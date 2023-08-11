WARREN COUNTY

ARRESTS

Johnathan Sweezy, invasion of privacy

Curtis Brock, probation violation

Vitaliy Kosar, operating a vehicle while intoxicated

Lawrence Crowder, sex offender residency offense, criminal trespassing

Ashley Heckathorn, weekender

Chad Ray, criminal confinement, domestic battery, invasion of privacy, intimidation, criminal recklessness, pointing a firearm at another, neglect of a dependent

Quinton Morgan, ordered to jail by Judge Reece

Ray Cook, weekender

Maximino Felipe Gonzalez, possession of marijuana or hashish, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II substance, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, possession of a controlled substance

Nathan Mitton, probation violation

FELONIES

Vitaliy Kosar, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with an ACE of .08 or more, operating a commercial motor vehicle with an ACE of .04 or more but less than .08, open alcoholic beverage during operation of a motor vehicle

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS

Kortney J. Drenning, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Glenn L. Jermaine, possession of marijuana, speeding

WARRANTY DEEDS

OK Sugar Creek Properties LLC to Carmen M. Jones and James D. Jones

Nina L. Rennick to Matthew James Johnson and Sara Elizabeth Johnson

Polet Senesac to Katherine J. Schaefer and Nole M. Schaefer

CIVIL TORT

Mary Lou Hayden, Lightning Rod Mutual Insurance Company vs. Gree USA Inc, Gree Electric Appliances Inc of Zhuai

CIVIL PLENARY

Lydia Marie Brannin vs. Glen Relyea Urie

INFRACTIONS

Grayson L. Kliest, speeding

James L. Lewis, speeding

Janeschia D. Sutton, speeding

Bergete Dill, speeding

Nicole A. Spitznagle, speeding

Bryan L. Dalton, speeding

Brandon T. Stamper, speeding

Michael J. Panicali, speeding

Ethan M. Brown, speeding

Chase W. Loubriel, speeding

Cassidy J. Roark, operating with expired plates, speeding

ACCIDENTS

Michael R. Dexter, Covington, was the driver of a 2022 Ford F-150 traveling traveling on SR 263 when a deer entered the roadway. He was unable to avoid hitting it. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $2,501 and $5,000.

BENTON COUNTY

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS

James William Pelnarsch, false informing

Kirk Adam Stillabower, operating a vehicle with a BAC of at least .08 but less than .15

Danielle J Collins, reckless driving, speeding

Skyden R. Ribbon, reckless driving, speeding

Gladys Sandoval-Acevedo, reckless driving, speeding

Shweta S. Metcar, reckless driving, speeding

Blake Austin Moody, reckless driving, speeding

Qixin Deng, reckless driving, speeding

Nash Nicholson Walkup, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, false informing, operating a vehicle with a sched I or II controlled substance

FELONIES

George Lee Hall, burglary, burglary with a deadly weapon, possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance

Kyle Ray Wheeler, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine

Margaret Molencupp, burglary, possession of marijuana

Chance Kyler Inman, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance

Brandi Lynn Warner, operating a vehicle with an ACE of .15 or more, operating a vehicle while intoxicated (prior)

SMALL CLAIMS

Courtney Ray vs. Mitchell Dorsey

CIVIL PLENARY

Forum Credit Union vs, Logan Blackwell

CIVIL COLLECTIONS

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Darin Rinehart

Goldman Sachs Bank USA vs. Brittani Dunning

WARRANTY DEEDS

Blair Thomas Doss, to Whisperin Pines LLC

Jessica Carter to Gretchen Taylor and Kevin Santiago

Timothy C.E. Slaughterbeck to Nicholas C. WilliamsMaizetown LLC to E Brent Smith

SHERIFF’S DEEDS

Benton County Sheriff, Christopher Alan Jefvert, and Benton Circuit Court to Security Federal Savings Bank

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE DEEDS

Sara E. Chosnek and Harry A. Cole estate to Young Choe

MARRIAGE LICENSE APPLICATIONS

In Re: The Marriage of Keith Macewicz and Juliette Macewicz

In Re: The Marriage of Denise R. Brock and Douglas S. Brock

INFRACTIONS

Quintanilla Edwards, speeding

Adam Jeremiah Copeland, driving while suspended, operating with expired plates

Valeri Collins, speeding

Cecelia M. Foley Toepfer, speeding

Brayden Bishop, speeding

James A. Witvoet III, over gross weight

Kaitlyn J. Richardson, speeding

Tina M. Caston, driving while suspended

Marta Stachurski, speeding

FOUNTAIN COUNTY

ARRESTS

Derek Mullis, weekender

Anthony L. Roberson, warrant

Noah Phoenix Alexander Clark-McKinney, 21, possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish or salvia, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person

Kendra E. Gregg, criminal trespassing

Terron Douglas Wade, 26, operating a vehicle with a BAC of .08 or more

Tyson Lee Solomon, 43, weekender

Matthew R. Murphy, 42, bond revoked

Hulda L. Borst, 23, domestic battery, battery resulting in moderate bodily injury

Jeremy C. Gooden, 35, warrant

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE DEEDS

Erin Hontz, Scott William Carver and estate of Scott William Carver to Amber Carver

QUIT CLAIM DEEDS

P Gene Stockdale, Carolyn F. Stockdale and Carolyn S. Stockdale (AKA) to P Gene Stockdale revocable living trust and Carolyn D. Stockdale revocable living trust

