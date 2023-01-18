CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN HQ – Bane-Welker is pleased to announce they have just opened their brand-new building located at their current address, 2686 US 35 in Winamac. The former building was demolished on Jan. 17, according to a news release.
“We’re thrilled to be able to offer customers a new place to shop,” stated Jason Bane, President of Bane-Welker Equipment. “The original store was in need of some updates, and we wanted to give our team and our customers a place they would look forward to working and shopping in.”
A small ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on Jan. 23 from 10 a.m. to noon with a public open house planned in the spring. Details are forthcoming.
Bane-Welker Equipment, founded in 1967 by the late Kenneth and Patricia Bane, is an agriculture equipment company representing Case IH and other complimentary brands. Bane-Welker offers new and used equipment, parts, sales, service, precision farming, online parts sales, and customer support. The company operates 9 stores in Indiana including Crawfordsville, La Crosse, Lebanon, Remington, Terre Haute, Pendleton, Plymouth, Winamac, and Wingate, and six stores in Ohio, including Circleville, Eaton, Georgetown, Plain City, Utica, and Wilmington. In 2018, the company became 100% employee owned.
For more information or to arrange an interview, please contact Karl Locascio at 765-866-0494. Or visit www.Bane-Welker.com.