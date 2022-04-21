STEM Fun at DeMotte: Children in grades K-5 are invited at 4:30 p.m. April 21 to join us and create an Aeroelastic Flutter Buzzer at this month’s STEM program. Registration is required and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
Poetry Reading at DeMotte: Celebrate Poetry Month by attending a poetry reading sponsored by the Prairie Writer’s Guild. It will be 3-4 p.m. April 23 at the DeMotte Library. For more information, please visit or call the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221 or online at myjcpl.org/events.
Coloring Your Stress Away at Rensselaer: Join us April 25 between 5:30-7 p.m. at the Rensselaer Library for our UFO Crafts Group! Bring your unfinished crafts (cross-stitch, crochet, knitting, paper crafting, etc.) and have a fun conversation while completing your projects; or color your stress away with the coloring pages and supplies provided. For more information or to register, visit or call the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881 or visit our website at myjcpl.org/events.
Maker Monday at Wheatfield: Children in grades 1-8 are invited to our Maker Monday Program from 4-5 p.m. April 25. Those in attendance will enjoy flexing their STEAM skills with some gadgets from the library. A snack will also be provided. Registration is required, and may be done online at www.myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at 219-956-3774.
Virtual Easter Egg Hunt at Rensselaer: Join us at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. April 26 for a virtual Easter egg hunt in Walkabout Mini Golf on Oculus Quest 2 as we attempt to find and follow the clues to win a special prize at the end of the level. All participants will receive a door prize. Registration is required for this event and can be done by visiting or calling the Rensselaer Library at 219-866-5881 or online at myjcpl.org/events.
LEGO Building at DeMotte: All ages are welcome to join us from 4-5 p.m. April 28 for an hour of Lego free play. Children under 6 are required to have an adult present. Registration is preferred and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
Gardening & Soil Cultivation with Perkins Good Earth Farm: Reserve a seat to improve your gardening skills with soil cultivation and reap the benefits of growing your own vegetables. Dan Perkins will teach the skills and tools needed for enriching the soil to yield a bountiful crop. Registration is required and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221 or online at myjcpl.org/events. Call for date and time.
Art on Display at Wheatfield: Visit the Wheatfield Library in April to view the artwork of Chris Whitaker, of Wheatfield, and Randy L. Ricker, of Valparaiso. Artists who would like to have their work on display at the Wheatfield Library may stop by or call 219-956-3774.
Lapsit Story Time at DeMotte: Children ages 0-2 are welcome every Wednesday in April at 10 a.m. for a morning of interactive music and rhymes. Registration is required and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
Build a Gnome Home at Wheatfield: Join us at the Wheatfield Library at 6 p.m. May 6 and learn to build a Gnome Home! A $4 charge will cover a pot, two small plants and gnome figurines. You may also create additional decorations using natural products that will also be provided. Registration is required and must be done, with payment, by April 30. Any questions, contact the Wheatfield Library at 219-956-3774.