Patricia T. Crumrin to Patricia T. Crumrin revocable living trust

Morgan Kay Anderson to Ryan Matthew Anderson

WARRANTY DEEDS

Sheila M. Lucas and Sheila M. Lucas Swift (FKA) to Michael T. Carter

Timothy J. Grzeskiewicz and Lisa K. Grzeskiewicz to William E. Billman Jr and Kathy J. Billman

Phoenix Holdings II LLC to Amanda J. Bannon and Jeffrey A. Bannon

SHERIFF’S DEEDS

Fountain County Sheriff Terry R. Holt, Terry R. Holt, Ricky Hardin and Cheyene Hardin to Matt Sutter

ACCIDENTS

Melissa S. Holley, Covington, was the driver of a 2023 Kia Telluride traveling on 300 N. She attempted to stop when her tires and steering locked up due to her vehicle hydroplaning on the wet surface. She was unable to get stopped and her vehicle slid into the ditch on the east side of SR 341. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $1,001 and $2,500.

Aaron L. Piper, Attica, was the driver of a 2001 Dodge Ram traveling on US Highway 41 when his brakes locked up on the wet pavement causing his vehicle to exit the roadway and strike a utility pole owned by Duke Energy. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance due to his injuries. Estimated damage was between $5,001 and $10,000.

Sean D. Dickerson, Sandston, VA, was the driver of a 2021 Harley Davidson traveling on I-74 when he left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a guardrail. This resulted in his bike spinning out of control causing him to fly off of it and into a ditch on the north side of the roadway. He was confused and unsure what happened. Medics arrived on scene and transported him to the beef house where a medical helicopter flew him to the hospital. Estimated damage was between $2,501 and $5,000.

Rebecca M. Waln, Veedersburg, was the driver of a 2023 Toyota Highlander traveling on CR 400 when a deer entered the roadway. She was unable to avoid hitting it. She had bruising on her lower legs and complained of back pain. She was concerned that the airbag struck her belly as she was pregnant. She was taken to the hospital via ground ambulance. Estimated damage was between $5,001 and $10, 000.

Kelsey R. Poole, Veedersburg, was the driver of a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox traveling on Division Road when a deer entered the roadway. She was unable to avoid hitting it. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $5,001 and $10,000.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Marisol B. Barrientos Cunil, knowingly or intentionally operating motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, filed Aug. 7

Terron D. Wade, operation vehicle with alcohol concentration equivalent to at least .08 but less than .15, operating a vehicle while intoxicated - first offense and no endangerment, filed Aug. 7

Patrick D. Price, knowingly or intentionally operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, filed Aug. 8

Kendra E. Gregg, criminal trespass, filed Aug. 1

FELONY

Felony 5

Hulda L. Borst, battery by means of a deadly weapon, filed Aug. 7

Felony 6

Hulda L. Borst, domestic batter committee in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, filed Aug. 7

INFRACTIONS

Jamie L. Howard, disregarding stop sign, filed Aug. 4

Vishal C. Bobber, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed Aug. 4

Rodney G. Kerr, speeding, filed Aug. 4

Katherine E Mozart, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed Aug. 4

Jesse L. Greenlee, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed Aug. 4

Rachel N. Venegas, speeding, filed Aug. 4

Aswan Tirumala R. Indhana, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed Aug. 4

Christina L. Bodine, speeding, filed Aug. 4

Aniya Y. Singleton, driving while suspended filed Aug. 4

Dhulipala Y. Rajesh, failure of occupant to use safety belt, filed Aug. 4

Divinia Grace A. Zercher, failure to change lanes for authorized emergency vehicle, filed Aug. 4

Jacara S. Mason, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed Aug. 4

Brooke E. Albertson, driving while suspended, failure to change lanes for authorized emergency vehicle, filed Aug. 4

Kawam M. Evans, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed Aug. 4

Candace S. Bell, speeding, filed Aug. 4

Daniel E. Crosby, speeding, filed Aug. 4

Xu Yuyang, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed Aug. 4

Brian K. Walker, speeding, filed Aug. 4

Oleg Grachev, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed Aug. 4

Joshua H. Manning, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed Aug. 4

Mahesh Jagarlamudi, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed Aug. 4

Centre L. Jeffers, speeding, filed Aug. 4

Lainey R. Holt, operating with expired plates, filed Aug. 4

Heriberto Romero Guerrero, disregarding stop sign, filed Aug. 4

Jose A. De La Cruz Arias, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed Aug. 4

Susan C. Thomason, speeding, filed Aug. 4

Ronald R. Jean, speeding, filed Aug. 4

Christopher M. Bliss, operating with expired plates, filed Aug. 4

Harold Cales, boat equipment - USCG Type I, II, II or V float device per person required in boat, filed Aug. 10

Neva M. Johnson, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed Aug. 10

Isaac Cortes, no valid driver’s license, filed Aug. 10

Robert J. McKinley Jr., speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed Aug. 10

Ashley N. Elliot, operating with expired plates, filed Aug. 10

Brooklyn E. Waterman, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed Aug. 10

Melannie M. Pascual Abreu, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed Aug. 10

Samuel B. Shaw, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed Aug. 10

Courtney L. Truss, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed Aug. 10

Charles R. Smith, speeding, filed Aug. 10

Randy R. Davis, operating with expired plates, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, open alcoholic beverage container during operation of motor vehicle, filed Aug. 10

Jacquelyn A. Skul, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed Aug. 10

Tesfalem B. Okubizge, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed Aug. 10

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE

Carrington Mortgage Services Llc v Jerry A. Walker, filed Aug. 7

