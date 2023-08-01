WARREN COUNTY
ARRESTS
Atia Tiara Dawkins, possession of marijuana or hashish, operating a vehicle while intoxicated
Wayne Bryant, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, operating a vehicle while intoxicated
Zachary Morrison, operating a vehicle while intoxicated
Judy Scherer, ordered to jail by Judge Reece
Anthony Williams, weekender
Ashley Heckathorn, weekender
Ray Cook, weekender
Jesus Martinez, leaving the scene of a P.I. accident, driving while suspended
Moises Martinez Lopez, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana or hashish, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II substance, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person
Carlos Rivas, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana or hashish
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS
Zachary C. Morrison, unlawful use of nitrous oxide, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driving while suspended, open alcoholic beverage during operating of motor vehicle, speeding
Jesus D. Martinez, driving while suspended, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, leaving the scene of an accident
Kami Jo Brooks, battery
Jose Antonio Garcia, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, operating a vehicle with expired plates, speeding
FELONIES
Carlos R. Rivas, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, driving while suspended
Ashley L. Taylor, dealing marijuana, neglect of a dependent, driving while suspended, possession of marijuana, speeding
SMALL CLAIMS
Williamsport Apartments vs. Draven Bower, Madison Howard
Williamsport Apartments vs. Brandy Ross
CIVIL COLLECTIONS
Midland Credit Management INC vs. Matthew Lucas
Fifth Third Bank, National Association vs. Kyle Lemon
WARRANTY DEEDS
Joseph Irons and Trudy Irons to Ryan Delhaye
SPECIAL WARRANTY DEEDS
Rex Bontrager to Shannon Short
INFRACTIONS
Laquan K. Gill, speeding, driving while suspended
Giselle Alonso, operating with expired plates
Brisa Flores, failure of occupant to use safety belt
Laurie J. Dunavan, speeding
Jorge Banuelos, speeding
Jennifer L. Shell, speeding
Karen V. Czerwiec, speeding
Wesley E. Dillon, failure of occupant to use safety belt
Kelvin W. Abercrombie, speeding
Zachary R. Meredyth, speeding
Jose Cornelio Reynoso DeAnda, failure to change lanes for Authorized emergency vehicle
Donneyah L. Boyd, speeding
Patricia A. Peil, speeding
ACCIDENTS
Ava R. Sudlow, Cutler, was the driver of a 2014 Subaru Legacy backing out of an alley on Lafayette Street in Pine Village when she struck a NIPSCO utility pole. Her vehicle sustained major damage as well as the utility pole. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $2,501 and $5,000.
Timothy J. Hall, Lowell, was the driver of a 2021 Toyota Tundra traveling in the passing lane on SR 63 when his dog jumped onto his lap. He tried to get the dog off him and his vehicle got over onto the rumble strips. He was close to striking the bridge and jerked the wheel and swerved in front of a 2023 Volvo VNL760, driven by Komzec Dubravka of West Palm Beach, FL. Hall overcorrected again and his camper trailer overturned in front Dubravka’s vehicle. Dubravka was unable to avoid striking Hall’s vehicle, but to no avail. One of Hall’s dogs went missing when he opened his door to get out. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $50,001 and $100,000.
BENTON COUNTY
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS
Sabrina R. McNorton, possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with and schedule I or II controlled substance
Belshae Bamaca, knowingly or intentionally operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license
Michael W. Watkins, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to .15 or more
Cody Turner, speeding, reckless driving
Alexandra J. Fitzgerald, speeding, reckless driving
Javier Lopez, knowingly or intentionally operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license
Edward Moor, speeding, reckless driving
Roman J. Martinez, speeding, reckless driving
Brendan J. Treacy, speeding, reckless driving
Sandra S. Jawdat, speeding, reckless driving
Kelly A. Murray, operating a vehicle suspended registration, speeding, reckless driving
Lance Michael Thurston, public intoxicated, disorderly conduct, intimidation
Reid Lane Veracco, reckless driving, speeding
FELONIES
Timothy E. Skaggs, domestic battery, theft
Devin W. King, unlawful possession of a syringe
CIVIL COLLECTIONS
Midland Credit Management INC vs. Jennifer Rangel
Capital One NA vs. Gigi Bocian
INFRACTIONS
Bryan W. Bocian, speeding
William J. King, unlawful operation of a motor vehicle with special fuel containing dye or marker
Jocelyn Whitaker, failure to yield right-of-way with yield sign
Dien T. Nguyen, speeding
Nashon Yisrael, no valid driver’s license
Carl Buchanan, no valid driver’s license
Stephanie A. Standifer, speeding
Quishi Ma, speeding
Morgan J. Munguia, speeding
FOUNTAIN COUNTY
ARRESTS
James A. Muehrer, possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish or salvia, possession of paraphernalia, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance
Christopher A. Bratcher, 33, parole violation
Russell E. Dennis, 49, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person
Nicholas B. Waye, 37, Tippecanoe County Warrant
Fred H. Holden, 48, warrant
Steven R. Kincade, 41, operating a vehicle with a BAC of .08 or more
Channing P. Shackleford, 37, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of schedule I, II, III, or IV controlled substance, possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish or salvia, possession of paraphernalia
Benjamin C. Anderson, 32, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, resisting law enforcement
ACCIDENTS
Ronald O. Blauvelt, Selah, WA, was the driver of a 2023 Kia Forte traveling on I-74 when his vehicle left the roadway for an unknown reason. His vehicle narrowly missed the guardrail and entered a ditch before striking a tree head on causing a large amount of damage to his vehicle. Both passengers suffered injuries and were transported to the hospital. The front passenger, Ceara A. Broaker of Selah, WA, was transported to the hospital via Statflight for her injuries. Estimated damage was between $25,001 and $50,000.
