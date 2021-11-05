RENSSELAER — Don’t shop from home this holiday without Consumer Reports Online from your library.
Just in time for the holidays, JCPL is pleased to once again offer the electronic resource Consumer Reports Online (ConsumerReports.org).
This resource will bring thousands of independent reviews of small and large appliances, home electronics, cars, and more to your fingertips and empower you as a consumer to make smarter purchasing decisions.
Whether you are looking to find the best deal on an LCD TV or researching the top-recommended used vehicles, ConsumerReports.org provides trusted ratings and reviews, recommendations and buying advice for thousands of products and services.
Founded in 1936, Consumer Reports is an independent, nonprofit organization with more than 6 million members that works side by side with consumers for truth, transparency, and fairness in the marketplace. Over time, CR’s findings have shaped purchasing decisions, safety regulations, and manufacturer decisions regarding the needs and interests of consumers.
ConsumerReports.org includes Consumer Reports with Cars Best Deals Plus to assist consumers looking for reliable information on new and used cars.
Additionally, ConsumerReports.org features extensive health content from Consumer Reports Online Health, a trusted and unbiased source of information designed to help consumers navigate the health care labyrinth.
From money-saving advice and tips, to product ratings and reviews, smart shopping has never been easier.
To use this free resource, visit the library’s databases page — myjcpl.org/databases — and look for Consumer Reports Online. You will need to enter your valid JCPL library card number to continue.
For more information about these and other electronic resources at your library, contact Melissa Widner at 219-866-5881.