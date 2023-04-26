Upgrade planned

White Castle Bakery in Rensselaer has plans to convert an old, empty warehouse closest to its property (at left) into expanded space for additional automated machinery at a cost of $35 million. The investment will bring 20 new jobs to the city.

RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer City Council approved a tax abatement request from White Castle System, Inc., which plans to expand its operations in Rensselaer beginning this summer.

Zyan Miller, Jasper County Economic Development Organization coordinator, brought the company’s request to the council at the Monday, April 24 meeting. She said White Castle, which has had a factory that produces bakery products, including buns for its sandwiches, in Rensselaer since the mid-1980s, plans to expand its operations by converting an old warehouse that sits in front of their factory into usable space.