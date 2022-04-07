Toddler Time at Rensselaer and Wheatfield: For ages 2-3 each Tuesdays at 10 a.m. through April 19. Program at the Wheatfield Library is every Monday at 10 a.m. through April 25. For more information, stop in or call the library at 219-866-5881 or visit myjcpl.org/events.
Nerf Night at Wheatfield: Capture the flag using foam guns and darts from 6-8 p.m. April 8. Ages 8 and up are welcome. Anyone younger than 13 years of age must be accompanied by an adult, and all participants will be required to sign a waiver. Participants are required to bring their own unmodified gun and protective eyewear. The library will provide darts. Refreshments will be provided at this free event. Register online at myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the library. Space is limited.
Book Sale at DeMotte: The Friends of the DeMotte Library will have its April book sale during regular business hours April 9-16 in the Story Time Room. Children’s books are 50 cents, adult books are 50 cents for paperback and $1 for hardcover, and some books will be special priced. Magazines will be 25 cents, puzzles 50 cents and most audio-visual materials are 50 cents to $1. On April 16, all items will be $3 a bag. A Friends-only preview sale will 1-5 p.m. April 8. New members welcome. Membership applications available at the door. For more information, visit or call the DeMotte Library at 219-987-2221
April Book Discussions at JCPL: Wheatfield’s Adult Book Discussion will meet April 12 at 1 p.m. to go over the book “Djin Patrol on the Purple Line,” by Deepa Anappara; DeMotte’s Bookies will meet April 19 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. to discuss “The Gown,” by Jennifer Robson; Wheatfield’s Books and Coffee will meet at the Wheatfield Library on April 26 at 2 p.m. to cover the book “The Radium Girls,” by Kate Moore; The Jasper County Men’s (and Women’s) Book Group will meet at the Rensselaer Library on April 27 at 10 a.m. to cover “Mayflower: A Story of Courage, Community and War,” by Nathaniel Philbrick; Rensselaer’s 4th Thursday Group will meet April 28 at 1 p.m. to discuss “The Pioneers,” by David McCullough. If you would like to join or have any questions, please contact your local library.
Easter After-School Program at Wheatfield: Kids in grades K-5 are invited to celebrate Easter at our next after-school programfrom 4-5 p.m. April 13 at the Wheatfield Library. Those in attendance will enjoy a snack, make a craft, and hear a story. Registration is required and may be done online at myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at 219-956-3774
Poetry Reading at Wheatfield: The Prairie Writers Guild will be partnering with the Friends of the Wheatfield Library to host a Poetry Reading session from noon to 1 p.m. April 12 in conjunction with National Poetry Month. Members of the guild will be reading some of their writings, and anyone else who would like to come to either listen or share are invited. The Friends of the Wheatfield Library will provide refreshments, however those who wish to attend may bring a sack lunch as well if they wish. For more information, visit www.myjcpl.org/events or visit or call the Wheatfield Library at 219-956-3774.
Anime Club at DeMotte: Kids and Teens in grades 5-12 are invited to the DeMotte Library at 6 p.m. April 12 and April 26 for Anime Club. Registration is preferred and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
Find Your Story at Rensselaer: Interested in researching your family history? Visit the library from 6-7:30 p.m. April 13 for Genealogy Help. This monthly program is designed to help people learn how to search for family history using free online resources. All assistance is available on a first come, first served basis. Registration is not required. If you have any questions, please contact Melissa Smith at 219-866-5881
Ceramics Class at DeMotte: Children in fourth grade and up are invited to visit the library at 4 p.m. April 11 for an afternoon of artistic expression, learning how to make coil pots out of oven bake clay. Participants are asked to return on April 25 for painting the pieces and taking them home. Registration is required and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
Gardening & Soil Cultivation with Perkins Good Earth Farm: Reserve a seat to improve your gardening skills with soil cultivation and reap the benefits of growing your own vegetables. Dan Perkins will teach the skills and tools needed for enriching the soil to yield a bountiful crop. Registration is required and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221 or online at myjcpl.org/events. Call for date and time.
Art on Display at Wheatfield: Visit the Wheatfield Library in April to view the artwork of Chris Whitaker, of Wheatfield, and Randy L. Ricker, of Valparaiso. Artists who would like to have their work on display at the Wheatfield Library may stop by or call 219-956-3774.
Lapsit Story Time at DeMotte: Children ages 0-2 are welcome every Wednesday in April at 10 a.m. for a morning of interactive music and rhymes. Registration is required and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.