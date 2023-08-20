WARREN COUNTY
ARRESTS
Joshua Llamas, probation violation
Charles Dazey, leaving the scene of a PD accident
Wade Bennett, holding for Fountain County
Ashley Heckathorn-Devers, weekender
Ray Cook, weekender
David Pettery, probation violation
Jevin Gooch, resisting law enforcement, domestic battery, criminal mischief, intimidation
Rheanna Wardall, possession of a controlled substance
Ronald Stephens, probation violation
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS
Maximo Felipe-Gonzalez, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle with a schedule I, II, III, IV controlled substance, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II substance, operating a vehicle while intoxicated
Kierra M, Gault, reckless driving, speeding
Charles D. Dazey, leaving the scene of an accident
Dazyah A. Harper, knowingly or intentionally operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license
Jerry J. Barger, driving while suspended, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
Alexis R. Ramos, possession of marijuana
Stephanie K. Campbell, possession of a schedule V controlled substance
Aleister M. Cunningham, reckless driving, speeding
FELONY
Jevin M. Gooch, intimidation, resisting law enforcement, domestic battery, criminal mischief, interference with the reporting of a crime
CIVIL COLLECTIONS
Ceres Solutions Cooperative Inc vs. Brock Myers
Capital One NA vs. Brian Stultz
New World Collections INC vs. Tammie Lloyd
WARRANTY DEEDS
Christopher Frantz to Taylor Griswold Weigle, Kalob Weigle and Taylor Griswold Weigle
Ginger Ann Hunter (FKA) and Ginger Hunter Such to Alva T. Such III and Ginger Hunter Such
Dennis L. Starkey and Pamela K. Starkey to Arielle Hillard and Dennis Hillard
Gwendolyn G. Jernagan to Frank A. Jordan jr and Dirk W. Vanleer
Willie B. Elrod to Glen Adams
Todd E. Crain to Allyson B. Jeffries and Kevin Lee Jeffries
QUIT CLAIM DEEDS
Michael A. Crawford and Pamela L. Crawford to Crawford Family Trust of 2023
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE DEEDS
Estate of Charity Fleming and Jason S. Fleming (personal representative) to Steven D. Baldwin
Linda Lucas (personal representative), Gloria A. Marlatt (AKA) and estate of Gloria Marlatt to Deborah L. Edwards
INFRACTIONS
Brandy R. Hoover, speeding
Joseph P. Ashbacher, operating with expired plates
Noris M. Englund, speeding
Makayla L. Phelps, speeding
Fernando F. Rodriguez Jr, speeding
Nicholas M. Burger, speeding
Michael A. Turner, speeding
Broderick Jermain Harris, speeding
Savannah J. Hodge, speeding
Luke N. Baker, speeding
Blake A. Morin, driving while suspended
Jibril W. Abdur Rashid, driving too fast for conditions
Amber A. Rademacher, speeding
Yuriy Bogrovetsky, speeding
Valentin Kwizera, speeding
Melenice M. Bland, operating with expired plates
Naomi M. Faulk, speeding
Karina Pantoja, speeding
Ronald W. Hay, driving while suspended
Chad A. Decker, speeding
Maria M. Estrada, speeding
ACCIDENTS
Brady J. Moore, Rossville, IL, was the driver of a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado traveling west on CR 650 N. He was looking down at his cell phone and drove into a ditch. He attempted to regain control of his vehicle, but to no avail. He lost control and rolled his vehicle one time before being ejected. He was taken to the hospital for immediate attention. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. Estimated damage was between $25,001 and $50,000.
Stephen M. Fell, Pine Village, was the driver of a 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander traveling east on SR 26 when a deer entered the roadway. He was unable to avoid hitting it. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $1,001 and $2,500.
