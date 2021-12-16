RENSSELAER — There’s nothing better on a cold winter day than curling up with a good book.
This year people are invited to participate in "Read for a Better World" with Jasper County Public Library, in partnership with Beanstack and Lerner Publishing Group.
Between Jan. 1-Feb. 28, for each fiction, non-fiction, magazine, e-book, audio book or audio e-book that people read or listen to, they will receive a ticket to enter a prize drawings. There will be weekly prize winners at each library location, as well as a grand prize drawing at each location to end the program.
Participants need not be present to win.
Additionally, from Jan. 1-31, JCPL is participating in Beanstack’s fifth annual Winter Reading Challenge, sponsored by Lerner Publishing Group.
"Read for a Better World" encourages readers of all ages to explore diversity, empathy and action through literature. The community has unlimited access to Lerner’s “Read for a Better World” themed books for the month of January through the challenge.
The staff challenges patrons to read at least 100 minutes during the month and keep track of their reading on the Beanstack site.
Get started with Beanstack at www.myjcpl.org/beanstack. A full printout of the challenge with booklinks is also available on request.
Thousands of libraries and schools across the nation are encouraging their communities to read a target number of minutes and books in this challenge. Top-performing libraries and schools will earn prizes from Lerner Publishing Group, including book collections, signed books, and virtual author visits.
In February, JCPL will also give younger readers a chance to compete for prizes, and older readers to win extra entries into the adult winter read contest with a "Passport to Reading" challenge.