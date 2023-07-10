WARREN COUNTY
ARRESTS
Donald Goff-Hastings, criminal trespassing
Michael Gabel, criminal trespassing
Brittani Meredith, probation violation
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS
David W. Richardson, reckless driving, driving while suspended, speeding
Stephan A. Ellis, possession of marijuana, speeding
SMALL CLAIMS
Cora Kuntz vs. Brian Villanueva, all other occupants
INFRACTIONS
Melvi A. Aguilar Marin, speeding
Benjamen J. Moore, speeding
Clifton D. Robinson, speeding
Ryan Richard Fitzgerald, speeding
Maher A. Nizami, speeding
Tabitha Raye Shatto, speeding
Maria L. Johnson, speeding
Dominique C. Wilson, speeding
Ethan A. Oparka, speeding
Mariusz Zych, failure to change lanes for authorized emergency vehicle
Jenna A. Zawojski, speeding
ACCIDENTS
Blake A. Nichols, Danville, IL, was the driver of a 2022 Honda Civic traveling on US 136 when a deer entered the roadway. He was unable to avoid hitting it. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $2,501 and $5,000.
BENTON COUNTY
QUIT CLAIM DEEDS
Kathleen S. Cameron to Kathleen S. Cameron and Cameron revocable trust dated 3/23/2022
WARRANTY DEEDS
Gerald T. Parker and Stephanie Parker to Conrad Companies LLC
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE DEEDS
Dennis M. Johnson, Carl Michael Johnson and Carl Michael Johnson unsupervised estate to Dennis M. Johnson
Leon R. Cyr, Eunice M. Cyr, Eunice M. Cyr unsupervised estate and Eunice M. Cyr to Leon R. Cyr
TRUST DEEDS
Patty E. Christopher and Donald L. Christopher revocable living trust to Patty E. Christopher, Jon M. Christopher, Edith M. Christopher Fisher (tenants in com), Edith M. Christopher (AKA) and Edith M. Fisher (AKA)
FOUNTAIN COUNTY
ARRESTS
Sharon D. Bailey, 50, weekender
Kimberly D. Wilkinson, 32, violation of probation
Ke-Sean T. Holland, 20, failure to appear
David C. Lee, 47, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance or its metabolite
Bryan C. Falleti, 40, possession of firearm by serious violent felon, possession of cocaine or schedule I or II narcotic drug
Justin Lee West, 29, violation of community corrections
Kristopher Andrew Beauchamp II, 18, child solicitation-child under 14 using computer network and travels to
Mark N. Winchester, 38, domestic battery (prior), unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, operator never licensed, possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish or salvia
Austin L. O’Toole, 19, serving sentence
WARRANTY DEEDS
Mark A. Bodine to Owen Mason
Jason Turner and Ryan Johnson to M & D Properties LLC
803 North LLC to Jacob Melvin
Harland J. Hathaway and Makaela L. Hathaway to Bryar Williamson and Ashley Williamson
Linda Gaye Williams to Ratcliff Inc
CORPORATE WARRANTY DEEDS
Rice & Rice Inc to Trent A. Mitchell and Britney N. Mitchell
QUIT CLAIM DEEDS
William Pickett to Cody Lee Pickett
Yvonne R. Clem to Darrell W. Applegate (co-trustee), Nyanne L. Applegate (co-trustee) and Applegate Family Trust
ACCIDENTS
Justin F. Clevenger, Covington, was the driver of a 2012 Honda Odyssey traveling northbound on US 41 when he stopped at the stop sign at the south intersection of US 136 before proceeding to make a left hand turn onto State Street. James V. Togliatti, Rosedale, was the driver of a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado when he stopped at the stop sign and proceeded through the intersection without coming to a complete stop. Upon doing this, Togliatti T-Boned Clevenger’s vehicle in the rear passenger side. All parties refused medical treatment on the scene and no injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $10,001 and $25,000.
CIVIL COLLECTIONS
Midland Credit Management, Inc v Margaret L. Gurney, filed July 3
First Financial Bank, N.A. v Kenneth Riggle, Brenda Williams, filed July 6
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS
Trace D. Hammer, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, filed July 5
Kenneth L,. Black, operating a vehicle while intoxicated - first offense and no endangerment, operating vehicle with alcohol concentration equivalent to at least .08 but less than .15, filed July 5
Shon M. Burnett, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle with a Schedule I or II controlled substance or its metabolite, filed July 5
Kristein L. Farley, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, operating vehicle with alcohol concentration equivalent to .15 or more, leaving the scene of an accident - driver fails to immediately stop at the scene, filed July 5
Jerry M. Jaglo, reckless driving - drive at unreasonable high or low speed so to endanger safety, filed July 5
Gabriel Viveros Leal, knowingly or intentionally operating motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, filed July 5
German Antonio Flores, unlawful use of 911 service, public intoxication - endangers his/her life, false informing, filed July 5
Jayme D. Stump-McFarland, driving while suspended: knowing violation and prior conviction within 10 years, filed July 6
Brandon A. Diaz, driving while suspended: knowing violation and prior conviction within 10 years, filed July 6
Matthew W. Keith, driving while suspended: knowing violation and prior conviction within 10 years, filed July 6
FELONIES
Felony 5
Kyle M. Enterline, domestic battery - the def has been previously convicted of a battery or strangulation, intimidation: threat to commit a forcible felony, filed July 5
Pedro Diego Villareal-Gonzales, resisting law enforcement, operating vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, reckless driving causes property damage, filed July 5
Felony 6
Bryan C. Falletti, stalking, possession of cocaine, filed July 5
INFRACTIONS
Tyler Smith, disregarding stop sign, filed July 6
Matthew Powell, operating a motorcycle without proper endorsement, filed July 6
Brandon T. Clark, failure of occupant to use safety belt, filed July 6
Clayton I. Gerling, failure of occupant to use safety belt, filed July 6
Tyler A. Haworth, failure of occupant to use safety belt, filed July 6
Dawson A. Blue, failure of occupant to use safety belt, filed July 6
Ashley R. Relford, driving while suspended, filed July 6
Wayne L Bruce, failure of occupant to use safety belt, filed July 6
Jacob A. Schreiber, driving while suspended, filed July 6
Kaleb W. Ames, operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility, filed July 6
Shapely V. Hernandez, no valid driver’s license, filed July 6
Garrett Lee Linker, failure of occupant to use safety belt, filed July 6
Daisy Dawn Powell, failure of occupant to use safety belt, filed July 6
Paul L. Conner, filature of occupant to use safety belt, filed July 6
Jeffrey S. Kemezy, failure of occupant to use safety belt, filed July 6
Lawrence G. Campbell, failure of occupant to use safety belt, filed July 6
Holland D. Evermore, speeding, filed July 6
Clayton P. Martin, failure of occupant to safe safety belt, filed July 6
Matthew D. Fouts, failure of occupant to use safety belt, filed July 6
Reggie Alan Meador, no valid driver’s license, filed July 6
Christopher S. Crowder, failure of occupant to use safety belt, filed July 6
Chad D. Beck, failure of occupant to use safety belt, filed July 6
Kenneth L. Norrington, failure of occupant to use safety belt, filed July 6
SMALL CLAIMS
Wendy Crowder, Scott Crowder v Joshua C. Branam, filed July 6