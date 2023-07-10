WARREN COUNTY

ARRESTS

Donald Goff-Hastings, criminal trespassing

Michael Gabel, criminal trespassing

Brittani Meredith, probation violation

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS

David W. Richardson, reckless driving, driving while suspended, speeding

Stephan A. Ellis, possession of marijuana, speeding

SMALL CLAIMS

Cora Kuntz vs. Brian Villanueva, all other occupants

INFRACTIONS

Melvi A. Aguilar Marin, speeding

Benjamen J. Moore, speeding

Clifton D. Robinson, speeding

Ryan Richard Fitzgerald, speeding

Maher A. Nizami, speeding

Tabitha Raye Shatto, speeding

Maria L. Johnson, speeding

Dominique C. Wilson, speeding

Ethan A. Oparka, speeding

Mariusz Zych, failure to change lanes for authorized emergency vehicle

Jenna A. Zawojski, speeding

ACCIDENTS

Blake A. Nichols, Danville, IL, was the driver of a 2022 Honda Civic traveling on US 136 when a deer entered the roadway. He was unable to avoid hitting it. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $2,501 and $5,000.

BENTON COUNTY

QUIT CLAIM DEEDS

Kathleen S. Cameron to Kathleen S. Cameron and Cameron revocable trust dated 3/23/2022

WARRANTY DEEDS

Gerald T. Parker and Stephanie Parker to Conrad Companies LLC

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE DEEDS

Dennis M. Johnson, Carl Michael Johnson and Carl Michael Johnson unsupervised estate to Dennis M. Johnson

Leon R. Cyr, Eunice M. Cyr, Eunice M. Cyr unsupervised estate and Eunice M. Cyr to Leon R. Cyr

TRUST DEEDS

Patty E. Christopher and Donald L. Christopher revocable living trust to Patty E. Christopher, Jon M. Christopher, Edith M. Christopher Fisher (tenants in com), Edith M. Christopher (AKA) and Edith M. Fisher (AKA)

FOUNTAIN COUNTY

ARRESTS

Sharon D. Bailey, 50, weekender

Kimberly D. Wilkinson, 32, violation of probation

Ke-Sean T. Holland, 20, failure to appear

David C. Lee, 47, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance or its metabolite

Bryan C. Falleti, 40, possession of firearm by serious violent felon, possession of cocaine or schedule I or II narcotic drug

Justin Lee West, 29, violation of community corrections

Kristopher Andrew Beauchamp II, 18, child solicitation-child under 14 using computer network and travels to

Mark N. Winchester, 38, domestic battery (prior), unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, operator never licensed, possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish or salvia

Austin L. O’Toole, 19, serving sentence

WARRANTY DEEDS

Mark A. Bodine to Owen Mason

Jason Turner and Ryan Johnson to M & D Properties LLC

803 North LLC to Jacob Melvin

Harland J. Hathaway and Makaela L. Hathaway to Bryar Williamson and Ashley Williamson

Linda Gaye Williams to Ratcliff Inc

CORPORATE WARRANTY DEEDS

Rice & Rice Inc to Trent A. Mitchell and Britney N. Mitchell

QUIT CLAIM DEEDS

William Pickett to Cody Lee Pickett

Yvonne R. Clem to Darrell W. Applegate (co-trustee), Nyanne L. Applegate (co-trustee) and Applegate Family Trust

ACCIDENTS

Justin F. Clevenger, Covington, was the driver of a 2012 Honda Odyssey traveling northbound on US 41 when he stopped at the stop sign at the south intersection of US 136 before proceeding to make a left hand turn onto State Street. James V. Togliatti, Rosedale, was the driver of a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado when he stopped at the stop sign and proceeded through the intersection without coming to a complete stop. Upon doing this, Togliatti T-Boned Clevenger’s vehicle in the rear passenger side. All parties refused medical treatment on the scene and no injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $10,001 and $25,000.

CIVIL COLLECTIONS

Midland Credit Management, Inc v Margaret L. Gurney, filed July 3

First Financial Bank, N.A. v Kenneth Riggle, Brenda Williams, filed July 6

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS

Trace D. Hammer, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, filed July 5

Kenneth L,. Black, operating a vehicle while intoxicated - first offense and no endangerment, operating vehicle with alcohol concentration equivalent to at least .08 but less than .15, filed July 5

Shon M. Burnett, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle with a Schedule I or II controlled substance or its metabolite, filed July 5

Kristein L. Farley, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, operating vehicle with alcohol concentration equivalent to .15 or more, leaving the scene of an accident - driver fails to immediately stop at the scene, filed July 5

Jerry M. Jaglo, reckless driving - drive at unreasonable high or low speed so to endanger safety, filed July 5

Gabriel Viveros Leal, knowingly or intentionally operating motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, filed July 5

German Antonio Flores, unlawful use of 911 service, public intoxication - endangers his/her life, false informing, filed July 5

Jayme D. Stump-McFarland, driving while suspended: knowing violation and prior conviction within 10 years, filed July 6

Brandon A. Diaz, driving while suspended: knowing violation and prior conviction within 10 years, filed July 6

Matthew W. Keith, driving while suspended: knowing violation and prior conviction within 10 years, filed July 6

FELONIES

Felony 5

Kyle M. Enterline, domestic battery - the def has been previously convicted of a battery or strangulation, intimidation: threat to commit a forcible felony, filed July 5

Pedro Diego Villareal-Gonzales, resisting law enforcement, operating vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, reckless driving causes property damage, filed July 5

Felony 6

Bryan C. Falletti, stalking, possession of cocaine, filed July 5

INFRACTIONS

Tyler Smith, disregarding stop sign, filed July 6

Matthew Powell, operating a motorcycle without proper endorsement, filed July 6

Brandon T. Clark, failure of occupant to use safety belt, filed July 6

Clayton I. Gerling, failure of occupant to use safety belt, filed July 6

Tyler A. Haworth, failure of occupant to use safety belt, filed July 6

Dawson A. Blue, failure of occupant to use safety belt, filed July 6

Ashley R. Relford, driving while suspended, filed July 6

Wayne L Bruce, failure of occupant to use safety belt, filed July 6

Jacob A. Schreiber, driving while suspended, filed July 6

Kaleb W. Ames, operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility, filed July 6

Shapely V. Hernandez, no valid driver’s license, filed July 6

Garrett Lee Linker, failure of occupant to use safety belt, filed July 6

Daisy Dawn Powell, failure of occupant to use safety belt, filed July 6

Paul L. Conner, filature of occupant to use safety belt, filed July 6

Jeffrey S. Kemezy, failure of occupant to use safety belt, filed July 6

Lawrence G. Campbell, failure of occupant to use safety belt, filed July 6

Holland D. Evermore, speeding, filed July 6

Clayton P. Martin, failure of occupant to safe safety belt, filed July 6

Matthew D. Fouts, failure of occupant to use safety belt, filed July 6

Reggie Alan Meador, no valid driver’s license, filed July 6

Christopher S. Crowder, failure of occupant to use safety belt, filed July 6

Chad D. Beck, failure of occupant to use safety belt, filed July 6

Kenneth L. Norrington, failure of occupant to use safety belt, filed July 6

SMALL CLAIMS

Wendy Crowder, Scott Crowder v Joshua C. Branam, filed July 6

