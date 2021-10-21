Inbe“TWEEN” the Lines Book Discussion in DeMotte: Calling all pre-teen readers! Children ages 8-12 are invited to the DeMotte Library for “Inbe‘TWEEN’ the Lines” Book Discussion at 6 p.m. Oct. 21. We will be discussing “Pax” by Sara Pennypacker. The books are available for checkout at the circulation desk. Registration is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library at 219-987-2221.
Maker Monday in Wheatfield: Wheatfield Library invites children in grades 1-8 to come flex their STEM skills at our Maker Monday event from 4-5 p.m. Oct. 25. Interact with a variety of technological toys and gadgets and see what tasks you can make them perform. Registration for this event is required and may be done online at www.myjcpl.org/events, or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at 219-956-3774.
Medicare 101 at Wheatfield: Important changes are coming to Medicare in 2022. Do you know what they are? Come to a free educational presentation at the Wheatfield and Rensselaer libraries to find out and get the answers you need to your other Medicare questions as well. The presentation will be at the Wheatfield Public Library on Oct. 26 at 6:15 p.m.
Lap-sit Story Time at Wheatfield Library: Lapsit Story Time for ages younger than 2, along with a caregiver, will be from 10-10:40 a.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 26. Registration is required.
Halloween Story Time at Wheatfield: Little pumpkins ages 3-5 may dress in their Halloween best and join in a special Halloween-themed story time on Oct. 26 from 2:30-3 p.m. or Oct. 27 from 11-11:30 a.m. Registration required and is available online at www.myjcpl.org/events, or by visiting or calling the library at 219- 956-3774.
Story Time at the DeMotte Library: Story Time for children ages 3-5 will be Wednesdays through Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. Registration required. For more information or to register, visit the DeMotte Library or call 219-987-2221.
LEGO Workshop at Rensselaer: Creative individuals are invited to build LEGO masterpieces on Oct. 28 from 5-6:30 p.m.. All ages welcome.
Magnificent Monday at DeMotte: Individuals of all ages with developmental disabilities are invited to Magnificent Monday on Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. There will be themed stories and a related craft. Registration is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library.
Story Time at Rensselaer: For ages 3-5 years old on Tuesdays from Nov. 2-23 at 10 a.m. Registration limit is 12. For more information or to register, stop in or call the Rensselaer Library at 219- 866-5881 or visit myjcpl.org/events.
Lap-sit Story Time at DeMotte: Lapsit Story Time for ages younger than 2, along with a caregiver, will be from 10 a.m. Wednesdays from Nov. 3-24. Registration is required and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
Learn About Tea at Rensselaer: Join us at the Rensselaer Public Library on Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. Donna Yarema-McCoy, of Reynolds, also known as the Indy Tea Lady, will host a Tea Education program. Contact the Rensselaer Public Library at 219-866-5881 to reserve a spot or register online at www.myjcpl.org/events. This program is free and open to all ages. Limit 30.