Aaron M. Graves, Crawfordsville, was the driver of a 2018 Ford F-150 traveling west bound on SR 32 when his vehicle left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck the guardrail on the south side. His vehicle entered a culvert striking a large pile of rocks before coming to rest. Graves stated that he did not know what happened and was not able to speak much due to the amount of facial trauma sustained in the crash. He was flown out by Life Line Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. There was a smell of an alcoholic beverage coming from the driver and his vehicle. Estimated damage was between $25,001 and $50,000.
CIVIL COLLECTIONS
Discover Bank v Walter Wilson, filed July 25
Credit Acceptance Corp v Jason Jennings, Cierra Merrill, filed July 27
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v Jeremy Swenson, filed July 27
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS
Davion Thigpen, possession of marijuana, filed July 26
Katelyn M. Boswell, possession of marijuana, speeding, filed July 26
Gerardo J. Sanchez, knowingly or intentionally operating motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, filed July 27.
CIVIL TORTS
Ashley Simms v Jeffrey Reynolds, Krystal Surber, filed July 26
FELONIES
Felony 4
Channing Shackelford, possession of paraphernalia def. has a prior conviction, dealing in methamphetamine: between 1 and 5 grams, intent to deliver, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, filed July 21
Felony 6
Benjamin C. Anderson, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement: def. knowingly/intentionally forcibly resist/obstruct, possession of paraphernalia, filed July 24
INFRACTIONS
Patrick Himes, failure to obey signs and markings while driving a vehicle, filed July 24
Chante Johnson, disregarding stop sign, filed July 24
Carroll W. Crozier, disregarding stop sign, filed July 24
Thu Thai K Phan, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed July 24
James E. Brandenberger, failure to change lanes for authorized emergency vehicle, filed July 24
Thomas W. Ebner, speeding - exceeding maximum 55 mph, filed July 24
Oscar Chavez, failure to change lanes for authorized emergency vehicle, filed July 24
Richard A. Grenda II, speeding - exceeding 55 mph, filed July 24
Lillian S. Haynes, operating with expired plates, filed July 24
Christopher R. Schultz, speeding - exceeding maximum 55 mph, filed July 24
Brady C. Conell, speeding, filed July 24
Maggie D. Sale, speeding, filed July 24
Monel Saitilien, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed July 24
Nicholas Stonebraker, speeding - exceeding maximum 55 mph, filed July 24
Michael L. Henry, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed July 24
Brian J. Hopkins, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed July 24
Daniel M. Perez, speeding, file dJuly 24
Clinton E. Lallathin, operating with expired plates, filed July 24
Jonathan A. Gutierrez, speeding - exceeding maximum 55 mph, filed July 24
Kelley J. Evans, speeding - exceeding maximum 55 mph, filed July 24
Hayden T. Foster, speeding - exceeding maximum 55 mph, filed July 24
Douglas B. Sharper II, driving while suspended, filed July 24
Bobbie J. Evans, speeding - exceeding maximum 55 mph, filed July 24
Nicholas L. Carlson, speeding, filed July 27
Heath W. Brown, speeding, filed July 27
Justin J. Butts, speeding, filed July 27
Ernest E. Wick, operating with expired plates, filed July 27
Allen M. Shannon, speeding - exceeding maximum 55 mph, filed July 27
Khamarra H. Anglin, speeding, filed July 27
Vicente Torres, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed July 27
Tina M. Rosen, speeding, filed July 27
Bobby D. Higgins, speeding - exceeding maximum 55 mph, filed July 27
Sean C. Williams, speeding, filed July 27
Taylor Marie Williams, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed July 27
William Vazquez Castellanos, no valid driver’s license, filed July 27
Raquel E. Clevenger, speeding, filed July 27
Matthew L. Hamlin, speeding - exceeding maximum 55 mph, filed July 27
Victor David Gonzalez Aguirre, no valid driver’s license, operating with expired plates, filed July 27
Tracy K. Huston, failure of occupant to use safety belt, filed July 27
Mattias B. Yoder, speeding - exceeding maximum 55 mph, filed July 27
Benjamin M. Mixson, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed July 27
Kristen N. Hassan, speeding, filed July 27
Joe R. Fellows III, speeding, filed July 27
Aimee N. Sykes, speeding, filed July 27
Lindsen M. Perrin, speeding, filed July 27
Shane D. Mendoza, speeding - exceeding maximum 55 mph, filed July 27
Darien J. Thompson, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed July 27
Mary J. Blair, speeding, filed July 27
Anna Kathleen Love, speeding, filed July 27