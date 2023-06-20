BENTON COUNTY

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS

Stanley D. Rider, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to at least .08 but less than .15, operating a vehicle while intoxicated

Terrence D. Hill, possession of marijuana

Pablo Palacios Trujillo, knowingly or intentionally operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license

Daymian A. Castro, reckless driving, speeding

CIVIL COLLECTIONS

LVNV Funding LLC vs. James Holladay

Sandia Resolution Company vs. Jessica Hulett

Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Charmaine Puaa Cox

SMALL CLAIMS

Dennis Donohue vs. Jason A. Woods

INFRACTIONS

Scott B. Hunter, over gross weight

Nikki A. Berrios, no valid driver’s license

Aiden O. Shannon, operating with expired plates

Aqueiter S. Rice II, driving while suspended

