DeMOTTE — DeMotte State Bank recently announced two officer promotions for 2022.
The two promotions are Emily DeKock and Rachel Kiszenia.
“On behalf of the board of directors, I am pleased to announce that we have two officer promotions for 2022," said Don Goetz, CEO and president of DeMotte State Bank. “Emily DeKock has been promoted to VP/business development officer and Rachel Kiszenia to VP/mortgage loan officer Lowell.”
Rachel began her DSB career in 2016 at the Lowell branch as a loan processor. She was promoted to AVP/mortgage loan officer in 2019.
“Rachel is a mortgage lender in our Lowell office,” Goetz added. “Her strong work ethic and quick learning skills have transformed her into an impact lender. She is involved in her community and skillfully serves the needs of her customers."
Emily joined DSB in 2017 and previously served as AVP/marketing and communications officer.
“Emily has done a tremendous job in rebranding DSB,” Goetz said. “Our company looks totally different than it did just a couple years ago. ... Emily has been the driving force to achieve that new vision. Emily serves on several officer committees that have enhanced our employee and customer experiences. Both Emily and Rachel are the future of DSB and represent outstanding role models not only for their peers, but all of us that have been fortunate to work with them. Their future with DSB is bright, and DSB’s future is bright being blessed with their talent and drive.”