Exodus 14:10-14
These verses are just before the famous scene in the Old Testament where God had Moses strike the Red Sea with the staff and it parted. The Israelites walked across the sea on dry ground with a wall of sea piled up on either side. God brought the Israelites deliverance from the Egyptians. But I have been fascinated by this scripture that is just before the miracle, before they were delivered. I believe many of us are in this place when circumstances look bad. We are in the place before the miracle.
10 As Pharaoh approached, the Israelites looked up, and there were the Egyptians, marching after them. They were terrified and cried out to the Lord.
When the Israelites were stuck between the Red Sea and the Egyptians, they were terrified. I know that during this time of pandemic and economic difficulties and political unrest, that many people are worried, even terrified. I know many who are also suffering grief, heartaches, financial worries, and relationship difficulties. We feel caught between a rock and a hard place. Perhaps you feel stuck, anxious, afraid. So were the Israelites. They saw no way out. They saw no way through. Hopeless. Terrified. They held their babies close, caught their children in their arms, and cried out to God.
11 They said to Moses, “Was it because there were no graves in Egypt that you brought us to the desert to die? What have you done to us by bringing us out of Egypt? 12 Didn’t we say to you in Egypt, ‘Leave us alone; let us serve the Egyptians’? It would have been better for us to serve the Egyptians than to die in the desert!”
In their fear, they turned against Moses. They railed at him, blaming him and God. Their fear made them angry and unreasonable. I think this happens to us too. Instead of trusting God, we turn on others. We lash out! We are unkind and full of blame for others for our predicament. Our fear causes us to want to run back to slavery, to do things that harm us and others. We look for a way out, and in our fear make wrong choices.
13 Moses answered the people, “Do not be afraid. Stand firm and you will see the deliverance the Lord will bring you today. The Egyptians you see today you will never see again. 14 The Lord will fight for you; you need only to be still.”
God’s response is the same today as then. In the midst of difficulties, He tells us “Do not be afraid. Stand firm. Be Still.” We are to call on God and trust Him. He will fight for us. He will deliver us. Even in the middle of the storm, God is still on the throne, and He is still trustworthy. We put our trust in Him. At night I work on laying my worries and burden at the feet of Jesus before I go to bed. Then I say to Him, “I trust you with all these things. Amen.”
Philippians 4:6-7
Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.
I pray as you read this that God will help you to cast your cares on Him and discover His perfect, wonderful peace even in the midst of difficulties, before you see God’s deliverance. I pray you are learning to trust in Jesus more every day.