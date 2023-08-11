WARREN COUNTY
ARRESTS
Johnathan Sweezy, invasion of privacy
Curtis Brock, probation violation
Vitaliy Kosar, operating a vehicle while intoxicated
Lawrence Crowder, sex offender residency offense, criminal trespassing
Ashley Heckathorn, weekender
Chad Ray, criminal confinement, domestic battery, invasion of privacy, intimidation, criminal recklessness, pointing a firearm at another, neglect of a dependent
Quinton Morgan, ordered to jail by Judge Reece
Ray Cook, weekender
Maximino Felipe Gonzalez, possession of marijuana or hashish, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II substance, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, possession of a controlled substance
Nathan Mitton, probation violation
FELONIES
Vitaliy Kosar, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with an ACE of .08 or more, operating a commercial motor vehicle with an ACE of .04 or more but less than .08, open alcoholic beverage during operation of a motor vehicle
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS
Kortney J. Drenning, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
Glenn L. Jermaine, possession of marijuana, speeding
WARRANTY DEEDS
OK Sugar Creek Properties LLC to Carmen M. Jones and James D. Jones
Nina L. Rennick to Matthew James Johnson and Sara Elizabeth Johnson
Polet Senesac to Katherine J. Schaefer and Nole M. Schaefer
CIVIL TORT
Mary Lou Hayden, Lightning Rod Mutual Insurance Company vs. Gree USA Inc, Gree Electric Appliances Inc of Zhuai
CIVIL PLENARY
Lydia Marie Brannin vs. Glen Relyea Urie
INFRACTIONS
Grayson L. Kliest, speeding
James L. Lewis, speeding
Janeschia D. Sutton, speeding
Bergete Dill, speeding
Nicole A. Spitznagle, speeding
Bryan L. Dalton, speeding
Brandon T. Stamper, speeding
Michael J. Panicali, speeding
Ethan M. Brown, speeding
Chase W. Loubriel, speeding
Cassidy J. Roark, operating with expired plates, speeding
ACCIDENTS
Michael R. Dexter, Covington, was the driver of a 2022 Ford F-150 traveling traveling on SR 263 when a deer entered the roadway. He was unable to avoid hitting it. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $2,501 and $5,000.
BENTON COUNTY
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS
James William Pelnarsch, false informing
Kirk Adam Stillabower, operating a vehicle with a BAC of at least .08 but less than .15
Danielle J Collins, reckless driving, speeding
Skyden R. Ribbon, reckless driving, speeding
Gladys Sandoval-Acevedo, reckless driving, speeding
Shweta S. Metcar, reckless driving, speeding
Blake Austin Moody, reckless driving, speeding
Qixin Deng, reckless driving, speeding
Nash Nicholson Walkup, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, false informing, operating a vehicle with a sched I or II controlled substance
FELONIES
George Lee Hall, burglary, burglary with a deadly weapon, possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance
Kyle Ray Wheeler, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine
Margaret Molencupp, burglary, possession of marijuana
Chance Kyler Inman, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance
Brandi Lynn Warner, operating a vehicle with an ACE of .15 or more, operating a vehicle while intoxicated (prior)
SMALL CLAIMS
Courtney Ray vs. Mitchell Dorsey
CIVIL PLENARY
Forum Credit Union vs, Logan Blackwell
CIVIL COLLECTIONS
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Darin Rinehart
Goldman Sachs Bank USA vs. Brittani Dunning
WARRANTY DEEDS
Blair Thomas Doss, to Whisperin Pines LLC
Jessica Carter to Gretchen Taylor and Kevin Santiago
Timothy C.E. Slaughterbeck to Nicholas C. WilliamsMaizetown LLC to E Brent Smith
SHERIFF’S DEEDS
Benton County Sheriff, Christopher Alan Jefvert, and Benton Circuit Court to Security Federal Savings Bank
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE DEEDS
Sara E. Chosnek and Harry A. Cole estate to Young Choe
MARRIAGE LICENSE APPLICATIONS
In Re: The Marriage of Keith Macewicz and Juliette Macewicz
In Re: The Marriage of Denise R. Brock and Douglas S. Brock
INFRACTIONS
Quintanilla Edwards, speeding
Adam Jeremiah Copeland, driving while suspended, operating with expired plates
Valeri Collins, speeding
Cecelia M. Foley Toepfer, speeding
Brayden Bishop, speeding
James A. Witvoet III, over gross weight
Kaitlyn J. Richardson, speeding
Tina M. Caston, driving while suspended
Marta Stachurski, speeding
FOUNTAIN COUNTY
ARRESTS
Derek Mullis, weekender
Anthony L. Roberson, warrant
Noah Phoenix Alexander Clark-McKinney, 21, possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish or salvia, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person
Kendra E. Gregg, criminal trespassing
Terron Douglas Wade, 26, operating a vehicle with a BAC of .08 or more
Tyson Lee Solomon, 43, weekender
Matthew R. Murphy, 42, bond revoked
Hulda L. Borst, 23, domestic battery, battery resulting in moderate bodily injury
Jeremy C. Gooden, 35, warrant
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE DEEDS
Erin Hontz, Scott William Carver and estate of Scott William Carver to Amber Carver
QUIT CLAIM DEEDS
P Gene Stockdale, Carolyn F. Stockdale and Carolyn S. Stockdale (AKA) to P Gene Stockdale revocable living trust and Carolyn D. Stockdale revocable living trust
Patricia T. Crumrin to Patricia T. Crumrin revocable living trust
Morgan Kay Anderson to Ryan Matthew Anderson
WARRANTY DEEDS
Sheila M. Lucas and Sheila M. Lucas Swift (FKA) to Michael T. Carter
Timothy J. Grzeskiewicz and Lisa K. Grzeskiewicz to William E. Billman Jr and Kathy J. Billman
Phoenix Holdings II LLC to Amanda J. Bannon and Jeffrey A. Bannon
SHERIFF’S DEEDS
Fountain County Sheriff Terry R. Holt, Terry R. Holt, Ricky Hardin and Cheyene Hardin to Matt Sutter
ACCIDENTS
Melissa S. Holley, Covington, was the driver of a 2023 Kia Telluride traveling on 300 N. She attempted to stop when her tires and steering locked up due to her vehicle hydroplaning on the wet surface. She was unable to get stopped and her vehicle slid into the ditch on the east side of SR 341. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $1,001 and $2,500.
