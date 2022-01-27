Trivia Night at Wheatfield: All adults are invited to participate in Trivia Night at 6 p.m. Jan. 28. Teams will be established, and the winning team will receive a prize! Event is free and refreshments will be provided. Registration is required, and may be done online at www.myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or
Story Time at Wheatfield: Join us in February for Story Time! Children ages 3-5 are invited to join us from 2:30-3 p.m. Feb. 1, Feb. 8, Feb. 15 and Feb. 22; or 11-11:30 a.m. Feb. 2, Feb. 9, Feb. 16 and Feb. 23 for stories and crafts. Registration is required and can be done by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at 219-956-3774 or by registering online at myjcpl.org/events.
Friday Fitness at Wheatfield: Keep healthy this winter by joining us at 10 a.m. Feb. 4, Feb. 11, Feb. 18 and Feb. 25 at the Wheatfield Library for a 45- to 60-minute chair workout session. This program is free, but registration is preferred. Please bring resistance band, light weights and water if you have them. We will be watching a video. There is no instructor. For more information, please stop by or call the Wheatfield Library at 219-956-3774.
Toddler Time at DeMotte: Toddlers, ages 2-3, along with their caregivers, are invited to hear stories, make craft items and enjoy other activities by attending Toddler Time at the DeMotte Library. Held at 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. each Wednesday (Feb. 2, Feb. 9, Feb. 16 and Feb. 23). Sessions last approximately 30 minutes. Registration is required and children attending Toddler Time need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Registration is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
Lap-sit Story Time at Rensselaer: Lapsit Story Time for children age 0-23 months will be 10 am. Feb. 1, Feb. 8 and Feb. 15 at the Rensselaer Library. For more information or to register, please stop in or call the Rensselaer Library at 219-866-5881 or visit myjcpl.org/events.