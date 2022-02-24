February Book Discussions: Rensselaer’s Fourth Thursday Group will meet at 1 p.m. Feb. 24 to discuss “The Water Dancer” by Ta-Nehisi Coates. For more information about any of the groups, contact your local library.
Friday Fitness at Wheatfield: Keep healthy this winter by joining us at 10 a.m. Feb. 25 at the Wheatfield Library for a 45- to 60-minute chair workout session. This program is free, but registration is preferred. Please bring resistance band, light weights and water if you have them. We will be watching a video. There is no instructor. For more information, please stop by or call the Wheatfield Library at 219-956-3774.
Maker Monday at Wheatfield: Children in grades 1-8 are invited to our Maker Monday Program from 4-5 p.m. Feb. 28. Those in attendance will enjoy flexing their STEAM skills with some gadgets from the library. A snack will also be provided. Registration is required, and may be done online at www.myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at 219-956-3774.
Create With LEGOs at Rensselaer: All ages are welcome to join us from 5-6:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Rensselaer Library to create with LEGOs, which will be provided. Contact Janice or Nancy with questions by stopping in the Rensselaer Library or calling 219-866-5881. No registration required.
Coloring Your Stress Away at Rensselaer: Every fourth Monday of the month, from 5:30-7 p.m. starting Feb. 28, come and go as you please at the Rensselaer Library for our UFO Crafts Group! Bring your unfinished crafts (cross-stitch, crochet, knitting, paper crafting, etc.) and have a fun conversation while completing your projects; or color your stress away with the coloring pages and supplies provided. For more information or to register, please visit or call the Rensselaer Library at 219-866-5881 or visit our website at myjcpl.org/events.
Silent Auction at DeMotte: The Friends of the DeMotte Library will be hosting a silent auction at the DeMotte Library. Bids can be placed from March 1-31 during library hours. Bidding will end March 31 at closing time. Winners will be called on April 1. Items in the auction include magazines commemorating Pearl Harbor, a lovely bird collection, calligraphy books and supplies, World War II DVD’s from The History Channel, The 2022 Old Farmer’s Almanac, a full color Harley Davidson book, 14 hardcover Barbie books, “Crabtree and Evelyn Cookbook; a Book of Light Meals and Small Feasts,” four vintage issues of Jack and Jill and a photographic book on the History of the Civil War. For more information visit or call the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
Lapsit Story Time at Wheatfield: This program will be offered from 10-10:40 a.m. March 1, March 8, March 15, March 22 and March 29 at the Wheatfield Public Library for children ages 0-23 months. A caregiver must accompany children at all times during the program. During Lapsit Story Time, children will hear stories, songs, lap-bounces, and interact with other children. Registration is required and may be done online at www.myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at 219-956-3774.
Anime Club at DeMotte: Kids and Teens in grades 5-12 are invited to the DeMotte Library at 6 p.m. March 1, March 15 and March 29 for Anime Club. Join us for an evening filled with anime, games, and nerdy fun! We will watch a few anime episodes, have a discussion and participate in a related game or activity. Registration is preferred and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
Story Time at Rensselaer: Story Time will be 10 a.m. March 1, March 8 and March 15 at the Rensselaer Library for children ages 3-5. Registration limit is 12 people. For more information or to register, please stop in or call the Rensselaer Library at 219-866-5881 or visit myjcpl.org/events.
Toddler Time at DeMotte: Toddlers, ages 2-3, along with their caregivers, are invited to hear stories, make craft items and enjoy other activities by attending Toddler Time at the DeMotte Library. Held at 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. each Wednesday (March 2, March 9, March 16, March 23 and March 30). Sessions last approximately 30 minutes. Registration is required and children attending Toddler Time need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Registration is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
LEGO Program at Wheatfield: Kids ages 6 and older are invited to our Lego program at the Wheatfield Library from 4-5 p.m. March 2. Those in attendance will enjoy a snack, listen to a story, and the chance to create some LEGO creations. Registration is required and may be done online at www.myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at 219-956-3774.
Story Time at DeMotte: Children ages 3-5 are welcome to join us at 10 a.m. March 2, March 9, March16 and March 23 for stories, crafts and more. Registration is required. For more information, visit or call the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.