LEGO Building at DeMotte: Ages 5 and up are welcome to join us on March 31 from 4-5 pm for an hour of LEGO free play. Registration is preferred and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
Silent Auction at DeMotte: The Friends of the DeMotte Library will be hosting a silent auction at the DeMotte Library. Bids can be placed until March 31 during library hours. Bidding will end March 31 at closing time. Winners will be called on April 1. For more information visit or call the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
Royalty Visit at DeMotte: All ages are welcome to come dressed in their best royal outfits as they spend the morning with the Jasper County Queen Court on April 2 at 10 a.m. At this event, the queens will be reading stories, leading crafts, and doing other activities for all to enjoy. Registration is required and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
Magnificent Monday at DeMotte: Individuals of all ages with developmental disabilities are invited for Magnificent Monday at 10 a.m. April 4. Themed stories and a related craft. Registration is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library at 219-987-2221.
Toddler Time at Rensselaer and Wheatfield: For ages 2-3 each Tuesdays at 10 a.m. April 5-19. Program at the Wheatfield Library is 10 a.m. April 4-25. For more information, stop in or call the library at 219-866-5881 or visit myjcpl.org/events.
Nerf Night at Wheatfield: Capture the flag using foam guns and darts from 6-8 p.m. April 8. Ages 8 and up are welcome. Anyone younger than 13 years of age must be accompanied by an adult, and all participants will be required to sign a waiver. Participants are required to bring their own unmodified gun and protective eyewear. The library will provide darts. Refreshments will be provided at this free event. Register online at myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the library. Space is limited.
Book Sale at DeMotte: The Friends of the DeMotte Library will have its April book sale during regular business hours April 9-16 in the Story Time Room. Children’s books are 50 cents, adult books are 50 cents for paperback and $1 for hardcover, and some books will be special priced. Magazines will be 25 cents, puzzles 50 cents and most audio-visual materials are 50 cents to $1. On April 16, all items will be $3 a bag. A Friends-only preview sale will 1-5 p.m. April 8. New members welcome. Membership applications available at the door. For more information, visit or call the DeMotte Library at 219-987-2221
April Book Discussions at JCPL: Wheatfield’s Adult Book Discussion will meet April 12 at 1 p.m. to go over the book “Djin Patrol on the Purple Line,” by Deepa Anappara; DeMotte’s Bookies will meet April 19 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. to discuss “The Gown,” by Jennifer Robson; Wheatfield’s Books and Coffee will meet at the Wheatfield Library on April 26 at 2 p.m. to cover the book “The Radium Girls,” by Kate Moore; The Jasper County Men’s (and Women’s) Book Group will meet at the Rensselaer Library on April 27 at 10 a.m. to cover “Mayflower: A Story of Courage, Community and War,” by Nathaniel Philbrick; Rensselaer’s 4th Thursday Group will meet April 28 at 1 p.m. to discuss “The Pioneers,” by David McCullough. If you would like to join or have any questions, please contact your local library.
Gardening & Soil Cultivation with Perkins Good Earth Farm: Reserve a seat to improve your gardening skills with soil cultivation and reap the benefits of growing your own vegetables. Dan Perkins will teach the skills and tools needed for enriching the soil to yield a bountiful crop. Registration is required and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221 or online at myjcpl.org/events. Call for date and time.
Art on Display at Wheatfield: Visit the Wheatfield Library in April to view the artwork of Chris Whitaker, of Wheatfield, and Randy L. Ricker, of Valparaiso. Artists who would like to have their work on display at the Wheatfield Library may stop by or call 219-956-3774.
Lapsit Story Time at DeMotte: Children ages 0-2 are welcome every Wednesday in April (6, 13, 20, 27) at 10 a.m. for a morning of interactive music and rhymes. Registration is required and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.