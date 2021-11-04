Learn About Tea at Rensselaer: Join us at the Rensselaer Public Library on Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. Donna Yarema-McCoy, of Reynolds, also known as the Indy Tea Lady, will host a Tea Education program. Contact the Rensselaer Public Library at 219-866-5881 to reserve a spot or register online at www.myjcpl.org/events. This program is free and open to all ages. Limit 30.
Thanksgiving Family Story at DeMotte Library: Join us at the DeMotte Library for some Thanksgiving-themed fun at 6 p.m. Nov. 8. Family Story Time is open to all ages. Registration is available online at myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
Teen Tuesday at Rensselaer: What’s Cooking? Teens in grades 6-12 are welcome to join us for Teen Tuesday on Nov. 9 from 4-5 p.m. at the Rensselaer Library to learn some new recipes for fall! Refreshments will be served. Registration limit of 12. For more information or to register, visit or call the Rensselaer Library at 219-866-5881 or visit myjcpl.org/events.
Anime Club at DeMotte Library: Kids and teens in grades 5-12 are invited to the DeMotte Library on Nov. 9 and Nov. 23 at 6 p.m. for Anime Club. Join us for an evening filled with anime, games, and nerdy fun. We will watch a few anime episodes, have a discussion, and participate in a related game or activity. Registration is preferred and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
Decorate Rensselaer Library’s Heroes Tree: Honor your loved one by bringing in a photo of your military hero and adding it as an ornament to the Heroes Tree starting at 2 p.m. Nov. 10. The tree will be in the genealogy department at the Rensselaer Library. In celebration of Veterans’ Day, the Rensselaer Library is commemorating the occasion with an “Our Heroes Tree,” a tree decorated by local veterans and their families with photos of those who have served in the U.S. military. The “Heroes Tree” is a tradition that promotes patriotism among members of our community and offers inspiration and encouragement to families who are experiencing separation or loss of their loved one during this holiday season. If you are unable to attend, photos and information may be dropped off and an ornament will be made and added to the tree. For more information, visit or call the Rensselaer Library at 219-866-5881.
Find Your Story at the Rensselaer Library: Are you interested in researching your family history? Join us from 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 10 for Genealogy Help. This monthly program is designed to help you learn how to search for your family history using free online resources available for use in the library: Ancestry, Heritage Quest and Family Search. We also have a variety of genealogy books available for check out and in-house use. All assistance is available on a first come, first served basis. Registration is not required. If you have any questions, call 219-866-5881.
Medicare 101 at DeMotte, Rensselaer libraries: Important changes are coming to Medicare in 2022. Do you know what they are? Come to a free educational presentation at the DeMotte or Rensselaer libraries to find out. The presentation will be at the DeMotte Library on Nov. 12 at 2:30 p.m., and at the Rensselaer Library on Nov. 17 at 6:15 pm.
Fall-themed Painting Class at Rensselaer Library: Create a unique pumpkin painting suitable for framing or gifting. All level of painters are welcome from 1-4 p.m. Nov. 13 for some seasonal painting fun. This project is great for beginners and all supplies are included at no charge. It is recommended to dress in paint clothes and an apron. Adults only, limit six. Registration is required.
Pre-school STEM at DeMotte: Pre-schoolers are invited to put on their sleuthing hats and join us at 10 a.m. Nov. 15 for a morning of investigation with our CSI-themed event. For more information, visit or call the DeMotte Library at 219-987-2221 or visit myjcpl.org/events.
Magnificent Monday at Rensselaer: Individuals with developmental disabilities are invited to join us at the Rensselaer Library at 1 p.m. Nov. 15 for Magnificent Monday. We will read a story or two and provide a craft. Registration limit of 10. Contact Janice or Nancy with any questions at 219-866-5881 or stop by the Rensselaer Library.
Combat Coffee at Rensselaer: Community veterans are invited to join us from 9:30-11 a.m. Nov. 15 for an opportunity of fellowship and obtaining resources in an effort to build a strong network among area vets. Combat Coffee is a group created by a vet and is a casual environment in which veterans can connect through coffee, conversation and camaraderie. Registration is requested, but not required. Contact the Rensselaer Library at 219-866-5881.
Friends of the Rensselaer Library annual meeting: Support the Friends of the Library by attending their annual meeting at 7 p.m. Nov. 15. New members always welcome. Annual dues are $3 for individuals and $5 for families. The Friends of the Rensselaer Library will be selling colorful totes for $8 each.
STEAM workshop at Rensselaer: Children in grades 2-8 are invited to join our STEAM Workshop, “Building from Scratch,” from 4-5 p.m. Nov. 16. Try your hand at building structures with all kinds of different materials. Registration limit is eight. For more information, visit or call the Rensselaer Library at 219-866-5881 or visit myjcpl.org/events.
Friends of DeMotte Library Silent Auction: The DeMotte Library will host a silent auction created by the Friends of the DeMotte Library. Bids can be placed anytime during library hours from Nov. 1-30. Some items in the auction are eight Arthur paperback books by Marc Brown, two Ideals Thanksgiving books, six American History Archives books from The History Channel club, a Cabbage Patch doll with extra outfits and three Cabbage Patch books, and more! Visit the DeMotte Library to see the rest of the items and place bids. Bidding will end at closing time Nov. 30. Winners will be called Dec. 1.
Toddler Time at Wheatfield Library: Toddler Time for ages 2-3 will be Mondays from Nov. 1-22 at 10-10:30 a.m. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required. For more information or to register, visit or call the Wheatfield Library at 219-956-3774 or visit myjcpl.org/events.
Story Time at Rensselaer: For ages 3-5 years old on Tuesdays from Nov. 2-23 at 10 a.m. Registration limit is 12. For more information or to register, stop in or call the Rensselaer Library at 219- 866-5881 or visit myjcpl.org/events.
Lap-sit Story Time at DeMotte: Lapsit Story Time for ages younger than 2, along with a caregiver, will be from 10 a.m. Wednesdays from Nov. 3-24. Registration is required and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
Flannel Fun Friday at DeMotte Library: Join us for Flannel Fun Friday for Preschoolers on Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. to noon and 1:30-3:30 p.m. Preschoolers are welcome read some books while playing with the felt board kits! Attendees can come anytime during the time slots and can stay as long as they like. Parent supervision is required. For more information or to register, visit or call the DeMotte Library at 219-987-2221 or visit myjcpl.org/events.