INDIANAPOLIS — Three local businesses — including two in Pulaski County — were honored for their longstanding dedication to their communities at the 2023 Governor’s Century and Half Century Business Awards ceremony Wednesday, Aug. 9, said State Sen. Ed Charbonneau (R-Valparaiso).
The Governor’s Century and Half Century Business Awards program recognizes and honors Hoosier businesses that have remained in operation for at least 100 or 50 years and have demonstrated a history of community service.
Businesses in Senate District 5 honored with Century Awards are:
• Frain Mortuary Inc., located in Pulaski County, with funeral homes in Winamac and Francesville;
• Fratco Inc., located in Pulaski County; with a plant in Francesville;
• Shurr Insurance Agency, located in Porter County.
“I am pleased to have several well-established businesses recognized for their involvement in our local community,” Charbonneau said. “I congratulate these businesses for their dedication both to their work and community, and I encourage all businesses that have a long-standing history to apply for this award.”
Indiana companies that have been in operation for 50-99 years and meet program criteria are eligible to apply for the Half Century Award, and those that have been in operation for 100 years or more and meet the criteria are eligible for the Century Award.
To learn more and submit an application, click on https://iedc.in.gov/program/century-and-half-century-awards/overview.
Charbonneau represents Senate District 5, which includes Pulaski and White counties, and portions of Jasper and Porter counties.