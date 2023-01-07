The Newton County Enterprise newspaper is looking to highlight a few of the new businesses that have emerged in Newton County.
The first business on the roster is the new Family Dollar & Dollar Tree store in Morocco.
The building took three months to build before officially opening on Dec. 3, 2022. Store Manager, Orawan Yooplao, gave some insight as to how to ensure the store operates efficiently.
“My main priority is making sure my store runs smoothly through the week,” she said.
She noted that not only is it important to make sure the shelves are fully stocked to the best of her ability, but also to make sure that her customer service serves the town of Morocco to the highest standard.
At this particular location, there is currently a total of eight employees—two full-time and six part-time. However, Yooplao does still encourage those who are able to apply if they are in need of employment. “I am always looking for people to add to the team,” she said.
With the store being both a Family Dollar and a Dollar Tree under one roof, Yooplao assures that they have plenty to offer the town, with the exception of produce.
“We provide a wide array of everything from decorations all the way to the basics such as milk, bread, and eggs,” she said. “One of the perks is that we are also a Dollar Tree, so you never know what kind of treasures you might find.”
Yooplao also mentioned that the community has been very supportive since its opening. “I love all of my customers that I see and meet every day,” she said. “I want to continue to establish relationships with the community and continue to ensure that the store is their number one place to go.”
The Family Dollar and Dollar Tree is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.
