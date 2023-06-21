Red Goose Rustic recently celebrated its opening in Attica with a ribbon cutting, presented by Attica Main Street, June 15.
Red Goose Rustic owner Jake Mediate spoke to The Neighbor about the shop, which features a variety of antiques, collectibles, primitives, and vintage toys.
Mediate has been in business for 13 years and had previous had a shop for his business, but moved it back to his garage when time were tough.
After a few years of working out of his garage and being open on the weekends off and on, Mediate said he decided to move the business into a shop at 102 E. Main St. in Attica.
“It’s been one of my dreams to have a storefront down here,” he said.
Asked about his business’s unique name, Red Goose Rustic, Mediate said the name was inspired by the name of a shoe company.
“Back in the day, there was a shoe company called Red Goose Shoes and I just liked the goose and everything,” he said. “I just liked the name of it, so I called it Red Goose Rustic.”
Before opening the shop, Mediate said he was focused on collectibles, but he’s now gotten more into the primitive items and antiques.
Since these were more rustic items, Mediate said he incorporated rustic into the name of his business.
Asked about some of the more interesting pieces he has in his shop, Mediate highlighted a Jo Pugh painting and an antique door, which he said has been a quite the conversation piece recently.
Mediate said glassware he has at the shop has been a popular seller at the shop as well.
He said the shop features some pretty hard to find items including World War II buttons and pins, vintage toys from the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s as well as several antique bottles, including one Attica bottle from Christmas 1923.
Asked what inspired him to get into collecting initially, Mediate pointed to the History Channel program “American Pickers.”
“I was watching an episode and I said ‘That looks fun!’” Mediate said with a laugh.
Red Goose Rustic is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays.
Visit Red Goose Rustic’s Facebook page for more information.