WARREN COUNTY

ARRESTS

John Woolwine, weekender

Demetrius Smith, reckless driving, possession of marijuana or hashish, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person

Cory Garrett, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II substance

Ashley Beedle, weekender

Ray Cook, weekender

Travis Taylor, failure to appear

Aaron Brooks, domestic battery, possession of marijuana or hashish

Charles Dazey, domestic battery

Samuel Allison, theft

Everett Plunkett, probation violation

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS

Selvin M. Caal, knowingly or intentionally operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license

Catherine L. Weaver, 78/60,possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle with a I or II controlled substance

Lane E. Clark, possession of marijuana

Michael T. Smith, possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle with expired plates

Jameka C. Simms, possession of marijuana

Johnathan C. Jensen, reckless driving, speeding

Ebony L. Smith, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana

Michael Gabel, criminal trespassing

Donald Goff-Hastings, criminal trespassing

FELONIES

Robert G. Wood Jr, domestic battery

Demetrius A. Smith, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, reckless driving

SMALL CLAIMS

Michael I. Lincicum and Sarah L. Lincicum vs. Paul A. Hannon

WARRANTY DEEDS

Ginger Lee Drenning and James William Drenning to Brandy Clark Groff

Neal W. Gremore to Louis H. Greer

Kathryn L. Shephard to Laura J. Smiley and Nathan B. Smiley

Carla Lincicum and Mark Lincicum to Sharon Louise Wiseman

Kathy A. Schultz and Carrie A. Leach to Mathew P. Schultz

George W. Lucas to James E. Lanham and Lynne A. Lanham

TRUSTEE DEEDS

Natalie Jo Carroll revocable trust (AKA) and Natalie Jo Carroll trustee to Bobby J. Goodin and Sarah Michaela Goodin

QUIT CLAIM DEEDS

Kates Lake Ranch INC to Carol McLennan

John A. Larson to Common Grounds Realty LLC

First Financial Bank to First Financial Collateral INC

Ellie Pearl Farrar to Warren Jeff Farrar

Rhonda Bowlus, Danny Coleman, Laura Coleman and Laura Labbe (AKA) to Mark Coleman

H. Duane Snider, Tiffany Snider, and Tiffany K. Snider (AKA) to H. Duane Snider

Timothy Alexander to Courtney B. Alexander and Timothy D. Alexander

David Kuntz to Cora Kuntz

George L. Hoard and Darla L. Kennedy to Darla L. Kennedy

MARRIAGE LICENSE APPLICATIONS

Dennis Scott Ford, 54, and Shelby Lynn Lee Brown, 31, both of Williamsport

INFRACTIONS

Jarvin Enoc Quintero, 85/60

Donald L. Ehler, 61/40

Frank E. Spikes Jr, driving while suspended

Taiwo A. Labinjo, 86/55

Brett R. Wirtz, 62/40

David E. Shreve, 77/60

Marena Parker, 100/60

Joanna Guerrero, 88/60

Marco G. Dees, 62/40

Justin L. Howard, expired plates

Adara A. Schoiber, driving while suspended

Luis David Hernandez, 77/60

Ingrid J. Barce, 52/40

Ike R. Lister, 59/40

Mathew A. Smith, 77/55

Kelly M. Casteel, 82/60

Randy A. Seals, 71/55

Dominic Botello, no valid driver’s license

Trevin S. Engleman, 53/40

Beth L. Maas, 80/60

Ryan S. Esposito, 90/60

Arbaz K. Mohammed, 99/60

Mary Ann Edinger, 83/

Nathaniel B. Baxter, 59/40

Barbara R. France, 90/60

Jordan M. Austin, 80/55

Matthew C. Berry, 62/50

David K. Higdon Jr, 64/40

ACCIDENTS

Jacob M. Parrish, Williamsport, was the driver of a 2013 Ford F-150 traveling eastbound on CR 400 S when a deer entered the roadway. He swerved to avoid hitting it causing his passenger side tires to enter the ditch on the south side. His vehicle then rolled over onto the passenger side coming to rest upside down in the ditch. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $10,001 and $25,000.

