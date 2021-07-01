July book discussions
With summer officially in full swing, many are looking for a way to beat the heat and have fun.
The perfect solution? Join a local book club! This month, each of the libraries within the Jasper County Public Library system has its own opportunities.
Rensselaer’s Fourth Thursday Group will be meeting July 22 at 1 p.m. to cover “The Sea Before Us” by Sarah Sundin.
Rensselaer’s Men’s Book Group will be meeting Wednesday July 28 at 10 a.m. to discuss “The Trees” by Conrad Richter. The library would also like to note that the Men’s Group was created for men, but anyone is welcome to join.
DeMotte’s Bookies will be meeting Tuesday, July 20 at 7 p.m. to have a discussion on the “Destiny” book series by Rosemary Gard. Participants are asked to read one of the books in the series and bring their thoughts to discussion. The author will be visiting as a special guest to discuss the series.
Wheatfield’s Adult Book Discussion will have a roundtable discussion on Tuesday, July 13 at 1 p.m. There is no reading requirement for this meeting.
Wheatfield’s Books and Coffee will meet Monday, July 26 at 2 p.m. to discuss “The Accidental Empress” by Allison Pataki.
If you have any questions or wish to join a discussion, please contact your local library.