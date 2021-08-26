Toddler Time at the DeMotte Library
Toddlers, ages 2-3, along with their caregivers, are invited to hear stories, make craft items and enjoy other activities by attending Toddler Time at the DeMotte Library.
Held each Wednesday, Sept. 1-22 at 10 am or 11 am. Sessions last approximately 30 minutes. Registration is required and children attending Toddler Time need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Registration is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
Family Story Time at the DeMotte Library
Join us at the DeMotte Library to hear stories about Sea Turtle Nesting and make crafts related to this theme.
This program will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, in the meeting rooms and is open to all ages. Registration is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
Closed for staff training
All three locations of the Jasper County Public Library will be closed on Tuesday, Aug. 31 for staff training. Please visit us at myjcpl.org.