Annual Christmas Tree Walk: From Nov. 29-Dec. 23, patrons are encouraged to vote for their favorite tree! Please bring UNEXPIRED canned/boxed food items and place them under your favorite tree. Trees will be decorated by area organizations. Donated items will be delivered to our local Food Pantry.
Art of Margaret Thomson at Wheatfield: Visit the Wheatfield Library during November and December to view the artwork of Margaret Thompson. The display incorporates scratch art, and both oil and watercolor paintings. If you are an artist and would like to have your work on display at the Wheatfield Library, stop by or call us at 219-956-3774.
Fortnite Battle Royale at DeMotte: Teens ages 13-18 are invited to join the DeMotte Library for an evening of Nerf Wars in their FortNite: Battle Royale! From 7-9 p.m. Dec. 3, two teams will face off in a classic game of capture the flag after building their team forts! Participants must bring their own protective eyewear, a signed permission slip, and an unmodified Nerf gun. Registration is required and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
Flannel Fun Friday at DeMotte: Parents are welcome to come and read some books with their preschool children while playing with our felt board kits! Attendees can come anytime during the time slot. Flannel Fun Friday will be available in the Story Time Room of the DeMotte Library from 10 a.m. to noon and 1:30-3:30 p.m. Dec. 3 and Dec. 17. Parent supervision is required. For more information visit or call the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
Christmas Story Time at Wheatfield: ‘Tis the season for stories! Preschoolers ages 3-5, along with their parents or caregivers, are invited to Wheatfield Library’s Christmas Story Time at 10 a.m. Dec. 4. Children will listen to stories, enjoy a snack, and make a craft. Registration for this free event is available online at www.myjcpl.org/events, or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at 219-956-3774.
Toddler Time at Rensselaer Library: Ages 2-3 (and caregivers) are invited to enjoy stories and activities such as fingerplay, crafts and music every Tuesday at 10 a.m. Dec. 7, Dec. 14 and Dec. 21, at the Rensselaer Library. Contact Janice or Nancy with questions by stopping in the Rensselaer Library or calling 219-866-5881.
Family Holiday Program at Wheatfield: Join the Wheatfield Library at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 7 for family Christmas activities such as stories, crafts, snacks, and a visit from Santa. This fun-filled program is open to families and children of all ages. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required for this free event and is available online at www.myjcpl.org/events, or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at 219-956-3774.
Santa Visits Rensselaer Library: Come see Santa at the Rensselaer Library from 6-7:30 p.m. Dec. 7. Registration is required. To register please visit or call the Rensselaer Library at 219-866-5881 or visit our website at myjcpl.org/events.
Book Discussions: Wheatfield’s Adult Book Discussion will meet at 1 p.m. Dec. 7 for a Christmas Party. No book will be discussed; however, you can slide on over to Wheatfield for Books and Coffee at 2 p.m. Dec. 21 to discuss the book, “The Art of Racing in the Rain” by Garth Stein. DeMotte and Rensselaer Library book discussion groups will not host discussions this month. For more information, contact your local library.
Find Your Story at Rensselaer: Are you interested in researching your family history? Join us from 6-7:30 p.m. Dec. 8 for Genealogy Help. This monthly program is designed to help people learn how to search for family history using free online resources available for use in the library: Ancestry, Heritage Quest and Family Search. We also have a variety of genealogy books available for check out and in-house use. All assistance is available on a first come, first served basis. Registration is not required. For more information, contact Melissa Smith at 219-866-5881.
Magnificent Monday at Rensselaer: Individuals with developmental disabilities are invited to join us at the Rensselaer Library for Magnificent Monday at 1 p.m. Dec. 13. We will read a story or two and provide a craft. Registration limit of 10. Contact Janice or Nancy with any questions at 219-866-5881 or stop by the Rensselaer Library.
Christmas After-School at Wheatfield: Kids in grades K-5 are invited to the Wheatfield Library’s Christmas After-School program from 4-5 p.m. Dec. 13. Those in attendance will enjoy a snack, craft, and a story. Registration is required and may be done online at www.myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at 219-956-3774.
Teen Christmas Craft at Wheatfield: Teens in grades 6-12 are invited to our Teen Christmas Craft Program from 4-5 p.m. Dec. 14. Those in attendance will enjoy a snack and make a Christmas craft for someone special. Registration is required and may be done online at www.myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at 219-956-3774.