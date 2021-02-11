JASPER COUNTY, INDIANA — The Jasper County 4-H Jr. Leaders demonstrated one of the 4 “Hs” by lending their “hands” in service to collect and donate food and household items for the Good Samaritan Food Pantry of Rensselaer. They started their two-week food drive in late January and made the donation on February 9th. The total amount of the donation was 193 items. An important part of the 4-H program includes the 4-H pledge which states that the 4-H member pledges “My hands to larger service”. This pledge is a promise to give the world as much as a member can. Giving their hands to larger service is when a member steps back from their own personal needs and gives to others what they can. Through “hands” 4-H members gain the ability to give strength to others. 4-H members have the opportunity to get out in the community and show everyone how much care their hands hold. This service project is one more example of how the 4-H program is growing tomorrow’s leaders and community members.
NEW 4-H Global Youth Citizenship SPARK Club Opportunity!
Today’s youth graduate into a world with fewer boundaries and greater opportunities for interactions with people from different cultural backgrounds and perspectives than ever before. The Global Youth Citizenship SPARK Club is for youth in 6th – 12th grades that are looking to develop their international thinking skills, gain a sense of self, and exhibit social responsibility. The club meetings will focus on lessons organized into four phases of building cultural knowledge and skills. Those four phases include Exploring, Stretching, Challenging, and Connections.
The club will meet six times during late spring and early summer in the Community Building at the Jasper County Fairgrounds. The meetings will be an hour long beginning at 6:30 pm CST and the meeting dates are: April 12, April 26, May 17, June 1, June 17, June 29.
Enrollment in the club is limited to the first 20 youth to complete the enrollment process. To enroll in this club experience, visit the 4Honline enrollment website to join at https://v2.4honline.com. There is a $20 fee to join the Jasper County 4-H program. Enrollment in this club is free to currently enrolled 4-H members. If you have questions about how to enroll or would like more information please contact Anna Williams at the Purdue Extension Office (williaak@purdue.edu or 219-866-5741).
2021 4-H Beekeeping Essay Competition
Sponsored by: Foundation for the Preservation of Honey Bees
4-H Youth are encouraged to participate in the 2021 National 4-H Essay Contest. This year’s topic is “Immunity: Threats to Bee Colonies and Methods to Defend Against the Threats”. Honey bee colonies have developed many ways to stay healthy. Their immune responses range from behaviors such as grooming to using materials such as propolis, a plant-derived substance bees coat on the interior of a hive for antimicrobial purposes. Even the gut of the honey bee contains beneficial bacteria to help the bee stay healthy! 4-H members’ essay must name at least two threats to honey bee colonies and then discuss the methods colonies use to defend against the threats.
More information about the essay competition and how to enter can be found on the 4-H Beekeeping web page at: https://extension.purdue.edu/4h/Pages/project.aspx?proj=46.