CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN HQ – Bane-Welker is pleased to announce they have just opened their brand-new building located at their current address, 2686 US 35 in Winamac. The former building was demolished on Jan. 17, according to a news release.

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer customers a new place to shop,” stated Jason Bane, President of Bane-Welker Equipment. “The original store was in need of some updates, and we wanted to give our team and our customers a place they would look forward to working and shopping in.”

