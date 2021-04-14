Jasper County 4-H Ag Tractor project members, led by project leader, Kent Kohlhagen, met at Bane/Welker Case IH in Remington, IN in March. There were 15 members in attendance at the workshop with 19 currently enrolled in the project. They identified tractor parts and reviewed past test questions that will help prepare them for the upcoming contest in July at the Jasper County Fair. They also discussed changes that will be made to the county, district and state competitions. Along with this hands-on workshop, there will also be meetings this summer for the kids to practice test questions, parts ID, as well as learn and master the driving obstacle course they will face during the operators contest at the fair. The Ag Tractor project is divided into Junior (grades 3-7) and Senior (grades 8-12) divisions and helps members learn that better tractor care results in longer tractor life, more power and lower operating costs. This project also helps them form good safety habits when operating a tractor. The Tractor Operator Contest Judging for 2021 is Saturday, July 25th at the Jasper County Fairgrounds at 8:00 am. Members will complete a parts ID and written exam as well as a driving test on the day of the contest. The top 3 finishers advance to the district contest with goal of placing in the top three there to compete at the state competition at the Indiana State Fair in August. To enroll in the 4-H program or add the Tractor project to your 4-H enrollment visit the website at: https://v2.4honline.com
A big thank you to Bane/Welker Case IH Remington for allowing this workshop to be held at their facility and for supporting our Jasper County 4-H youth.
4-H Club Meetings Happening In-Person!
Our Jasper County 4-H Clubs have been able to safely meet this past month for in-person 4-H Club Meetings. The 4-H Clubs have been resilient during COVID times this past year in offering virtual or hybrid meetings for our 4-H members to still be active and involved in the 4-H program. However, with the recent decline in COVID cases in Jasper County, our 4-H Clubs began to resume in-person meetings following our local health department guidelines and safety procedures. During the March meetings our 4-H Clubs elected their youth officers and 4-H materials and manuals were distributed to members. Some of the 4-H Clubs were also able to have guest speakers and presenters. We look forward to continuing the tradition of club meetings in the upcoming months!
Jasper Judgers 4-H Team Excels at Livestock Judging Contest
The Jasper Judgers 4-H Team traveled to Black Hawk East Livestock Judging Contest Invitational where they had an outstanding day and excelled in all areas of the contest. Participants at livestock judging contests evaluate and place various classes of livestock including Beef Cattle, Meat Goats, Swine, and Sheep. Those participants then explain to the contest officials their reasons for their placement of the classes and describe the strengths and weaknesses of the livestock. These contests aide our 4-H members in developing a greater knowledge of livestock, improve their public speaking skills, and assist in facilitating better decision-making skills.
The Jasper Judgers 4-H Team excelled in the Senior division with the 1st and 2nd place Senior Individuals and the 2nd Place Senior Team. The team also came home with hardware in the Junior division with Individuals placing 1st, 4th, 6th, and 7th along with the 1st place Junior Team. The team will go on to compete in other Livestock Judging Contests this spring with the goal bringing home even more banners at the State 4-H Livestock Judging Contest in May.