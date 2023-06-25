WARREN COUNTY

ARRESTS

Fatima Kamal, identity deception, false information, reckless driving, driving while suspended (prior), exceeding posted speed limit

Jacob Spradley, reckless driving, exceeding urban speed limit

Cole McLain, operating a vehicle while intoxicated

Alecsa Hardesty, operator never licensed, driving while suspended

Dustin Shelley, ordered to jail by Judge Reece

Alyssa Eighnor, ordered to jail by Judge Reece

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS

Rose M. Pathrose, operating a vehicle with a suspended registration

SMALL CLAIMS

Brandi L. Pulley vs. BMV-Title Division, Jared Leonard, Amigo Auto Motors LLC

CIVIL COLLECTIONS

Credit Acceptance Corporation vs. Tabitha Shoaf

TRUSTEE DEED

Sylvia Diehl Whitmer 1998 Revocable Trust, David M. Whitmer, James G. Whitmer and Whitmer, Sylvia Diehl 1998 Revocable Trust to Dudley Family Investments LLC

INFRACTIONS

Jennifer J. Beckman, speeding

Yvenel Supprien, speeding

Linda Jean Ramos, speeding

Aaron P. Hayworth, speeding

Sarah N. Adduci, operating with expired plates

Micah L. Delks, speeding

Zackary Scott Knoll, speeding

Lucas P. Lehane, speeding

Austin Matthew Evanchak, speeding

Amber A. Rademacher, speeding

Hannah Marie Sprong, speeding

Eveline Frasco, speeding

Karriem R. Muhammed, speeding

Charles A. Kebert, speeding

Sergio M. Zavala, speeding

Nya Z. Lewis, speeding

Neil S. O’Brien, fishing without a license

Deshone S. Maddox, speeding

Khalid S. Jadoon, speeding

Regina L. McClaurin, speeding

Marissa N. Moore, speeding

Gabrielle Gousman, no valid driver’s license

ACCIDENTS

On June 3, 2023 at approximately 1:10am, officer Brant Needler noticed something shiny out in a field. He looped around to get a closer look and came upon a vehicle destroyed in the field. After reviewing the scene, Needler came to the conclusion that the driver, Sarah E. Ising of Crown Point, was traveling on US Highway 41 at a high rate of speed when the passenger side wheels dipped off the asphalt into the soft shoulder. Her vehicle continued two hundred feet in this manner before returning to the roadway. Her vehicle then slid across the roadway before impacting the northside ditch. From that point, her vehicle traveled sixty-one feet airborne before crashing down nose first into the grown. Her vehicle continued rolling for two hundred forty-one feet coming to rest right side up. Ising was ejected out of the top of her vehicle and landed beside it face down. EMS arrived shortly after pronouncing her deceased. Estimated damage was between $10,001 and $25,000.

Trey C. Russell, Williamsport, was the driver of a 2016 Jeep Renegade traveling northbound on SR 263 when a deer entered the roadway. He was unable to avoid hitting it. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $5,001 and $10,000.

Gabrielle Gousman, Gary, was the driver of a 2008 Kia Rio traveling westbound on SR 28 when the passenger wheels dipped off the roadway and onto the soft shoulder. She overcorrected causing her vehicle to go into a spin. It spun until it went into the southside ditch and struck a utility pole. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $5,001 and $10,000.

Paul J. Grocki, Carmel, was the driver of a 2013 Toyota Rav4 traveling west on SR 26 when he drove through a curve and continued west when, for unknown reasons, his vehicle left the center and struck a 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan, driven by Lora A. Davis of Pine Village. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $2,501 and $5,000.

BENTON COUNTY

FELONY

Aidan E. Light, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of cocaine

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS

Rachel E. Lawrence, possession of marijuana

Pryce Lewis Minnix, possession of marijuana

CIVIL COLLECTIONS

Credit Acceptance Corporation vs. Adam Winchester

BK Management vs. Austin Irvin

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Christy Todd

Discover Bank vs. Skyler Avis

WARRANTY DEEDS

Stephen E. Switzer to BK Management of Greater Lafayette LLC

Joan M. Schroeder to Gregg H. Hoover and Janice M. Hoover

Kara C. Lane to Brockton Sutter

June Conner and Gaylord Forbes Adam (power of attorney) to Adam Wuebker and Cheyenne Wuebker

