WARREN COUNTY
ARRESTS
Dewey Stamper, weekender
Dillon Pearl, probation violation
Pamela Elliott, probation violation
Kedin Pacheco, leaving the scene of a PD accident, no operator’s license when required
Anthony Hayes, weekender
Caleb McTigue, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana or hashish
Gage Piatt, strangulation, domestic battery
James Riddle, failure to appear
Riley Snedeker, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II substance, operating a vehicle while intoxicated
Heather Anderson, failure to appear
Nathan Hipps, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II substance
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS
Isabella L. Bruns, possession of marijuana
James Crozier, criminal trespassing, use of private land without consent
John D. Thompson, cruelty to an animal
Cory J. Houde, possession of marijuana
David E. Escobar, possession of marijuana, speeding
Karmon Leigh Barger, leaving the scene of an accident
Kedin Naun Juarez Pacheco, leaving the scene of an accident, knowingly or intentionally operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license
Joaquia Romero, knowingly or intentionally operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license
FELONIES
Gage F. Piatt, strangulation, domestic battery
QUIT CLAIM DEEDS
Sarah Ann Brown and Sylvester Abeline Brown to Devin Andrew Brown
Julie L. Arsenault, Sharon K. Price, Richard P. Smith, Thomas W. Smith to Kitchen Creek Farms LLC
Ronnie E. Stevens to Michael E. Stevens and Nicole L. Stevens
Dennis C. Myers to Jessica D. Peterson and Kevin M. Peterson
WARRANTY DEEDS
Timothy B. Purcell to Coty A. Purcell and Stephanie Purcell
CEMETERY DEEDS
Rainsville Cemetery Association to Jack Fink, Cheryl Westlund Fink and Cheryl Fink Westlund
DOMESTIC RELATIONS
In Re: The marriage of Kirstin Goad and Jonathan R. Goad
In Re: The marriage of Leonard Keller and Juleen Keller
INFRACTIONS
Hunter J. Sprague, hunting or taking a game bird without a game bird habitat stamp
Devin J. Ross, speeding
William E. Rollins, speeding
Emily L. Marks, speeding
Johnny H. Loveall, improper headlights
Heather A. Purcell, speeding
Sydney C. Davenport, operating with expired plates
Daniel J. Rausch, speeding
David Rangel Jr, speeding
Marilyn K. Danner, operating with expired plates
Hrishikesh Sachin Deore, driving while suspended
Francisco Martinez Jr, speeding
Germaine N. Heart, speeding
Ann M. Mosesso, speeding on bridge or elevated structure
ACCIDENTS
Ronald J. Gick, Fowler, was the driver of a 2021 GMC Sierra traveling on US Highway 41, south of SR 26, when a deer entered the roadway. He was unable to avoid hitting it. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $10,001 and $25,000.
Karmon L. Barger, Oxford, was the driver of a 2016 Kia Sedona backing out of a parking spot when she backed into a 2020 Chevrolet express, owned by MSD of Warren County. She left the school at a high rate of speed, but was identified through video evidence obtained. Estimated damage was between $5,001 and $10,000.
Zaigne A. Fettig, West Lebanon, was the driver of a 1997 Ford F150 traveling westbound on SR 28 when his vehicle ran off the north side of the roadway. His vehicle then crossed back into the the westbound lane and down into a ditch on the north side of SR 28. His vehicle rolled at least one time in a field owned by Mark Stephen. Fettig stated that he was using his cell phone and when he looked up, he realized he was traveling off the roadway into a ditch. He complained of lower leg pain as well as cuts on his arms that were bleeding. He was transported via ambulance to St Vincent Williamsport Hospital to be treated for his injuries. He was not wearing his seatbelt and did not possess a driver’s license or insurance. He was issued a citation for operating a motor vehicle without a license. Estimated damage was between $10,001 and $25,000.
Eric A. Resendez, Hoopeston, IL, was the driver of a 2013 Ford F-150 traveling in US 41 when a deer entered the roadway. He was unable to avoid hitting it. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $5,001 and $10,000.
BENTON COUNTY
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS
Stefan Iordaiche, speeding, reckless driving
FELONIES
Brandie J. Quinlan, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
CIVIL COLLECTIONS
Sandia Resolution Company vs. Judith Fowler
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Shawn Nower
QUIT CLAIM DEEDS
Jeffrey A. Shafer to Jeffrey A. Shafer revocable living trust
WARRANTY DEEDS
Carol L. Flora and Janice S. Flora to JRD Investments LLC
June Conner and Gaylord Adam Forbes (power of attorney) to James Cackley and Nichole Cackley
Cathy Margene Deno, Brent Alan Johnson and Margene Johnson Anderson to Keegan Gauer
FOUNTAIN COUNTY
ARRESTS
Destiny R. Bowsman, domestic battery, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct
John M. Gray, sex offender registry offense
Tony P. Robinson, 40, weekender
Niccoma Wayne Whittington, 45, public intoxication, reckless driving, operating while intoxicated, battery by bodily waste, criminal recklessness, operating a vehicle while intoxicated (prior), domestic battery, resisting law enforcement
Jacob M. Peters, 31, probation violation
Paul Lynn Furr, failure to appear
Scarlett K. Summers, possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish or salvia, operating while intoxicated endangering a person, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance
QUIT CLAIM DEEDS
Norma L. Brown to James E. Meyer
Michael Alan Claypool to Michael Alan Claypool and Rebecca A. Claypool
Nicholas M. Berninger to Nicholas Michael Berninger and Julie Renee Berninger
Brooke Holt, Brooke Crane (FKA) and Joshua Holt to Joshua Holt and Brooke Holt
JRC Real Estate Inc to Adria J. Lechuer
WARRANTY DEEDS
Jason N. Kintner and Katherine E. Kintner to Caleb LH Tillotson and Katie Tillotson
The Donald J. Pershing and Eleanor M. Pershing revocable trust, Donald J. Pershing, Eleanor M. Pershing to Eleanor M. Pershing
ACCIDENTS
Casey Hampton, West Lebanon, was the driver of a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado traveling on SR 28 when a deer entered the roadway on the north side. She was unable to avoid hitting it. He vehicle sustained significant front end damage. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $25,001 and $50,000.