Dartagnan L. Merrill, Veedersburg, was the driver of a 2019 Nissan Sentra traveling on SR 263 when a deer entered the roadway. He was unable to avoid hitting it. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $10,001 and $25,000.

BENTON COUNTY

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS

Conor J. Maloney, reckless driving, speeding

Isaac M. Clark, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana

Deikan A. Vann, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance, possession of marijuana

Joe M. Taylor, possession of marijuana

Shaun Donahue Green, operating while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with a schedule or II controlled substance, possession of marijuana

Kirby J. Whited, criminal trespassing

Jordan W. Taylor, leaving the scene of an accident

Manuel CHe Cucul, knowingly or intentionally operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license

Labriyone L. Meadows, speeding, possession of marijuana, reckless driving

Jeszie Scott Shuee, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to at least .08 but less than .15, operating a vehicle while intoxicated

Timothy J. Murphy, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to at least .08 but less than .15, operating a vehicle while intoxicated

Yunior Alexander Cordova, knowingly or intentionally operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license

Claire A. Button, speeding, reckless driving

FELONIES

Katrina B. Dierx, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance or its metabolite

CIVIL COLLECTIONS

Mariner Finance LLC vs. Christopher Bozinovich

Midland Credit Management INC vs. Danielle Sharpe

QUIT CLAIM DEEDS

Kathleen S. Cameron to Kathleen S. Cameron (trustee) and Cameron revocable trust dated 3/23/2022

TRUST DEEDS

Patty E. Christopher (successor trust) and Donald L. Christopher living trust to Patty E. Christopher, Jon M. Christopher (tenants in com), Edith M. Christopher Fisher (tenants in com), Edith M. Christopher (AKA) and Edith M. Fisher (AKA)

WARRANTY DEEDS

Gerald T. Parker and Stephanie Parker to the Conrad Companies LLC-S

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE DEEDS

Leon R. Cyr (personal representative), Eunice M. Cyr unsupervised estate and Eunice M. Cyr to Leon R. Cyr

Dennis M. Johnson (personal representative), Carl Michael Johnson, and Carl Michael Johnson unsupervised estate to Dennis M. Johnson

INFRACTIONS

James Eric Clouse, speeding

Kara Mercer, speeding

Phillip Davis, failure to register

Laurie A. Munson, disregarding an official traffic control device

Eric G. Kronenbitter, no valid driver’s license

Rosalie M. Mattingly, speeding

Sharada M. Davison, no valid driver’s license

Vasyl Redkva, failure to yield right-of-way to emergency vehicle

Paul W. Marvell, driving while suspended

Tanner O. Batchelor, speeding

FOUNTAIN COUNTY

ARRESTS

Raven Hathaway, 41, weekender

Gaylene L. Gutierrez, 40, violation of probation

Christopher Zachary Martin, 29, parole violation

Chandler Summers, 23, parole hold

German Antonio Flores, 33, misuse of 911, public intoxication, false informing,

Lenin S. Guzman, 23, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, operating a vehicle without financial responsibility, possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish or salvia

Pedro D. Villareal Gonzales, 45, reckless driving, resisting law enforcement, operating while intoxicated

Kristein L. Farley, operating while intoxicated

Kwenton L. Eldridge, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance, possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish or salvia

Kenneth L. Black, 50, operating a vehicle with a BAC of 0.08 or more

Bryan C. Falletti, 40, stalking, possession of paraphernalia, dealing in cocaine or narcotic drug

Kyle M. Enterline, 34, domestic battery-committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years

Shon M. Burnett, 31, possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish or salvia, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person

Sharon D. Bailey, 50, weekender

Wayne A. Watkins, 46, failure to appear

QUIT CLAIM DEEDS

Christian Noel Blackburn to Michael R. Hook and Nancy E. Hook

Jon K. Foxworthy and Zina Foxworthy to Michael DeJournett and Jayme Foxworthy DeJournett

WARRANTY DEEDS

Rena Michelle McMahon to Jason Shank

Travis Lawson to Joseph L. Banfield

Richard L. Holtkamp and Ronald J. Holtkamp to Anoop Balakrishnan

Vernon Waldon to Joshua D. McRoberts, Lydia J. McRoberts and Jerome F. Lecy

Angela Shepherd and Michael Shepherd to Michael to Michael Bush and Victoria Bush

SPECIAL WARRANTY DEEDS

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Secretary of Veteran’s Affairs

ACCIDENTS

Beth A. Eitnier, Hillsboro, was the driver of a 2016 Fiat 500 traveling on US Highway 41 when a deer ran into the side of her vehicle causing damage to the passenger side door. It also caused the passenger side mirror to break off. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $2,501 and $5,000.

