RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer City Council approved a tax abatement request from White Castle System, Inc., which plans to expand its operations in Rensselaer beginning this summer.
Zyan Miller, Jasper County Economic Development Organization coordinator, brought the company’s request to the council at the Monday, April 24 meeting. She said White Castle, which has had a factory that produces bakery products, including buns for its sandwiches, in Rensselaer since the mid-1980s, plans to expand its operations by converting an old warehouse that sits in front of their factory into usable space.
The old warehouse sits at 701 N. Melville St.
The expected cost to expand is $35 million and the company is requesting a seven-year tax abatement for renovation of the building and the installation of new equipment.
The expansion will mean 20 new jobs in the city with an average hourly wage of $21.
Mayor Steve Wood added that the request for abatement meets all the requirements needed to obtain one from the city.
Council member Ernest Watson asked a White County representative at the meeting why only 20 new jobs would be created with such a large investment and he was notified that most of the money spent will be used for automated machinery.
The council approved the request by a 4-0 vote (Russ Overton was absent Monday), with council member George Cover adding that he is pleased with the relationship White Castle — which has headquarters in Columbus, Ohio — has fostered with the city since building its factory on the east side of Rensselaer in 1984.
“I’m happy to see the expansion and the jobs,” Wood added.
Miller also presented 11 other tax abatement applications that are already on the books with the city. The abatements are for real and personal property.
Receiving approval from the council were Proform Finishing Products, LLC; ConAgra Foods Packaged Foods, LLC; Indiana Municipal Power Agency; Rensselaer 2 Solar Array, LLC; Richard N. Reese Family, LLC (aka Genova); White Castle Systems, Inc.; Geyer’s American Melt, Blow Filtration, LLC; and FSSC LLC dba Indiana Facemask.
Miller said these businesses have created 158 jobs, retained 384 and have invested over $48 million since making Rensselaer their home.
The council were also reminded that the city-wide garage/yard sale day is Saturday, April 29, with Clean-Up Week to follow on May 1-5.
Council members also approved sending an engineering report on wastewater treatment upgrades in the city to the state for financing considerations. The cost for upgrades is estimated at $14,469,500 and the city hopes to receive financing for the proposed project.
Andrew Robarge of Commonwealth Engineers told the council Monday that he anticipates paying for the project through a grant/loan combination.
“This is not optional,” Cover said of the project. “It’s a requirement so we need to do it sooner or later. There will be significant fines if not.”
The council also approved the adoption of a super voluntary annexation ordinance for Saint Joseph’s College on Monday. The city will absorb over 260 acres of SJC’s property, including Lake Banet and a road that runs to the south of the campus.
An update to the parks and recreational master plan was also discussed, with Mike Manis making the request. The plan was last updated in 2009 and it will need updated to be eligible for any state funding.