Amanda R. Mills to Tim Barrett

True Dream Properties LLC to Flavio Cesar Luna

QUIT CLAIM DEEDS

Bryan Joseph Shockey to Bryan Joseph Shockey and Courtney Sue Locker

Clansey M. Cochran to Clansey M. Cochran and Whitney Cochran

Warren R. Bell to Kathleen S. Cameron

CORPORATE DEEDS

Aydelotte Farm LLC to Michael M. Sheetz

FOUNTAIN COUNTY

ARRESTS

Mark N. Winchester, 38, domestic battery, unauthorized entry or a motor vehicle, operating never licensed, possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish or salvia

Austin L. O’Toole, 29, serving sentence

William Bradley Smith, 52, operating a vehicle with a BAC of .08 or more, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II substance or its metabolite, operating while intoxicated

Alecsa L. Hardesty, operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license (prior)

Benjamin R. Jones, 32, violation of pretrial release

Randy G. Grubbs, 57, operating while intoxicated

Troy Allen Rickgauger Day, 23, domestic battery

Desaree L. Martin, 21, domestic battery (prior)

Travis L. Cadman, 46, violation of community corrections

Kimyotta L. Galloway, 32, violation of probation

Richard A. Pettery, 55, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Terry E. Ross, 18, failure to appear

Dylan Allen Duncan, 22, violation of probation

WARRANTY DEEDS

David Neal Curtis and John Parker Curtis to Ratcliff INC

Abigale Richter to Gordon Hansen and Crystal Hansen

Gordon Hansen to Daniel Guy Verhoeven and Erin Verhoeven

Matthew S. Martin and Lisa Martin to Clinton Lee Froedge

Mary E. Roe to M & D Properties LLC

Darin A. Stonebraker to Craig Montoya and Kylee Montoya

Achieve Marketing and Consulting LLC to Kraye Loft and Jonathan Loft

Ratcliff INC to Jakob A. Geralds

QUIT CLAIM DEEDS

Lake Holiday Hide-A-Way Improvement Corporation INC to Larry R. Sible and Diana L. Sible

Donald G. Riggle to Richard A. Hawn

ACCIDENTS

Shaun P. Smith, Kingman, was the driver of a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado traveling on 200 S when a deer entered the roadway. He was unable to avoid hitting it. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $5,001 and $10,000.

Christopher A. Beedle, Attica, was the driver of a 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling on Williamsport Road when a deer entered the roadway. He was unable to avoid hitting it. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $5,001 and $10,000.

DOMESTIC RELATIONS

In Re: The Marriage of Joseph Ekola and Brittnie Ekola

INFRACTIONS

Alii Abdullah, operating with expired plates

Shawn Tyler, speeding

Abhay S. Rathee, speeding

Bertha L. Langford, speeding

CIVIL COLLECTIONS

Credit Acceptance Corporation v Lyle Sheckler, filed June 19

Discover Bank v Christine Wheatfill, filed June 21

Discover Bank v James Wheatfill, filed June 21

Absolute Resolutions v Stephanie Stonebraker, file dJune 21

Ally Bank v Teresa Millim, filed June 21

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS

George O. Kostoff, reckless driving -drive at unreasonable high or low speed so to endanger safety, filed June 16

Antonio C. Brownlee, driving while suspended: knowing violation and prior conviction within 10 years, speeding, operating a motor vehicle with a false plate — plate belongs to another vehicle, filed June 19

Kylie L. McNew, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, possession of a controlled substance, filed June 20

Randy G. Grubbs, operating a vehicle with alcohol concentration equivalent to at least .08 but less than .15, operating a vehicle while intoxicated — first offense and no endangerment, filed June 20

Adrian Chapman, driving while suspended: knowing violation and prior conviction within 10 years, speeding, filed June 20

Daisy G. Casually, possession of marijuana, filed June 21

Mark N. Winchester, domestic batter, conversion, possession of marijuana, knowingly or intentionally operating motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, filed June 22

FELONIES

Felony 4

Derek S. Barker, burglary — burglary of a dwelling, theft where value of property is between $750 and $50,000, criminal mischief — damage is between $750 and $50,000, filed June 21

Kristopher A. Beauchamp III, child solicitation — solicitation to engage in sexual intercourse or other sexual conduct, filed June 22

Felony 5

Benjamin R. Jones, battery by means of a deadly weapon, invasion of privacy, interference with the reporting of a crime, filed June 19

Felony 6

Jimmy Lee Taylor, possess of marijuana, filed June 20

