WARREN COUNTY

ARRESTS

Joshua Llamas, probation violation

Charles Dazey, leaving the scene of a PD accident

Wade Bennett, holding for Fountain County

Ashley Heckathorn-Devers, weekender

Ray Cook, weekender

David Pettery, probation violation

Jevin Gooch, resisting law enforcement, domestic battery, criminal mischief, intimidation

Rheanna Wardall, possession of a controlled substance

Ronald Stephens, probation violation

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS

Maximo Felipe-Gonzalez, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle with a schedule I, II, III, IV controlled substance, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II substance, operating a vehicle while intoxicated

Kierra M, Gault, reckless driving, speeding

Charles D. Dazey, leaving the scene of an accident

Dazyah A. Harper, knowingly or intentionally operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license

Jerry J. Barger, driving while suspended, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Alexis R. Ramos, possession of marijuana

Stephanie K. Campbell, possession of a schedule V controlled substance

Aleister M. Cunningham, reckless driving, speeding

FELONY

Jevin M. Gooch, intimidation, resisting law enforcement, domestic battery, criminal mischief, interference with the reporting of a crime

CIVIL COLLECTIONS

Ceres Solutions Cooperative Inc vs. Brock Myers

Capital One NA vs. Brian Stultz

New World Collections INC vs. Tammie Lloyd

WARRANTY DEEDS

Christopher Frantz to Taylor Griswold Weigle, Kalob Weigle and Taylor Griswold Weigle

Ginger Ann Hunter (FKA) and Ginger Hunter Such to Alva T. Such III and Ginger Hunter Such

Dennis L. Starkey and Pamela K. Starkey to Arielle Hillard and Dennis Hillard

Gwendolyn G. Jernagan to Frank A. Jordan jr and Dirk W. Vanleer

Willie B. Elrod to Glen Adams

Todd E. Crain to Allyson B. Jeffries and Kevin Lee Jeffries

QUIT CLAIM DEEDS

Michael A. Crawford and Pamela L. Crawford to Crawford Family Trust of 2023

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE DEEDS

Estate of Charity Fleming and Jason S. Fleming (personal representative) to Steven D. Baldwin

Linda Lucas (personal representative), Gloria A. Marlatt (AKA) and estate of Gloria Marlatt to Deborah L. Edwards

INFRACTIONS

Brandy R. Hoover, speeding

Joseph P. Ashbacher, operating with expired plates

Noris M. Englund, speeding

Makayla L. Phelps, speeding

Fernando F. Rodriguez Jr, speeding

Nicholas M. Burger, speeding

Michael A. Turner, speeding

Broderick Jermain Harris, speeding

Savannah J. Hodge, speeding

Luke N. Baker, speeding

Blake A. Morin, driving while suspended

Jibril W. Abdur Rashid, driving too fast for conditions

Amber A. Rademacher, speeding

Yuriy Bogrovetsky, speeding

Valentin Kwizera, speeding

Melenice M. Bland, operating with expired plates

Naomi M. Faulk, speeding

Karina Pantoja, speeding

Ronald W. Hay, driving while suspended

Chad A. Decker, speeding

Maria M. Estrada, speeding

ACCIDENTS

Brady J. Moore, Rossville, IL, was the driver of a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado traveling west on CR 650 N. He was looking down at his cell phone and drove into a ditch. He attempted to regain control of his vehicle, but to no avail. He lost control and rolled his vehicle one time before being ejected. He was taken to the hospital for immediate attention. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. Estimated damage was between $25,001 and $50,000.

Stephen M. Fell, Pine Village, was the driver of a 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander traveling east on SR 26 when a deer entered the roadway. He was unable to avoid hitting it. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $1,001 and $2,500.

BENTON COUNTY

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS

Milton Guillermo Guillermo, knowingly or intentionally operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license

Israel O. Sandoval, knowingly or intentionally operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license

Thomas Mirelez, domestic battery

FELONY

Andrea Lynn Gonzalez, possession of methamphetamine, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance, leaving the scene of an accident, possession of marijuana

Andrew Ellen Bonty, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance

SMALL CLAIMS

Teresa Kay Whitehead vs. Thomas E. Peterson

Ana Compean Ayala vs. Melvin Eduardo Gabriel

Michael D. Clements vs. BMV

MISCELLANEOUS CIVIL

Caleb Forston vs. Benton County Prosecutor, BMV

FOUNTAIN COUNTY

ARRESTS

German Antonio Flores, 33, operator never licensed

Alberto Cruz Rodriguez-Machado, 37, resisting law enforcement, operator never licensed, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Marion-Anthony Dwayne Gary, 31, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, obstruction of justice, operating a vehicle with a sched I or II controlled substance

Jamie Scott Smith, 44, operating while being a habitual traffic violator

Tyson L. Solomon, 43, weekender

Keith L. Goldsmith, 32, operating while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, driving while suspended

