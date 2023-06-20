BENTON COUNTY
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS
Stanley D. Rider, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to at least .08 but less than .15, operating a vehicle while intoxicated
Terrence D. Hill, possession of marijuana
Pablo Palacios Trujillo, knowingly or intentionally operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license
Daymian A. Castro, reckless driving, speeding
CIVIL COLLECTIONS
LVNV Funding LLC vs. James Holladay
Sandia Resolution Company vs. Jessica Hulett
Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Charmaine Puaa Cox
SMALL CLAIMS
Dennis Donohue vs. Jason A. Woods
INFRACTIONS
Scott B. Hunter, over gross weight
Nikki A. Berrios, no valid driver’s license
Aiden O. Shannon, operating with expired plates
Aqueiter S. Rice II, driving while suspended