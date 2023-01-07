family dollar

Photo by ZACK WATERS

The Family Dollar, Dollar Tree store in Morocco opened on Dec. 3, 2022. It is located at {span}505 S Polk Street.{/span}

The Newton County Enterprise newspaper is looking to highlight a few of the new businesses that have emerged in Newton County.

The first business on the roster is the new Family Dollar & Dollar Tree store in Morocco.