Derek Mullis, weekender

WARRANTY DEEDS

Joseph J. Crawley and Abbey L. Crawley to Edward S. Crawley and Kathryn J. Henk

Holly Crain Clemence to Joseph J. Crawley and Abbey L. Crawley

McArthur Holdings 1 LLC to Kody R. Lewellen

Mary Lou Carpenter to Brian L. Reynolds, Tammra E. Reynolds and Wyatt Reynolds

Michael Mitton, Douglas Mitton and Karen L. Seibold to Allyson R. Current

Ronald E. Ward Sr to Dennis Lee Kellar

Schubraman Enterprises LLC to Noah Reissmann

Macie A Haddock and George W. Guthrie to Noah E. Champion

John H. Turner to John H. Turner and John H. Turner revocable living trust

Geanie Lee DeSutter to Robert Zimmerman and Teresa Zimmerman

Amos N. Beiler and Sylvia S. Beiler to Parke County Trust

CORPORATE WARRANTY DEEDS

High Road PC to Shawn M. Baker

QUIT CLAIM DEEDS

John Gayler, Hal Gayler and Verlinda Babb to Allen Strawser

Wayne A. DeLair to Mary L. DeLair

Kimberly Janko, Karrie Masterson, Kristy Riley to Diana M. Isaacs

Melodie A. Borst to Melodie A. Borst, Japheth Elisha Samuel Borst and Japheth Elisha Samuel Borst

Kyle Rasmussen to Erin R. Rasmussen and Kyle Rasmussen

Wayne Gallapoo and Sarah A. Gallapoo to Wayne Gallapoo (co-trustee), Sarah S. Gallapoo (co-trustee) and Wayne Gallapoo and Sarah A. Gallapoo joint revocable living trust

ACCIDENTS

Jared F. Hooks, Oakwood, IL, was the driver of a 2019 Ram 3500 traveling on SR 234 when an unknown vehicle crossed the center line and the mirrors from both vehicle hit. The unknown driver did not stop and left the scene. Estimated damage was between $1,001 and $2,500.

Colton J. Sheetz, Hillsboro, was the driver of a 2006 Harley Davidson traveling on Lutheran Church Road when he was traveling too fast to make the curve into the town of Wallace. His vehicle left the north side of the roadway and struck a ditch. He was thrown off his vehicle and struck his head on a tree that was located just off the roadway. He was transported to the hospital via ground ambulance, Estimated damage was between $2,501 and $5,000.

Melvin D. Lamb, Veedersburg, was the driver of a 2008 Dodge Durango traveling on Kingman Road when his vehicle exited the roadway for an unknown reason. It traveled down an embankment and side swiped a Tipmont REMC utility pole as well as a guide wire before coming to rest. His vehicle sustained damage to the front end and had to be towed by Plunkett’s. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $5,001 and $10,000

Melvin R. Bushue, Kingman, was the driver of a 2008 Sportster traveling east on CR 800 S when his vehicle left the roadway for an unknown reason. He was transported to the hospital for injuries sustained during the accident. Estimated damage was between $2,501 and $5,000.

CIVIL COLLECTIONS

Synchrony Bank v Tim Kelley, filed Aug. 11

Citibank, N.A. v Tina Mycroft, filed Aug. 14

Ceres Solutions Cooperative, Inc., v Justin Hurd, Mariah Hurd, filed Aug. 15

Foresight Capital, LLC v Joshua Mortimore, filed Aug. 15

Capital One, N.A v Donald Schaeffer, filed Aug. 17

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS

David E. Nunez Puerto, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license (prior), filed Aug. 14

Angela Fuentes-Puerto, knowingly or intentionally operating motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, filed Aug. 15

Andriana J. Patty, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, filed Aug. 16

Darrell D. Anderson, possession of marijuana, filed Aug. 16

Victor A. Williams, possession of marijuana, filed Aug. 16

German Antonio Flores, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license (prior), resisting law enforcmemtn, filed Aug. 17

FELONIES

Felony 6

Keith L. Goldsmith, operating a vehicle while intoxicated: prior conviction within seven years, driving while suspended: knowing violation and prior conviction within 10 years, filed Aug. 14

Jamie S. Smith, operating a vehicle as a habitual traffic violator, filed Aug. 15

Cruz Alberto Rodriguez Machado, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, knowingly or intentionally operating motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, filed Aug. 16

INFRACTIONS

Dylan Hughes, driving while suspended, filed Aug. 11

Theodore Robinson III, operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility, Aug. 11

Kevin McGee, speeding, filed Aug. 14

Angela Fuentes-Puerto, operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility, filed Aug. 14

Uriel Hernandez Hernandez, allow unlicensed individual to operate vehicle on highway, filed Aug. 16

SMALL CLAIMS

Crawfordsville CCB Inc v Melody Jones, filed Aug. 15

