Super STEM at the DeMotte Library: Super STEM for grades K-5 will be offered at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 23. Bring friends and have hands-on fun with all things Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. Registration is required and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
Book Folding Art Class at the Wheatfield Library: Have you ever wondered, “How did they do that?” Join us from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 24 and learn how to do book folding art for free. All books and patterns will be provided. This program is for adults 18 and older. Registration is required to attend.
Fall After-School Program at the Wheatfield Library: Children in grades K-5 are invited to our Fall After School Program. Scheduled for 4 p.m. Sept. 27, this program will involve a craft, snack, and a story. Registration is required, and can be done online at www.myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at 219 956-3774.
LEGO Workshop at the Rensselaer Library: Creative individuals of all ages are invited to the Rensselaer Library from 5-6:30 p.m. Sept. 27 for the Lego Workshop. Everyone is welcome!
Who Is a Hoosier? Traveling Exhibit in DeMotte: Many people ask “What is a Hoosier?” — and while the term’s origins may be up for debate, a traveling exhibit from the Indiana Historical Society (IHS) looks at how people with many different backgrounds have come to take pride in the nickname. The DeMotte Library will host the exhibit until Oct. 2 at the DeMotte Public Library, 901 Birch St. SW, DeMotte. For more information about this exhibit, call 219-987-2221 or visit myjcpl.org.
Magnificent Monday at DeMotte Library: Individuals of all ages with developmental disabilities are invited to join us at the DeMotte Library for Magnificent Monday on October 4th at 10 AM. We will have themed stories and a related craft. Magnificent Monday is in the library’s handicap accessible West Meeting Room. Registration is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library at 219-987-2221.
Lap-sit Story Time at Wheatfield Library: Lapsit Story Time for ages younger than 2, along with a caregiver, will be from 10-10:40 a.m. Tuesdays, from Oct. 5-26. Registration is required.
Claudia Pletting art at Wheatfield Library: Claudia Pletting’s interest in art as a means of expression began with photography. Little did she know, growing up in Wabash, how much she loved Indiana, nature, and the power of photography to create highly personal impressions. Now that she is enjoying retirement, she is able to take the time to “look” at things the way she believes they should be viewed and enjoyed, both with a lens and with a paintbrush. If you would like to display your art or photography collection, please contact Nanette Speacht at Wheatfield Library by inquiring within or calling 219-956-3774.
VanSoest art at DeMotte Library: Mary Ann VanSoest, a long-time resident of DeMotte, has a natural flair and eye for color and design. Mary started seriously working with art after retiring from a career in real estate. She experiments with different ideas and sometimes creates her art using unusual elements. She frequently uses colors found in nature and uses tiny details such as individual stitches in her quilt hangings to complete her pictures. Her works have been in numerous art shows, and she has won various awards with her projects. Mary’s art work will be on display at the DeMotte Library throughout the months of September and October.
Healthcare 101 at Wheatfield, Rensselaer libraries: Important changes are coming to Medicare in 2022. Do you know what they are? Come to a free educational presentation at the Wheatfield and Rensselaer libraries to find out and get the answers you need to your other Medicare questions as well. Those who would benefit and might want to attend would be: Anyone already on Medicare, anyone approaching Medicare age (65), any spouses and/or children of those on Medicare who help make these types of decisions, and anyone under 65 who is on disability and receiving Medicare benefits as well. The presentation will be 6:15 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Wheatfield Public Library; 1:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Rensselaer Library; and 10 a.m. Sept. 28 at the DeMotte Library.