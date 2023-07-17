WARREN COUNTY
ARRESTS
John Woolwine, weekender
Demetrius Smith, reckless driving, possession of marijuana or hashish, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person
Cory Garrett, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II substance
Ashley Beedle, weekender
Ray Cook, weekender
Travis Taylor, failure to appear
Aaron Brooks, domestic battery, possession of marijuana or hashish
Charles Dazey, domestic battery
Samuel Allison, theft
Everett Plunkett, probation violation
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS
Selvin M. Caal, knowingly or intentionally operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license
Catherine L. Weaver, 78/60,possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle with a I or II controlled substance
Lane E. Clark, possession of marijuana
Michael T. Smith, possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle with expired plates
Jameka C. Simms, possession of marijuana
Johnathan C. Jensen, reckless driving, speeding
Ebony L. Smith, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana
Michael Gabel, criminal trespassing
Donald Goff-Hastings, criminal trespassing
FELONIES
Robert G. Wood Jr, domestic battery
Demetrius A. Smith, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, reckless driving
SMALL CLAIMS
Michael I. Lincicum and Sarah L. Lincicum vs. Paul A. Hannon
WARRANTY DEEDS
Ginger Lee Drenning and James William Drenning to Brandy Clark Groff
Neal W. Gremore to Louis H. Greer
Kathryn L. Shephard to Laura J. Smiley and Nathan B. Smiley
Carla Lincicum and Mark Lincicum to Sharon Louise Wiseman
Kathy A. Schultz and Carrie A. Leach to Mathew P. Schultz
George W. Lucas to James E. Lanham and Lynne A. Lanham
TRUSTEE DEEDS
Natalie Jo Carroll revocable trust (AKA) and Natalie Jo Carroll trustee to Bobby J. Goodin and Sarah Michaela Goodin
QUIT CLAIM DEEDS
Kates Lake Ranch INC to Carol McLennan
John A. Larson to Common Grounds Realty LLC
First Financial Bank to First Financial Collateral INC
Ellie Pearl Farrar to Warren Jeff Farrar
Rhonda Bowlus, Danny Coleman, Laura Coleman and Laura Labbe (AKA) to Mark Coleman
H. Duane Snider, Tiffany Snider, and Tiffany K. Snider (AKA) to H. Duane Snider
Timothy Alexander to Courtney B. Alexander and Timothy D. Alexander
David Kuntz to Cora Kuntz
George L. Hoard and Darla L. Kennedy to Darla L. Kennedy
MARRIAGE LICENSE APPLICATIONS
Dennis Scott Ford, 54, and Shelby Lynn Lee Brown, 31, both of Williamsport
INFRACTIONS
Jarvin Enoc Quintero, 85/60
Donald L. Ehler, 61/40
Frank E. Spikes Jr, driving while suspended
Taiwo A. Labinjo, 86/55
Brett R. Wirtz, 62/40
David E. Shreve, 77/60
Marena Parker, 100/60
Joanna Guerrero, 88/60
Marco G. Dees, 62/40
Justin L. Howard, expired plates
Adara A. Schoiber, driving while suspended
Luis David Hernandez, 77/60
Ingrid J. Barce, 52/40
Ike R. Lister, 59/40
Mathew A. Smith, 77/55
Kelly M. Casteel, 82/60
Randy A. Seals, 71/55
Dominic Botello, no valid driver’s license
Trevin S. Engleman, 53/40
Beth L. Maas, 80/60
Ryan S. Esposito, 90/60
Arbaz K. Mohammed, 99/60
Mary Ann Edinger, 83/
Nathaniel B. Baxter, 59/40
Barbara R. France, 90/60
Jordan M. Austin, 80/55
Matthew C. Berry, 62/50
David K. Higdon Jr, 64/40
ACCIDENTS
Jacob M. Parrish, Williamsport, was the driver of a 2013 Ford F-150 traveling eastbound on CR 400 S when a deer entered the roadway. He swerved to avoid hitting it causing his passenger side tires to enter the ditch on the south side. His vehicle then rolled over onto the passenger side coming to rest upside down in the ditch. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $10,001 and $25,000.
