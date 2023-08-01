WARREN COUNTY

ARRESTS

Atia Tiara Dawkins, possession of marijuana or hashish, operating a vehicle while intoxicated

Wayne Bryant, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, operating a vehicle while intoxicated

Zachary Morrison, operating a vehicle while intoxicated

Judy Scherer, ordered to jail by Judge Reece

Anthony Williams, weekender

Ashley Heckathorn, weekender

Ray Cook, weekender

Jesus Martinez, leaving the scene of a P.I. accident, driving while suspended

Moises Martinez Lopez, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana or hashish, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II substance, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person

Carlos Rivas, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana or hashish

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS

Zachary C. Morrison, unlawful use of nitrous oxide, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driving while suspended, open alcoholic beverage during operating of motor vehicle, speeding

Jesus D. Martinez, driving while suspended, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, leaving the scene of an accident

Kami Jo Brooks, battery

Jose Antonio Garcia, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, operating a vehicle with expired plates, speeding

FELONIES

Carlos R. Rivas, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, driving while suspended

Ashley L. Taylor, dealing marijuana, neglect of a dependent, driving while suspended, possession of marijuana, speeding

SMALL CLAIMS

Williamsport Apartments vs. Draven Bower, Madison Howard

Williamsport Apartments vs. Brandy Ross

CIVIL COLLECTIONS

Midland Credit Management INC vs. Matthew Lucas

Fifth Third Bank, National Association vs. Kyle Lemon

WARRANTY DEEDS

Joseph Irons and Trudy Irons to Ryan Delhaye

SPECIAL WARRANTY DEEDS

Rex Bontrager to Shannon Short

INFRACTIONS

Laquan K. Gill, speeding, driving while suspended

Giselle Alonso, operating with expired plates

Brisa Flores, failure of occupant to use safety belt

Laurie J. Dunavan, speeding

Jorge Banuelos, speeding

Jennifer L. Shell, speeding

Karen V. Czerwiec, speeding

Wesley E. Dillon, failure of occupant to use safety belt

Kelvin W. Abercrombie, speeding

Zachary R. Meredyth, speeding

Jose Cornelio Reynoso DeAnda, failure to change lanes for Authorized emergency vehicle

Donneyah L. Boyd, speeding

Patricia A. Peil, speeding

ACCIDENTS

Ava R. Sudlow, Cutler, was the driver of a 2014 Subaru Legacy backing out of an alley on Lafayette Street in Pine Village when she struck a NIPSCO utility pole. Her vehicle sustained major damage as well as the utility pole. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $2,501 and $5,000.

Timothy J. Hall, Lowell, was the driver of a 2021 Toyota Tundra traveling in the passing lane on SR 63 when his dog jumped onto his lap. He tried to get the dog off him and his vehicle got over onto the rumble strips. He was close to striking the bridge and jerked the wheel and swerved in front of a 2023 Volvo VNL760, driven by Komzec Dubravka of West Palm Beach, FL. Hall overcorrected again and his camper trailer overturned in front Dubravka’s vehicle. Dubravka was unable to avoid striking Hall’s vehicle, but to no avail. One of Hall’s dogs went missing when he opened his door to get out. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $50,001 and $100,000.

BENTON COUNTY

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS

Sabrina R. McNorton, possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with and schedule I or II controlled substance

Belshae Bamaca, knowingly or intentionally operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license

Michael W. Watkins, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to .15 or more

Cody Turner, speeding, reckless driving

Alexandra J. Fitzgerald, speeding, reckless driving

Javier Lopez, knowingly or intentionally operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license

Edward Moor, speeding, reckless driving

Roman J. Martinez, speeding, reckless driving

Brendan J. Treacy, speeding, reckless driving

Sandra S. Jawdat, speeding, reckless driving

Kelly A. Murray, operating a vehicle suspended registration, speeding, reckless driving

Lance Michael Thurston, public intoxicated, disorderly conduct, intimidation

Reid Lane Veracco, reckless driving, speeding

FELONIES

Timothy E. Skaggs, domestic battery, theft

Devin W. King, unlawful possession of a syringe

CIVIL COLLECTIONS

Midland Credit Management INC vs. Jennifer Rangel

Capital One NA vs. Gigi Bocian

INFRACTIONS

Bryan W. Bocian, speeding

William J. King, unlawful operation of a motor vehicle with special fuel containing dye or marker

Jocelyn Whitaker, failure to yield right-of-way with yield sign

Dien T. Nguyen, speeding

Nashon Yisrael, no valid driver’s license

Carl Buchanan, no valid driver’s license

Stephanie A. Standifer, speeding

Quishi Ma, speeding

Morgan J. Munguia, speeding

FOUNTAIN COUNTY

ARRESTS

James A. Muehrer, possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish or salvia, possession of paraphernalia, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance

Christopher A. Bratcher, 33, parole violation

Russell E. Dennis, 49, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person

Nicholas B. Waye, 37, Tippecanoe County Warrant

Fred H. Holden, 48, warrant

Steven R. Kincade, 41, operating a vehicle with a BAC of .08 or more

Channing P. Shackleford, 37, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of schedule I, II, III, or IV controlled substance, possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish or salvia, possession of paraphernalia

Benjamin C. Anderson, 32, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, resisting law enforcement

ACCIDENTS

Ronald O. Blauvelt, Selah, WA, was the driver of a 2023 Kia Forte traveling on I-74 when his vehicle left the roadway for an unknown reason. His vehicle narrowly missed the guardrail and entered a ditch before striking a tree head on causing a large amount of damage to his vehicle. Both passengers suffered injuries and were transported to the hospital. The front passenger, Ceara A. Broaker of Selah, WA, was transported to the hospital via Statflight for her injuries. Estimated damage was between $25,001 and $50,000.

