Annual Christmas Tree Walk: Now until Dec. 23, patrons are encouraged to vote for their favorite tree! Please bring UNEXPIRED canned/boxed food items and place them under your favorite tree. Trees will be decorated by area organizations. Donated items will be delivered to our local Food Pantry.
Art of Margaret Thomson at Wheatfield: Visit the Wheatfield Library during December to view the artwork of Margaret Thompson. The display incorporates scratch art, and both oil and watercolor paintings. If you are an artist and would like to have your work on display at the Wheatfield Library, stop by or call us at 219-956-3774.
Flannel Fun Friday at DeMotte: Parents are welcome to come and read some books with their preschool children while playing with our felt board kits! Attendees can come anytime during the time slot. Flannel Fun Friday will be available in the Story Time Room of the DeMotte Library from 10 a.m. to noon and 1:30-3:30 p.m. Dec. 17. Parent supervision is required. For more information visit or call the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
Toddler Time at Rensselaer: Ages 2-3 (and caregivers) are invited to enjoy stories and activities such as fingerplay, crafts and music every Tuesday at 10 a.m. Dec. 14 and Dec. 21, at the Rensselaer Library. Contact Janice or Nancy with questions by stopping in the Rensselaer Library or calling 219-866-5881.
Third Thursday Christmas Crafts and Gifts: ‘Tis the season to be crafting! At 4 p.m. Dec. 16, students in grades 1-5 are invited to create Christmas crafts suitable to use as gifts at this month’s “Third Thursday: Christmas Crafts and Gifts. Contact Janice or Nancy with questions by stopping in the Rensselaer Library or calling 219-866-5881.
Bake Sale at Wheatfield: The Friends of the Wheatfield Library will be hosting their annual Holiday Bake Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 18 (or until they are sold out). For more information please visit or call the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774.
Combat Coffee at Rensselaer: Community veterans are invited from 9:30-11 a.m. Dec. 20 for an opportunity of fellowship and obtaining resources in an effort to build a strong network among area vets. Combat Coffee is a group created by a vet and is a casual environment in which veterans can connect through coffee, conversation and camaraderie. Black Rifle Coffee Company will provide the brew. Registration is requested, but not required. Any questions, contact the Rensselaer Library at 219-866-5881.
Maker Monday at Wheatfield: Wheatfield Library invites children in grades 1-8 to flex their STEAM skills at Maker Monday event from 4-5 p.m. Dec. 20. Interact with a variety of technological toys and gadgets and see what tasks you can make them perform. Registration is required and may be done online at www.myjcpl.org/events, or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at 219-956-3774.
Holiday Closings: The Jasper County Public Libraries in Rensselaer, DeMotte and Wheatfield will be closed Dec. 24-25, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, 2022, in observance of Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. For more information, contact your local JCPL library – Rensselaer, 219-866-5881; DeMotte, 219-987-2221; or Wheatfield, 219-956-3774.