Brent D. Jacobs, Franklin, was the driver of a 2011 Peterbilt 386 when the front tires of his vehicle came off the truck. He was able to stop his vehicle without further incident. One of the tires that left his vehicle struck a building at 3012 N US 41 causing damages. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $10,001 and $25,000.
Priscilla A. Hetrick, Veedersburg, was the driver of a 2013 Audi Q5 traveling northbound on US 41 when a deer entered the roadway. She was unable to avoid hitting it. Her vehicle stopped in the lane of traffic and would not start. It sustained damage to the front end and the airbags were deployed. She complained of hand pain and was taken by POV to get it checked. Estimated damage was between $10,001 and $25,000.
Kristopher A. Beuchamp, Attica, was the driver of a 2001 Dodge Ram traveling south on Riverside Road when he lost steering in his vehicle and was unable to maintain control of it. His vehicle struck a utility pole breaking it off. Damage was done to the front grill and bumper area. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $2,501 and $5,000.
INFRACTIONS
Cody B. Fidler, speeding
Tony Stump, minor operating or riding motorcycle without wearing required headgear/face shield
CIVIL COLLECTIONS
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v David Thomas, filed May 20
Discover Bank v Brenda Guiliani, filed May 23
Credit Acceptance Corp. v Zachary Williams, filed May 25
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v Jenene Stricklin, filed May 25
Absolute Resolutions v Jennifer Smith, filed May 25
Absolute Resolutions v Callie Huckelberry, filed May 25
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS
Christopher D. Newman, driving while suspended: knowing violation and prior conviction within 10 years, filed May 22
Joseph Phillips, possession of marijuana, speeding, filed May 22
Hailey M. Davis, possession of marijuana, filed May 23
Dustin A. Van Pelt, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, filed May 24
Destiny R. Bowsman, battery resulting in bodily injury, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct: engages in fighting or tumultuous conduct, filed May 25
FELONIES
Felony 6
John M. Gray, failure to register as a sex or violent offender, filed May 22
Niccoma W. Whittington, battery against a public safety official, operating a vehicle while intoxicated: prior conviction within seven years, resisting law enforcement, filed May 22
Benjamin R. Jones, domestic batter committee in the presence of a child less than 16 years, disorderly conduct: engages in fighting or tumultuous conduct, filed May 24
Kaylynn N. Fitzwater, domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, filed May 24
Jesseca M. Rider, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement, possession of paraphernalia, filed May 25
INFRACTIONS
Hugo Barragan, no valid driver’s license, filed May 22
Bryan Ramirez-Vargas, learners permit violation, filed May 22
Juaquin Delgado-Contreras, no valid driver’s license, fled May 22
Imanol Barradas Jimenez, disregarding stop sign, filed May 23
Randall L. Synesael, speeding — exceeding maximum 55 mph, filed May 24
Robert J. Alexander, speeding, filed May 24
Kory R. King, speeding, filed May 24
Teresa Sue Crews, speeding — exceeding maximum 55 mph, filed May 24
Justine L. Niccum, speeding, filed May 24
Keanu Lee King, speeding — exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed May 24
Amanda S. Mitchell, disregarding stop sign, filed May 24
Savannah R. Barton, failure of occupant to use safety belt, filed May 24
Jerry L. Snyder, failure to yield right-of-way to emergency vehicle, filed May 24
Jesse J. Breer, speeding — exceeding maximum 55 mph, filed May 24
Hunter L. Jumps, speeding, filed May 24
Jadon M. Eisfelder, speeding — exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed May 24
Alijan Urguni, speeding — exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed May 24
Cory J. Ross, failure of occupant to use safety belt, filed May 24
Lacey M. Crone, failure of occupant to use safety belt, driving while suspended, filed May 24
Jason A. Abernathy, failure of occupant to use safety belt, filed May 24
Diego E. Hernandez, speeding — exceeding maximum 55 mph, filed May 24
Jurgens J. Vyver, failure to register, filed May 24
John A. Smith II, speeding — exceeding maximum 55 mph, filed May 24
Dominick G. Moore, failure of occupant to use safety belt, filed May 24
Chance A. Bova, failure of occupant to use safety belt, filed May 24
Sean M. Lagacy, speeding, filed May 24
CIVIL PLENARY
Chip Bedinger, Danielle Bedinger v George Lambert, Julie Anne Lambert, filed May 24
SMALL CLAIMS
Mary Roe v Brian Bossaer, filed May 25