Dartagnan L. Merrill, Veedersburg, was the driver of a 2019 Nissan Sentra traveling on SR 263 when a deer entered the roadway. He was unable to avoid hitting it. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $10,001 and $25,000.
BENTON COUNTY
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS
Conor J. Maloney, reckless driving, speeding
Isaac M. Clark, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana
Deikan A. Vann, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance, possession of marijuana
Joe M. Taylor, possession of marijuana
Shaun Donahue Green, operating while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with a schedule or II controlled substance, possession of marijuana
Kirby J. Whited, criminal trespassing
Jordan W. Taylor, leaving the scene of an accident
Manuel CHe Cucul, knowingly or intentionally operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license
Labriyone L. Meadows, speeding, possession of marijuana, reckless driving
Jeszie Scott Shuee, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to at least .08 but less than .15, operating a vehicle while intoxicated
Timothy J. Murphy, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to at least .08 but less than .15, operating a vehicle while intoxicated
Yunior Alexander Cordova, knowingly or intentionally operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license
Claire A. Button, speeding, reckless driving
FELONIES
Katrina B. Dierx, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance or its metabolite
CIVIL COLLECTIONS
Mariner Finance LLC vs. Christopher Bozinovich
Midland Credit Management INC vs. Danielle Sharpe
QUIT CLAIM DEEDS
Kathleen S. Cameron to Kathleen S. Cameron (trustee) and Cameron revocable trust dated 3/23/2022
TRUST DEEDS
Patty E. Christopher (successor trust) and Donald L. Christopher living trust to Patty E. Christopher, Jon M. Christopher (tenants in com), Edith M. Christopher Fisher (tenants in com), Edith M. Christopher (AKA) and Edith M. Fisher (AKA)
WARRANTY DEEDS
Gerald T. Parker and Stephanie Parker to the Conrad Companies LLC-S
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE DEEDS
Leon R. Cyr (personal representative), Eunice M. Cyr unsupervised estate and Eunice M. Cyr to Leon R. Cyr
Dennis M. Johnson (personal representative), Carl Michael Johnson, and Carl Michael Johnson unsupervised estate to Dennis M. Johnson
INFRACTIONS
James Eric Clouse, speeding
Kara Mercer, speeding
Phillip Davis, failure to register
Laurie A. Munson, disregarding an official traffic control device
Eric G. Kronenbitter, no valid driver’s license
Rosalie M. Mattingly, speeding
Sharada M. Davison, no valid driver’s license
Vasyl Redkva, failure to yield right-of-way to emergency vehicle
Paul W. Marvell, driving while suspended
Tanner O. Batchelor, speeding
FOUNTAIN COUNTY
ARRESTS
Raven Hathaway, 41, weekender
Gaylene L. Gutierrez, 40, violation of probation
Christopher Zachary Martin, 29, parole violation
Chandler Summers, 23, parole hold
German Antonio Flores, 33, misuse of 911, public intoxication, false informing,
Lenin S. Guzman, 23, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, operating a vehicle without financial responsibility, possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish or salvia
Pedro D. Villareal Gonzales, 45, reckless driving, resisting law enforcement, operating while intoxicated
Kristein L. Farley, operating while intoxicated
Kwenton L. Eldridge, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance, possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish or salvia
Kenneth L. Black, 50, operating a vehicle with a BAC of 0.08 or more
Bryan C. Falletti, 40, stalking, possession of paraphernalia, dealing in cocaine or narcotic drug
Kyle M. Enterline, 34, domestic battery-committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years
Shon M. Burnett, 31, possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish or salvia, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person
Sharon D. Bailey, 50, weekender
Wayne A. Watkins, 46, failure to appear
QUIT CLAIM DEEDS
Christian Noel Blackburn to Michael R. Hook and Nancy E. Hook
Jon K. Foxworthy and Zina Foxworthy to Michael DeJournett and Jayme Foxworthy DeJournett
WARRANTY DEEDS
Rena Michelle McMahon to Jason Shank
Travis Lawson to Joseph L. Banfield
Richard L. Holtkamp and Ronald J. Holtkamp to Anoop Balakrishnan
Vernon Waldon to Joshua D. McRoberts, Lydia J. McRoberts and Jerome F. Lecy
Angela Shepherd and Michael Shepherd to Michael to Michael Bush and Victoria Bush
SPECIAL WARRANTY DEEDS
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Secretary of Veteran’s Affairs
ACCIDENTS
Beth A. Eitnier, Hillsboro, was the driver of a 2016 Fiat 500 traveling on US Highway 41 when a deer ran into the side of her vehicle causing damage to the passenger side door. It also caused the passenger side mirror to break off. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $2,501 and $5,000.
