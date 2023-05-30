WARREN COUNTY

ARRESTS

Dewey Stamper, weekender

Dillon Pearl, probation violation

Pamela Elliott, probation violation

Kedin Pacheco, leaving the scene of a PD accident, no operator’s license when required

Anthony Hayes, weekender

Caleb McTigue, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana or hashish

Gage Piatt, strangulation, domestic battery

James Riddle, failure to appear

Riley Snedeker, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II substance, operating a vehicle while intoxicated

Heather Anderson, failure to appear

Nathan Hipps, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II substance

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS

Isabella L. Bruns, possession of marijuana

James Crozier, criminal trespassing, use of private land without consent

John D. Thompson, cruelty to an animal

Cory J. Houde, possession of marijuana

David E. Escobar, possession of marijuana, speeding

Karmon Leigh Barger, leaving the scene of an accident

Kedin Naun Juarez Pacheco, leaving the scene of an accident, knowingly or intentionally operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license

Joaquia Romero, knowingly or intentionally operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license

FELONIES

Gage F. Piatt, strangulation, domestic battery

QUIT CLAIM DEEDS

Sarah Ann Brown and Sylvester Abeline Brown to Devin Andrew Brown

Julie L. Arsenault, Sharon K. Price, Richard P. Smith, Thomas W. Smith to Kitchen Creek Farms LLC

Ronnie E. Stevens to Michael E. Stevens and Nicole L. Stevens

Dennis C. Myers to Jessica D. Peterson and Kevin M. Peterson

WARRANTY DEEDS

Timothy B. Purcell to Coty A. Purcell and Stephanie Purcell

CEMETERY DEEDS

Rainsville Cemetery Association to Jack Fink, Cheryl Westlund Fink and Cheryl Fink Westlund

DOMESTIC RELATIONS

In Re: The marriage of Kirstin Goad and Jonathan R. Goad

In Re: The marriage of Leonard Keller and Juleen Keller

INFRACTIONS

Hunter J. Sprague, hunting or taking a game bird without a game bird habitat stamp

Devin J. Ross, speeding

William E. Rollins, speeding

Emily L. Marks, speeding

Johnny H. Loveall, improper headlights

Heather A. Purcell, speeding

Sydney C. Davenport, operating with expired plates

Daniel J. Rausch, speeding

David Rangel Jr, speeding

Marilyn K. Danner, operating with expired plates

Hrishikesh Sachin Deore, driving while suspended

Francisco Martinez Jr, speeding

Germaine N. Heart, speeding

Ann M. Mosesso, speeding on bridge or elevated structure

ACCIDENTS

Ronald J. Gick, Fowler, was the driver of a 2021 GMC Sierra traveling on US Highway 41, south of SR 26, when a deer entered the roadway. He was unable to avoid hitting it. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $10,001 and $25,000.

Karmon L. Barger, Oxford, was the driver of a 2016 Kia Sedona backing out of a parking spot when she backed into a 2020 Chevrolet express, owned by MSD of Warren County. She left the school at a high rate of speed, but was identified through video evidence obtained. Estimated damage was between $5,001 and $10,000.

Zaigne A. Fettig, West Lebanon, was the driver of a 1997 Ford F150 traveling westbound on SR 28 when his vehicle ran off the north side of the roadway. His vehicle then crossed back into the the westbound lane and down into a ditch on the north side of SR 28. His vehicle rolled at least one time in a field owned by Mark Stephen. Fettig stated that he was using his cell phone and when he looked up, he realized he was traveling off the roadway into a ditch. He complained of lower leg pain as well as cuts on his arms that were bleeding. He was transported via ambulance to St Vincent Williamsport Hospital to be treated for his injuries. He was not wearing his seatbelt and did not possess a driver’s license or insurance. He was issued a citation for operating a motor vehicle without a license. Estimated damage was between $10,001 and $25,000.

Eric A. Resendez, Hoopeston, IL, was the driver of a 2013 Ford F-150 traveling in US 41 when a deer entered the roadway. He was unable to avoid hitting it. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $5,001 and $10,000.

BENTON COUNTY

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS

Stefan Iordaiche, speeding, reckless driving

FELONIES

Brandie J. Quinlan, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

CIVIL COLLECTIONS

Sandia Resolution Company vs. Judith Fowler

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Shawn Nower

QUIT CLAIM DEEDS

Jeffrey A. Shafer to Jeffrey A. Shafer revocable living trust

WARRANTY DEEDS

Carol L. Flora and Janice S. Flora to JRD Investments LLC

June Conner and Gaylord Adam Forbes (power of attorney) to James Cackley and Nichole Cackley

Cathy Margene Deno, Brent Alan Johnson and Margene Johnson Anderson to Keegan Gauer

FOUNTAIN COUNTY

ARRESTS

Destiny R. Bowsman, domestic battery, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct

John M. Gray, sex offender registry offense

Tony P. Robinson, 40, weekender

Niccoma Wayne Whittington, 45, public intoxication, reckless driving, operating while intoxicated, battery by bodily waste, criminal recklessness, operating a vehicle while intoxicated (prior), domestic battery, resisting law enforcement

Jacob M. Peters, 31, probation violation

Paul Lynn Furr, failure to appear

Scarlett K. Summers, possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish or salvia, operating while intoxicated endangering a person, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance

QUIT CLAIM DEEDS

Norma L. Brown to James E. Meyer

Michael Alan Claypool to Michael Alan Claypool and Rebecca A. Claypool

Nicholas M. Berninger to Nicholas Michael Berninger and Julie Renee Berninger

Brooke Holt, Brooke Crane (FKA) and Joshua Holt to Joshua Holt and Brooke Holt

JRC Real Estate Inc to Adria J. Lechuer

WARRANTY DEEDS

Jason N. Kintner and Katherine E. Kintner to Caleb LH Tillotson and Katie Tillotson

The Donald J. Pershing and Eleanor M. Pershing revocable trust, Donald J. Pershing, Eleanor M. Pershing to Eleanor M. Pershing

ACCIDENTS

Casey Hampton, West Lebanon, was the driver of a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado traveling on SR 28 when a deer entered the roadway on the north side. She was unable to avoid hitting it. He vehicle sustained significant front end damage. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $25,001 and $50,000.

Brent D. Jacobs, Franklin, was the driver of a 2011 Peterbilt 386 when the front tires of his vehicle came off the truck. He was able to stop his vehicle without further incident. One of the tires that left his vehicle struck a building at 3012 N US 41 causing damages. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $10,001 and $25,000.

Priscilla A. Hetrick, Veedersburg, was the driver of a 2013 Audi Q5 traveling northbound on US 41 when a deer entered the roadway. She was unable to avoid hitting it. Her vehicle stopped in the lane of traffic and would not start. It sustained damage to the front end and the airbags were deployed. She complained of hand pain and was taken by POV to get it checked. Estimated damage was between $10,001 and $25,000.

Kristopher A. Beuchamp, Attica, was the driver of a 2001 Dodge Ram traveling south on Riverside Road when he lost steering in his vehicle and was unable to maintain control of it. His vehicle struck a utility pole breaking it off. Damage was done to the front grill and bumper area. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $2,501 and $5,000.

INFRACTIONS

Cody B. Fidler, speeding

Tony Stump, minor operating or riding motorcycle without wearing required headgear/face shield

CIVIL COLLECTIONS

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v David Thomas, filed May 20

Discover Bank v Brenda Guiliani, filed May 23

Credit Acceptance Corp. v Zachary Williams, filed May 25

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v Jenene Stricklin, filed May 25

Absolute Resolutions v Jennifer Smith, filed May 25

Absolute Resolutions v Callie Huckelberry, filed May 25

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS

Christopher D. Newman, driving while suspended: knowing violation and prior conviction within 10 years, filed May 22

Joseph Phillips, possession of marijuana, speeding, filed May 22

Hailey M. Davis, possession of marijuana, filed May 23

Dustin A. Van Pelt, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, filed May 24

Destiny R. Bowsman, battery resulting in bodily injury, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct: engages in fighting or tumultuous conduct, filed May 25

FELONIES

Felony 6

John M. Gray, failure to register as a sex or violent offender, filed May 22

Niccoma W. Whittington, battery against a public safety official, operating a vehicle while intoxicated: prior conviction within seven years, resisting law enforcement, filed May 22

Benjamin R. Jones, domestic batter committee in the presence of a child less than 16 years, disorderly conduct: engages in fighting or tumultuous conduct, filed May 24

Kaylynn N. Fitzwater, domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, filed May 24

Jesseca M. Rider, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement, possession of paraphernalia, filed May 25

INFRACTIONS

Hugo Barragan, no valid driver’s license, filed May 22

Bryan Ramirez-Vargas, learners permit violation, filed May 22

Juaquin Delgado-Contreras, no valid driver’s license, fled May 22

Imanol Barradas Jimenez, disregarding stop sign, filed May 23

Randall L. Synesael, speeding — exceeding maximum 55 mph, filed May 24

Robert J. Alexander, speeding, filed May 24

Kory R. King, speeding, filed May 24

Teresa Sue Crews, speeding — exceeding maximum 55 mph, filed May 24

Justine L. Niccum, speeding, filed May 24

Keanu Lee King, speeding — exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed May 24

Amanda S. Mitchell, disregarding stop sign, filed May 24

Savannah R. Barton, failure of occupant to use safety belt, filed May 24

Jerry L. Snyder, failure to yield right-of-way to emergency vehicle, filed May 24

Jesse J. Breer, speeding — exceeding maximum 55 mph, filed May 24

Hunter L. Jumps, speeding, filed May 24

Jadon M. Eisfelder, speeding — exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed May 24

Alijan Urguni, speeding — exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed May 24

Cory J. Ross, failure of occupant to use safety belt, filed May 24

Lacey M. Crone, failure of occupant to use safety belt, driving while suspended, filed May 24

Jason A. Abernathy, failure of occupant to use safety belt, filed May 24

Diego E. Hernandez, speeding — exceeding maximum 55 mph, filed May 24

Jurgens J. Vyver, failure to register, filed May 24

John A. Smith II, speeding — exceeding maximum 55 mph, filed May 24

Dominick G. Moore, failure of occupant to use safety belt, filed May 24

Chance A. Bova, failure of occupant to use safety belt, filed May 24

Sean M. Lagacy, speeding, filed May 24

CIVIL PLENARY

Chip Bedinger, Danielle Bedinger v George Lambert, Julie Anne Lambert, filed May 24

SMALL CLAIMS

Mary Roe v Brian Bossaer, filed May 25