JASPER COUNTY — Absentee voting in Jasper County began on Tuesday, Oct. 6 and will continue until Monday, Nov. 2 at 12 p.m.
Absentee voting hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1-4 p.m. at the old Jasper County Prosecutor’s Office at 128 N. Cullen St. across from Sprigz in Rensselaer.
Evening hours are set for 5-8 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday beginning Wednesday, Oct. 7 with Oct. 24 and 31 featuring Saturday hours from 8 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. each day at the old prosecutor’s office.
The DeMotte Town Hall will also offer absentee voting hours from Oct. 6-29 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1-4 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Saturday hours will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1-4 p.m. on Oct. 10 and Oct. 17 at the town hall.
In-person voting will be held at several precincts in the county on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information about voting locations, voting by mail and election security, visit www.indianavoters.com. You can even check the status of your ballot on whether or not it was received at the clerk’s office by visiting the website.
