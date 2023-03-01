DEMOTTE — Restored, a resale store for the DeMotte Christian Schools, was welcomed to the DeMotte Chamber of Commerce last Thursday with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
The store opened in June of last year in the Holiday Plaza on SR 10 on the west side of the county line next to the Save-A-Lot.
The store offers gently used or new clothing, a variety of items from furniture to toys, books to nick nacks, jewlery, accessories, and the stock is ever changing.
Proceeds from the store go the the DeMotte Christian Schools general fund. Store Manager Carrie Schakel said they have gotten so much positive feedback on their Facebook page and it’s booming.
The store is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and has 12 employees and numerous volunteers, who help sort and fill the shelves.
Schakel said volunteers put in 70 to 90 hours a week helping out at the store.
Before the ribbon cutting, Schakel said, “What we do here is for the school and the customers.”
She said they appreciate the donations and the shoppers.
“We are glad to be part of this community,” said Cathy DeVries, a board member for the store.
She explained they looked for a location and found the space in the plaza where Dollar General used to be. After looking it over, they decided to take all three units that make up that corner of the shopping center.
“We put holes in the walls,” she said because they opened up the units for a large shopping area.
Clothes are sorted and hung by size with a variety of shoes and purses to browse and buy. The store offers books, DVDs and CDs as well as electronics. The electronics are tested and approved before going out to the sales floor. They are marked with a green sticker showing the products have been tested. They do not accept computer equipment, appliances or televisions.
“We always have new items, so be sure to come back and look some more,” Schakel said.
Donations are accepted during store hours and are received in the back door of the store in the alley. They accept clean gently used clothing, shoes and purses and accessories. They also accept new items and often receive donations that still have the store tags on them.
Their Facebook page is updated to show some of the new items they have available so Schakel advised checking it often.
“We give glory to God for all He’s doing here,” she said. “We praise Him for that.”
The store’s address is 10088 N 600 East, DeMotte.