BENTON COUNTY
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS
Milton Guillermo Guillermo, knowingly or intentionally operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license
Israel O. Sandoval, knowingly or intentionally operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license
Thomas Mirelez, domestic battery
FELONY
Andrea Lynn Gonzalez, possession of methamphetamine, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance, leaving the scene of an accident, possession of marijuana
Andrew Ellen Bonty, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance
SMALL CLAIMS
Teresa Kay Whitehead vs. Thomas E. Peterson
Ana Compean Ayala vs. Melvin Eduardo Gabriel
Michael D. Clements vs. BMV
MISCELLANEOUS CIVIL
Caleb Forston vs. Benton County Prosecutor, BMV
FOUNTAIN COUNTY
ARRESTS
German Antonio Flores, 33, operator never licensed
Alberto Cruz Rodriguez-Machado, 37, resisting law enforcement, operator never licensed, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Marion-Anthony Dwayne Gary, 31, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, obstruction of justice, operating a vehicle with a sched I or II controlled substance
Jamie Scott Smith, 44, operating while being a habitual traffic violator
Tyson L. Solomon, 43, weekender
Keith L. Goldsmith, 32, operating while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, driving while suspended
Derek Mullis, weekender
WARRANTY DEEDS
Joseph J. Crawley and Abbey L. Crawley to Edward S. Crawley and Kathryn J. Henk
Holly Crain Clemence to Joseph J. Crawley and Abbey L. Crawley
McArthur Holdings 1 LLC to Kody R. Lewellen
Mary Lou Carpenter to Brian L. Reynolds, Tammra E. Reynolds and Wyatt Reynolds
Michael Mitton, Douglas Mitton and Karen L. Seibold to Allyson R. Current
Ronald E. Ward Sr to Dennis Lee Kellar
Schubraman Enterprises LLC to Noah Reissmann
Macie A Haddock and George W. Guthrie to Noah E. Champion
John H. Turner to John H. Turner and John H. Turner revocable living trust
Geanie Lee DeSutter to Robert Zimmerman and Teresa Zimmerman
Amos N. Beiler and Sylvia S. Beiler to Parke County Trust
CORPORATE WARRANTY DEEDS
High Road PC to Shawn M. Baker
QUIT CLAIM DEEDS
John Gayler, Hal Gayler and Verlinda Babb to Allen Strawser
Wayne A. DeLair to Mary L. DeLair
Kimberly Janko, Karrie Masterson, Kristy Riley to Diana M. Isaacs
Melodie A. Borst to Melodie A. Borst, Japheth Elisha Samuel Borst and Japheth Elisha Samuel Borst
Kyle Rasmussen to Erin R. Rasmussen and Kyle Rasmussen
Wayne Gallapoo and Sarah A. Gallapoo to Wayne Gallapoo (co-trustee), Sarah S. Gallapoo (co-trustee) and Wayne Gallapoo and Sarah A. Gallapoo joint revocable living trust
ACCIDENTS
Jared F. Hooks, Oakwood, IL, was the driver of a 2019 Ram 3500 traveling on SR 234 when an unknown vehicle crossed the center line and the mirrors from both vehicle hit. The unknown driver did not stop and left the scene. Estimated damage was between $1,001 and $2,500.
Colton J. Sheetz, Hillsboro, was the driver of a 2006 Harley Davidson traveling on Lutheran Church Road when he was traveling too fast to make the curve into the town of Wallace. His vehicle left the north side of the roadway and struck a ditch. He was thrown off his vehicle and struck his head on a tree that was located just off the roadway. He was transported to the hospital via ground ambulance, Estimated damage was between $2,501 and $5,000.
Melvin D. Lamb, Veedersburg, was the driver of a 2008 Dodge Durango traveling on Kingman Road when his vehicle exited the roadway for an unknown reason. It traveled down an embankment and side swiped a Tipmont REMC utility pole as well as a guide wire before coming to rest. His vehicle sustained damage to the front end and had to be towed by Plunkett’s. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $5,001 and $10,000
Melvin R. Bushue, Kingman, was the driver of a 2008 Sportster traveling east on CR 800 S when his vehicle left the roadway for an unknown reason. He was transported to the hospital for injuries sustained during the accident. Estimated damage was between $2,501 and $5,000.
CIVIL COLLECTIONS
Synchrony Bank v Tim Kelley, filed Aug. 11
Citibank, N.A. v Tina Mycroft, filed Aug. 14
Ceres Solutions Cooperative, Inc., v Justin Hurd, Mariah Hurd, filed Aug. 15
Foresight Capital, LLC v Joshua Mortimore, filed Aug. 15
Capital One, N.A v Donald Schaeffer, filed Aug. 17
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS
David E. Nunez Puerto, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license (prior), filed Aug. 14
Angela Fuentes-Puerto, knowingly or intentionally operating motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, filed Aug. 15
Andriana J. Patty, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, filed Aug. 16
Darrell D. Anderson, possession of marijuana, filed Aug. 16
Victor A. Williams, possession of marijuana, filed Aug. 16
German Antonio Flores, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license (prior), resisting law enforcmemtn, filed Aug. 17
FELONIES
Felony 6
Keith L. Goldsmith, operating a vehicle while intoxicated: prior conviction within seven years, driving while suspended: knowing violation and prior conviction within 10 years, filed Aug. 14
Jamie S. Smith, operating a vehicle as a habitual traffic violator, filed Aug. 15
Cruz Alberto Rodriguez Machado, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, knowingly or intentionally operating motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, filed Aug. 16
INFRACTIONS
Dylan Hughes, driving while suspended, filed Aug. 11
Theodore Robinson III, operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility, Aug. 11
Kevin McGee, speeding, filed Aug. 14
Angela Fuentes-Puerto, operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility, filed Aug. 14
Uriel Hernandez Hernandez, allow unlicensed individual to operate vehicle on highway, filed Aug. 16
SMALL CLAIMS
Crawfordsville CCB Inc v Melody Jones, filed Aug. 15