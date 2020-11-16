Arnold J. Braasch, 90, of Rensselaer, passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Franciscan Health Lafayette East.
He was born March 30, 1930, in Chicago, the son of George Braasch and Christine (Elsen) Braasch. He was a 1947 graduate of Gage Park High School.
He was drafted and inducted into the U.S. Army on Oct. 10, 1951, when he was 22. He attended basic training at Fort Knox, Ky., and was one of 10 men chosen to attend armor school, where he learned weapon and turret repair. After training, he went to Korea. He was assigned to the 25th Infantry Division, 14th Tank Company. After spending one year in Korea, he returned to the U.S. on July 27, 1953.
He went back home to Chicago with the intention of obtaining a college degree in engineering from Wilson Junior College, where he completed two years. But instead he met the love of his life and started a family. He married Ethel D. Kampfert on Jan. 30, 1954. Together they raised four children: Linda, Susan, William and Gary.
Arnold began working for Talbert Manufacturing at their Lyons, Ill., plant in 1946 before joining the Army. He moved to Rensselaer in 1957 when the company’s plant was established there. He worked for Talbert for over 50 years, working his way up through purchasing, the engineer’s office and management. He retired from working full-time in 1996, but continued working part-time as recently as two weeks ago.
Arnold always served his community in a Godly manner, teaching others that we were put on this earth to serve others and those less fortunate. He volunteered many hours with the Good Samaritan Food Pantry over the years, and served as president for over a decade. He was an active member of the Rensselaer Lions Club for almost 60 years and he volunteered with the Orphan Grain Train. He was a faithful and active member of St. Luke Lutheran Church and held many church offices.
He was a member of American Legion Post 29, VFW Post 1279, and he was a charter member and co-founder of the American Truck Historical Society. He always had a love for trucks. He always did his best to attend his grandchildren's and great-grandchildren’s extracurricular activities.
He is survived by his four children: Linda (Roger) McKaig, of Logansport, Bill (Laurie) Braasch, of Brighton, Colo., Sue (Roger) Cook and Gary (Renee) Braasch, both of Rensselaer; one sister, Mary Braasch, of Plainfield, Ill.; 12 grandchildren: Angela (Jeff) Brooke and Darren (Sarah) McKaig, both of Logansport, Marie (Kent) Kohlhagen of Rensselaer, Billy (Allegra) Braasch of Brighton, Holly (Simon) Wells, of Benton City, Wash., Ashley (Jay) Azubuike, of Commerce City, Colo., Alisha (Cody) Mumma of Ft. Lupton, CO, Brad (Brandy) Cook and Sarah (Dave) Henry, both of Rensselaer, IN, Jennifer (Matt) Carlson of Morocco, IN, and Breeanne (Brett) Wilhite and Evan (Kossette) Braasch, both of Rensselaer.
Also surviving are 32 great-grandchildren: Emily, Olivia, Ashlynn and Austin Brooke; Drew, Mia and Luke McKaig; Case, Coby, Kate and Coen Kohlhagen; Anthony, Auralia, Leilani and Enzo Braasch; Josiah, Judah and Porscha Azubuike; Bodhi Mumma; Ayden, Lilly and Ethan Cook; Hailey and Dalton Henry; David, Kayla and Aubree Florian; Easton and Oaklee Wilhite; and Landon, Tenleigh and Kelton Braasch.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ethel; and one great-grandson, Ayden Cook.
Due to the pandemic, a drive-through viewing will be noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at the Jasper County Fairgrounds. Friends are asked to enter the fairgrounds through the main entrance on State Road 114 and follow the signs. Everyone is asked to remain in their vehicles.
Private funeral services will be Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at St. Luke Lutheran Church, with Pastor David Mueller officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
The funeral and graveside services will be live-streamed on the funeral home website, www.SteinkeFuneralHome.com beginning at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. To view on mobile devices, scroll down below the obituary and click “Watch Webcast." To view on a desktop computer, click “Photos & Videos” above the obituary. Scroll down and click “Watch Webcast."
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Arnold’s memory may be made to St. Luke Lutheran Church or the Good Samaritan Food Pantry.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.SteinkeFuneralHome.com.