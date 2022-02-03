Friday Fitness at Wheatfield: Keep healthy this winter by joining us at 10 a.m. Feb. 4, Feb. 11, Feb. 18 and Feb. 25 at the Wheatfield Library for a 45- to 60-minute chair workout session. This program is free, but registration is preferred. Please bring resistance band, light weights and water if you have them. We will be watching a video. There is no instructor. For more information, please stop by or call the Wheatfield Library at 219-956-3774.

Card Making Class for Adults at Rensselaer: Come to the Rensselaer Library at 6 p.m. Feb. 8 to learn how to make beautiful handmade cards, just in time for National Send a Card to a Friend Day! All materials are provided and free. Registration is required and can be done by visiting or calling the Rensselaer Library at 219-866-5881 or by visiting myjcpl.org/events.

Story Time at Wheatfield: Join us in February for Story Time! Children ages 3-5 are invited to join us from 2:30-3 p.m. Feb. 8, Feb. 15 and Feb. 22; or 11-11:30 a.m. Feb. 2, Feb. 9, Feb. 16 and Feb. 23 for stories and crafts. Registration is required and can be done by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at 219-956-3774 or by registering online at myjcpl.org/events.

Lap-sit Story Time at Rensselaer: Lapsit Story Time for children age 0-23 months will be 10 am. Feb. 8 and Feb. 15 at the Rensselaer Library. For more information or to register, please stop in or call the Rensselaer Library at 219-866-5881 or visit myjcpl.org/events.

National Bird Feeding Month at Rensselaer: Teens in grades 6-12 are invited to join us at the Rensselaer Library from 4-5 p.m. Feb. 8 for Teen Tuesday and learn some interesting facts about birds and create different kinds of bird feeders. For more information, visit or call the Rensselaer Library at 219-866-5881 or visit our website at myjcpl.org/events.

February Book Discussions: Wheatfield’s Adult Book Discussion will meet at 1 p.m. Feb. 8 to discuss “Oona Out of Order” by Margarita Montimore; DeMotte’s Bookies will meet at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Feb. 15 to discuss “The Broken Girls” by Simone St. James; Wheatfield’s Books and Coffee will meet at 2 p.m. Feb. 22 to discuss “The Other Einstein” by Heather Terrell; Jasper County Men’s Book Group will meet at 10 a.m. Feb. 23 to discuss “Shantung Compound” by Landon Gilkey; and Rensselaer’s Fourth Thursday Group will meet at 1 p.m. Feb. 24 to discuss “The Water Dancer” by Ta-Nehisi Coates. For more information about any of the groups, contact your local library.

Find Your Story at Rensselaer: Are you interested in researching your family history? Join us from 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 9 for Genealogy Help. This monthly program is designed to help you learn how to search for your family history using free online resources available for use in the library: Ancestry, Heritage Quest and Family Search. We also have a variety of genealogy books available for check out and in house use. All assistance is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration is not required. If you have any questions, please contact Melissa Smith at 219-866-5881.

Toddler Time at DeMotte: Toddlers, ages 2-3, along with their caregivers, are invited to hear stories, make craft items and enjoy other activities by attending Toddler Time at the DeMotte Library. Held at 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. each Wednesday (Feb. 9, Feb. 16 and Feb. 23). Sessions last approximately 30 minutes. Registration is required and children attending Toddler Time need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Registration is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.

Nerf Night at Wheatfield: Join the library staff from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 11 for Nerf Night! Children ages 8 and older are welcome to play capture the flag games using foam guns and darts. Anyone under 13 years of age must be accompanied by an adult, and all participants will be required to sign a waiver. Participants are required to bring their own unmodified gun and protective eye wear. The library will provide darts. Refreshments will be provided at this free event. Register online at myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at 219-956-3774. Space is limited!

Magnificent Monday at Rensselaer: Individuals with developmental disabilities are invited at 1 p.m. Feb. 14 at the Rensselaer Library for Magnificent Monday. We will read a story or two and provide a craft. Registration limit of 10. Contact Janice or Nancy with any questions at 219-866-5881 or stop by the Rensselaer Library.

Art of Gerry Blend at Wheatfield: Visit the Wheatfield Library during February to view the artwork of Gerry Blend, a self-taught artist who learned his craft by watching William Alexander and Bob Ross back in the 1980s. He continued his learning by watching artists on YouTube over the past two years. If you are an artist and would like to have your work on display at the Wheatfield Library, stop by or call 219-956-3774.

Passport to Stories Around the World: Throughout February, read a book, audiobook, ebook, eaudiobook or magazine from the library to gain extra entries to win one of our adult winter reading prizes. Use Beanstack to track your reading journey across the world or grab a paper passport from your local library at DeMotte, Rensselaer or Wheatfield to fill out. Up to seven extra entries can be earned; redeem Beanstack entries at your local library. A completion prize will also be rewarded if all continents are “visited” (in other words, seven books, audiobooks, ebooks, eaudiobooks, or magazines have been read). There will be a program for both adults as well as kids and teens.