Aaron L. Piper, Attica, was the driver of a 2001 Dodge Ram traveling on US Highway 41 when his brakes locked up on the wet pavement causing his vehicle to exit the roadway and strike a utility pole owned by Duke Energy. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance due to his injuries. Estimated damage was between $5,001 and $10,000.
Sean D. Dickerson, Sandston, VA, was the driver of a 2021 Harley Davidson traveling on I-74 when he left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a guardrail. This resulted in his bike spinning out of control causing him to fly off of it and into a ditch on the north side of the roadway. He was confused and unsure what happened. Medics arrived on scene and transported him to the beef house where a medical helicopter flew him to the hospital. Estimated damage was between $2,501 and $5,000.
Rebecca M. Waln, Veedersburg, was the driver of a 2023 Toyota Highlander traveling on CR 400 when a deer entered the roadway. She was unable to avoid hitting it. She had bruising on her lower legs and complained of back pain. She was concerned that the airbag struck her belly as she was pregnant. She was taken to the hospital via ground ambulance. Estimated damage was between $5,001 and $10, 000.
Kelsey R. Poole, Veedersburg, was the driver of a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox traveling on Division Road when a deer entered the roadway. She was unable to avoid hitting it. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $5,001 and $10,000.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Marisol B. Barrientos Cunil, knowingly or intentionally operating motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, filed Aug. 7
Terron D. Wade, operation vehicle with alcohol concentration equivalent to at least .08 but less than .15, operating a vehicle while intoxicated - first offense and no endangerment, filed Aug. 7
Patrick D. Price, knowingly or intentionally operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, filed Aug. 8
Kendra E. Gregg, criminal trespass, filed Aug. 1
FELONY
Felony 5
Hulda L. Borst, battery by means of a deadly weapon, filed Aug. 7
Felony 6
Hulda L. Borst, domestic batter committee in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, filed Aug. 7
INFRACTIONS
Jamie L. Howard, disregarding stop sign, filed Aug. 4
Vishal C. Bobber, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed Aug. 4
Rodney G. Kerr, speeding, filed Aug. 4
Katherine E Mozart, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed Aug. 4
Jesse L. Greenlee, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed Aug. 4
Rachel N. Venegas, speeding, filed Aug. 4
Aswan Tirumala R. Indhana, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed Aug. 4
Christina L. Bodine, speeding, filed Aug. 4
Aniya Y. Singleton, driving while suspended filed Aug. 4
Dhulipala Y. Rajesh, failure of occupant to use safety belt, filed Aug. 4
Divinia Grace A. Zercher, failure to change lanes for authorized emergency vehicle, filed Aug. 4
Jacara S. Mason, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed Aug. 4
Brooke E. Albertson, driving while suspended, failure to change lanes for authorized emergency vehicle, filed Aug. 4
Kawam M. Evans, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed Aug. 4
Candace S. Bell, speeding, filed Aug. 4
Daniel E. Crosby, speeding, filed Aug. 4
Xu Yuyang, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed Aug. 4
Brian K. Walker, speeding, filed Aug. 4
Oleg Grachev, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed Aug. 4
Joshua H. Manning, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed Aug. 4
Mahesh Jagarlamudi, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed Aug. 4
Centre L. Jeffers, speeding, filed Aug. 4
Lainey R. Holt, operating with expired plates, filed Aug. 4
Heriberto Romero Guerrero, disregarding stop sign, filed Aug. 4
Jose A. De La Cruz Arias, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed Aug. 4
Susan C. Thomason, speeding, filed Aug. 4
Ronald R. Jean, speeding, filed Aug. 4
Christopher M. Bliss, operating with expired plates, filed Aug. 4
Harold Cales, boat equipment - USCG Type I, II, II or V float device per person required in boat, filed Aug. 10
Neva M. Johnson, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed Aug. 10
Isaac Cortes, no valid driver’s license, filed Aug. 10
Robert J. McKinley Jr., speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed Aug. 10
Ashley N. Elliot, operating with expired plates, filed Aug. 10
Brooklyn E. Waterman, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed Aug. 10
Melannie M. Pascual Abreu, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed Aug. 10
Samuel B. Shaw, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed Aug. 10
Courtney L. Truss, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed Aug. 10
Charles R. Smith, speeding, filed Aug. 10
Randy R. Davis, operating with expired plates, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, open alcoholic beverage container during operation of motor vehicle, filed Aug. 10
Jacquelyn A. Skul, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed Aug. 10
Tesfalem B. Okubizge, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed Aug. 10
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE
Carrington Mortgage Services Llc v Jerry A. Walker, filed Aug. 7