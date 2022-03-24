March Book Discussions at JCPL: Rensselaer’s 4th Thursday Group will meet at 1 p.m. March 24 and will be discussing “My Sister’s Grave” by Robert Dugoni; Wheatfield’s Books and Coffee will meet at 2 p.m. March 29 at the Wheatfield Library to cover the book “The Second Mrs. Hockaday” by Susan Rivers. If you would like to join or have any questions, contact your local library.
STEM at DeMotte: Children in grades K-5 are invited at 4:30 p.m. March 24 to conduct experiments using string. Registration is required and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
Interactive Movie at DeMotte: Join us at 10 a.m. March 26 for a morning of family fun while we watch an interactive movie and enjoy snacks and crafts. The film follows a family who is hidden in the mountains, where each family member has a special gift except for one. Can she save her family from losing her magic? And can she help bring her lost uncle home? Registration is preferred and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
Virtual Reality Fitness at Rensselaer: Discover ways to get fit with VR in this hands-on program! Join us from 2-4 p.m. March 26 to check out several fitness apps on Oculus Quest 2, including Supernatural, Player 22, Beat Saber and Audio Trip. This program, open to ages 13-plus, is a chance to discover the world of VR and see what kind of programs might make your home workout more fun. This program has a limit of 10 people. All participants over 18 will be required to sign a waiver; participants under 18 will need a guardian to sign a waiver. Registration is required for this event and can be done by visiting or calling the Rensselaer Library at 219-866-5881 or online at myjcpl.org/events.
Coloring Your Stress Away: Join us March 28 and come and go as you please between 5:30-7 p.m. at the Rensselaer Library for our UFO Crafts Group! Bring your unfinished crafts (cross-stitch, crochet, knitting, paper crafting, etc.) and have a fun conversation while completing your projects; or color your stress away with the coloring pages and supplies provided. For more information or to register, please visit or call the Rensselaer Library at 219-866-5881 or visit our website at myjcpl.org/events.
Anime Club at DeMotte: Kids and Teens in grades 5-12 are invited to the DeMotte Library at 6 p.m. March 29 for Anime Club. Join us for an evening filled with anime, games, and nerdy fun! We will watch a few anime episodes, have a discussion and participate in a related game or activity. Registration is preferred and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
Lapsit Story Time at Wheatfield: This program will be offered from 10-10:40 a.m. March 29 at the Wheatfield Public Library for children ages 0-23 months. A caregiver must accompany children at all times during the program. During Lapsit Story Time, children will hear stories, songs, lap-bounces, and interact with other children. Registration is required and may be done online at www.myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at 219-956-3774.
Toddler Time at DeMotte: Toddlers, ages 2-3, along with their caregivers, are invited to hear stories, make craft items and enjoy other activities by attending Toddler Time at the DeMotte Library. Held at 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. March 30. Sessions last approximately 30 minutes. Registration is required and children attending Toddler Time need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Registration is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
LEGO Building at DeMotte: Ages 5 and up are welcome to join us on March 31 from 4-5 pm for an hour of LEGO free play. Registration is preferred and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
Silent Auction at DeMotte: The Friends of the DeMotte Library will be hosting a silent auction at the DeMotte Library. Bids can be placed until March 31 during library hours. Bidding will end March 31 at closing time. Winners will be called on April 1. For more information visit or call the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
Royalty Visit at DeMotte: All ages are welcome to come dressed in their best royal outfits as they spend the morning with the Jasper County Queen Court on April 2 at 10 a.m. At this event, the queens will be reading stories, leading crafts, and doing other activities for all to enjoy. Registration is required and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
April Book Discussions at JCPL: Wheatfield’s Adult Book Discussion will meet April 12 at 1 p.m. to go over the book “Djin Patrol on the Purple Line,” by Deepa Anappara; DeMotte’s Bookies will meet April 19 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. to discuss “The Gown,” by Jennifer Robson; Wheatfield’s Books and Coffee will meet at the Wheatfield Library on April 26 at 2 p.m. to cover the book “The Radium Girls,” by Kate Moore; The Jasper County Men’s (and Women’s) Book Group will meet at the Rensselaer Library on April 27 at 10 a.m. to cover “Mayflower: A Story of Courage, Community and War,” by Nathaniel Philbrick; Rensselaer’s 4th Thursday Group will meet April 28 at 1 p.m. to discuss “The Pioneers,” by David McCullough. If you would like to join or have any questions, please contact your local library.
Gardening & Soil Cultivation with Perkins Good Earth Farm: Reserve a seat to improve your gardening skills with soil cultivation and reap the benefits of growing your own vegetables! Dan Perkins will teach the skills and tools needed for enriching the soil to yield a bountiful crop. Registration is required and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221 or online at myjcpl.org/events. Call for date and time.