Brian E. Tucker, Veedersburg, was the driver of a 2019 Subaru Impreza traveling on Stonebluff Road when he tried reaching for his cell phone causing his vehicle to leave the roadway. His vehicle then struck the ditch as well as a county road sign. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $2,501 and $5,000.
Richard E. Livengood, Kingman, was the driver of a 2018 Dodge Durango traveling east on CR 800S when a deer entered the roadway. He was unable to avoid hitting it. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $10,001 and $25,000.
Trevor D. Beebe, Superior, WI, was the driver of a 2018 GMC Sierra traveling westbound on I-74 when a deer entered the roadway. He was unable to avoid hitting it. He was treated and released by Med2. Estimated damage was between $5,001 and $10,000.
Brian K. Britton, Covington, was the driver of a 2018 Chevrolet Colorado traveling on US 136 when a deer entered the roadway. He was unable to avoid hitting it. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $5,001 and $10,000.
James Landers, Hillsboro, was the driver of a 2012 Volkswagen Tiguan traveling northbound on Coopers Chapel Road when a deer entered the roadway. In an attempt to miss the deer, he veered away from it causing him to strike several small trees. His vehicle sustained front end damage. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $5,001 and $10,000.
CIVIL COLLECTIONS
Cavalry SPV I, LLC v Tammy Clendenny, filed July 7
World Finance Corporation of Illinois v Amanda Stone, filed July 10
Midland Credit Management Inc v Derek Hernandez, filed July 10
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS
Zyn O. Highbaugh, driving while suspended: knowing violation and prior conviction within 10 years, speeding, filed July 10
Jeremy L. Weidenburner, driving while suspended: knowing violation and prior conviction within 10 years, operating a motor vehicle with a false plate - plate belongs to another vehicle, filed july 10
Mariah L. Douglas, driving while suspended: knowing violation and priori conviction within 10 years, speeding, filed July 10
Coy A. Howard, driving while suspended: knowing violation and prior conviction within 10 years, filed July 12
FELONIES
Felony 6
Fred H. Holden III, nonsupport of child, filed July 7
Jaci M. Deanda, operating a vehicle as an habitual traffic violator, filed July13
INFRACTIONS
Tristan W. Briel, speeding - exceeding maximum 55 mph, filed July 7
Jose F. Medina, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed July 7
Ann M. Moses, speeding, filed July 7
Gary Lynn Crowley II, speeding on a bridge or elevated structure, operating a motorcycle without proper permit or endorsements, filed July 7
Cheyenne S. Drain, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed July 7
Goel Vansh, speeding - exceeding maximum 55 mph, filed July 7
Dustin A. White, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed July 7
Steven Romero-Andalon, speeding - exceeding maximum 55 mph limit, filed July 7
Scott R. Larrison, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed July 7
Douglas E. Mills, speeding - exceeding maximum 55 mph, filed July 7
Ramandeep Sigh, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed July 7
Romain Blanc, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filled July 7
Caleb A. Langenfeld, speeding, filed July 7
Adriane N. Linthicum, speeding - exceeding maximum 55 mph, filed July 7
Kevin C. Scott, speeding- exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed July 7
Cory Jay Nixon, speeding - exceeding maximum 55 mph, filed July 7
David D. Gates, speeding - exceeding integrate 70 mph limit, filed July 7
Yichen Liu, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed July 7
Yoel Rivas Reyes, speeding - exceeding maximum 55 mph, filed July 7
Heather Rose, speeding, filed July 10
James Campbell, speeding, filed July 10
Gustave Colombo, speeding, filed July 10
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURES
CentreBank v Joyce D. Birge, filed July 12
CIVIL PLENARIES
Claudia Lee Greer Jr. V Jaida K Greer-Bender, filed July 10