Aaron M. Graves, Crawfordsville, was the driver of a 2018 Ford F-150 traveling west bound on SR 32 when his vehicle left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck the guardrail on the south side. His vehicle entered a culvert striking a large pile of rocks before coming to rest. Graves stated that he did not know what happened and was not able to speak much due to the amount of facial trauma sustained in the crash. He was flown out by Life Line Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. There was a smell of an alcoholic beverage coming from the driver and his vehicle. Estimated damage was between $25,001 and $50,000.

CIVIL COLLECTIONS

Discover Bank v Walter Wilson, filed July 25

Credit Acceptance Corp v Jason Jennings, Cierra Merrill, filed July 27

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v Jeremy Swenson, filed July 27

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS

Davion Thigpen, possession of marijuana, filed July 26

Katelyn M. Boswell, possession of marijuana, speeding, filed July 26

Gerardo J. Sanchez, knowingly or intentionally operating motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, filed July 27.

CIVIL TORTS

Ashley Simms v Jeffrey Reynolds, Krystal Surber, filed July 26

FELONIES

Felony 4

Channing Shackelford, possession of paraphernalia def. has a prior conviction, dealing in methamphetamine: between 1 and 5 grams, intent to deliver, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, filed July 21

Felony 6

Benjamin C. Anderson, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement: def. knowingly/intentionally forcibly resist/obstruct, possession of paraphernalia, filed July 24

INFRACTIONS

Patrick Himes, failure to obey signs and markings while driving a vehicle, filed July 24

Chante Johnson, disregarding stop sign, filed July 24

Carroll W. Crozier, disregarding stop sign, filed July 24

Thu Thai K Phan, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed July 24

James E. Brandenberger, failure to change lanes for authorized emergency vehicle, filed July 24

Thomas W. Ebner, speeding - exceeding maximum 55 mph, filed July 24

Oscar Chavez, failure to change lanes for authorized emergency vehicle, filed July 24

Richard A. Grenda II, speeding - exceeding 55 mph, filed July 24

Lillian S. Haynes, operating with expired plates, filed July 24

Christopher R. Schultz, speeding - exceeding maximum 55 mph, filed July 24

Brady C. Conell, speeding, filed July 24

Maggie D. Sale, speeding, filed July 24

Monel Saitilien, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed July 24

Nicholas Stonebraker, speeding - exceeding maximum 55 mph, filed July 24

Michael L. Henry, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed July 24

Brian J. Hopkins, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed July 24

Daniel M. Perez, speeding, file dJuly 24

Clinton E. Lallathin, operating with expired plates, filed July 24

Jonathan A. Gutierrez, speeding - exceeding maximum 55 mph, filed July 24

Kelley J. Evans, speeding - exceeding maximum 55 mph, filed July 24

Hayden T. Foster, speeding - exceeding maximum 55 mph, filed July 24

Douglas B. Sharper II, driving while suspended, filed July 24

Bobbie J. Evans, speeding - exceeding maximum 55 mph, filed July 24

Nicholas L. Carlson, speeding, filed July 27

Heath W. Brown, speeding, filed July 27

Justin J. Butts, speeding, filed July 27

Ernest E. Wick, operating with expired plates, filed July 27

Allen M. Shannon, speeding - exceeding maximum 55 mph, filed July 27

Khamarra H. Anglin, speeding, filed July 27

Vicente Torres, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed July 27

Tina M. Rosen, speeding, filed July 27

Bobby D. Higgins, speeding - exceeding maximum 55 mph, filed July 27

Sean C. Williams, speeding, filed July 27

Taylor Marie Williams, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed July 27

William Vazquez Castellanos, no valid driver’s license, filed July 27

Raquel E. Clevenger, speeding, filed July 27

Matthew L. Hamlin, speeding - exceeding maximum 55 mph, filed July 27

Victor David Gonzalez Aguirre, no valid driver’s license, operating with expired plates, filed July 27

Tracy K. Huston, failure of occupant to use safety belt, filed July 27

Mattias B. Yoder, speeding - exceeding maximum 55 mph, filed July 27

Benjamin M. Mixson, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed July 27

Kristen N. Hassan, speeding, filed July 27

Joe R. Fellows III, speeding, filed July 27

Aimee N. Sykes, speeding, filed July 27

Lindsen M. Perrin, speeding, filed July 27

Shane D. Mendoza, speeding - exceeding maximum 55 mph, filed July 27

Darien J. Thompson, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed July 27

Mary J. Blair, speeding, filed July 27

Anna Kathleen Love, speeding, filed July 27

Tags