Brian E. Tucker, Veedersburg, was the driver of a 2019 Subaru Impreza traveling on Stonebluff Road when he tried reaching for his cell phone causing his vehicle to leave the roadway. His vehicle then struck the ditch as well as a county road sign. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $2,501 and $5,000.

Richard E. Livengood, Kingman, was the driver of a 2018 Dodge Durango traveling east on CR 800S when a deer entered the roadway. He was unable to avoid hitting it. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $10,001 and $25,000.

Trevor D. Beebe, Superior, WI, was the driver of a 2018 GMC Sierra traveling westbound on I-74 when a deer entered the roadway. He was unable to avoid hitting it. He was treated and released by Med2. Estimated damage was between $5,001 and $10,000.

Brian K. Britton, Covington, was the driver of a 2018 Chevrolet Colorado traveling on US 136 when a deer entered the roadway. He was unable to avoid hitting it. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $5,001 and $10,000.

James Landers, Hillsboro, was the driver of a 2012 Volkswagen Tiguan traveling northbound on Coopers Chapel Road when a deer entered the roadway. In an attempt to miss the deer, he veered away from it causing him to strike several small trees. His vehicle sustained front end damage. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $5,001 and $10,000.

CIVIL COLLECTIONS

Cavalry SPV I, LLC v Tammy Clendenny, filed July 7

World Finance Corporation of Illinois v Amanda Stone, filed July 10

Midland Credit Management Inc v Derek Hernandez, filed July 10

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS

Zyn O. Highbaugh, driving while suspended: knowing violation and prior conviction within 10 years, speeding, filed July 10

Jeremy L. Weidenburner, driving while suspended: knowing violation and prior conviction within 10 years, operating a motor vehicle with a false plate - plate belongs to another vehicle, filed july 10

Mariah L. Douglas, driving while suspended: knowing violation and priori conviction within 10 years, speeding, filed July 10

Coy A. Howard, driving while suspended: knowing violation and prior conviction within 10 years, filed July 12

FELONIES

Felony 6

Fred H. Holden III, nonsupport of child, filed July 7

Jaci M. Deanda, operating a vehicle as an habitual traffic violator, filed July13

INFRACTIONS

Tristan W. Briel, speeding - exceeding maximum 55 mph, filed July 7

Jose F. Medina, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed July 7

Ann M. Moses, speeding, filed July 7

Gary Lynn Crowley II, speeding on a bridge or elevated structure, operating a motorcycle without proper permit or endorsements, filed July 7

Cheyenne S. Drain, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed July 7

Goel Vansh, speeding - exceeding maximum 55 mph, filed July 7

Dustin A. White, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed July 7

Steven Romero-Andalon, speeding - exceeding maximum 55 mph limit, filed July 7

Scott R. Larrison, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed July 7

Douglas E. Mills, speeding - exceeding maximum 55 mph, filed July 7

Ramandeep Sigh, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed July 7

Romain Blanc, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filled July 7

Caleb A. Langenfeld, speeding, filed July 7

Adriane N. Linthicum, speeding - exceeding maximum 55 mph, filed July 7

Kevin C. Scott, speeding- exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed July 7

Cory Jay Nixon, speeding - exceeding maximum 55 mph, filed July 7

David D. Gates, speeding - exceeding integrate 70 mph limit, filed July 7

Yichen Liu, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed July 7

Yoel Rivas Reyes, speeding - exceeding maximum 55 mph, filed July 7

Heather Rose, speeding, filed July 10

James Campbell, speeding, filed July 10

Gustave Colombo, speeding, filed July 10

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURES

CentreBank v Joyce D. Birge, filed July 12

CIVIL PLENARIES

Claudia Lee Greer Jr. V Jaida K Greer-Bender, filed July 10

Tags