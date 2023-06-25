WARREN COUNTY
ARRESTS
Fatima Kamal, identity deception, false information, reckless driving, driving while suspended (prior), exceeding posted speed limit
Jacob Spradley, reckless driving, exceeding urban speed limit
Cole McLain, operating a vehicle while intoxicated
Alecsa Hardesty, operator never licensed, driving while suspended
Dustin Shelley, ordered to jail by Judge Reece
Alyssa Eighnor, ordered to jail by Judge Reece
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS
Rose M. Pathrose, operating a vehicle with a suspended registration
SMALL CLAIMS
Brandi L. Pulley vs. BMV-Title Division, Jared Leonard, Amigo Auto Motors LLC
CIVIL COLLECTIONS
Credit Acceptance Corporation vs. Tabitha Shoaf
TRUSTEE DEED
Sylvia Diehl Whitmer 1998 Revocable Trust, David M. Whitmer, James G. Whitmer and Whitmer, Sylvia Diehl 1998 Revocable Trust to Dudley Family Investments LLC
INFRACTIONS
Jennifer J. Beckman, speeding
Yvenel Supprien, speeding
Linda Jean Ramos, speeding
Aaron P. Hayworth, speeding
Sarah N. Adduci, operating with expired plates
Micah L. Delks, speeding
Zackary Scott Knoll, speeding
Lucas P. Lehane, speeding
Austin Matthew Evanchak, speeding
Amber A. Rademacher, speeding
Hannah Marie Sprong, speeding
Eveline Frasco, speeding
Karriem R. Muhammed, speeding
Charles A. Kebert, speeding
Sergio M. Zavala, speeding
Nya Z. Lewis, speeding
Neil S. O’Brien, fishing without a license
Deshone S. Maddox, speeding
Khalid S. Jadoon, speeding
Regina L. McClaurin, speeding
Marissa N. Moore, speeding
Gabrielle Gousman, no valid driver’s license
ACCIDENTS
On June 3, 2023 at approximately 1:10am, officer Brant Needler noticed something shiny out in a field. He looped around to get a closer look and came upon a vehicle destroyed in the field. After reviewing the scene, Needler came to the conclusion that the driver, Sarah E. Ising of Crown Point, was traveling on US Highway 41 at a high rate of speed when the passenger side wheels dipped off the asphalt into the soft shoulder. Her vehicle continued two hundred feet in this manner before returning to the roadway. Her vehicle then slid across the roadway before impacting the northside ditch. From that point, her vehicle traveled sixty-one feet airborne before crashing down nose first into the grown. Her vehicle continued rolling for two hundred forty-one feet coming to rest right side up. Ising was ejected out of the top of her vehicle and landed beside it face down. EMS arrived shortly after pronouncing her deceased. Estimated damage was between $10,001 and $25,000.
Trey C. Russell, Williamsport, was the driver of a 2016 Jeep Renegade traveling northbound on SR 263 when a deer entered the roadway. He was unable to avoid hitting it. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $5,001 and $10,000.
Gabrielle Gousman, Gary, was the driver of a 2008 Kia Rio traveling westbound on SR 28 when the passenger wheels dipped off the roadway and onto the soft shoulder. She overcorrected causing her vehicle to go into a spin. It spun until it went into the southside ditch and struck a utility pole. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $5,001 and $10,000.
Paul J. Grocki, Carmel, was the driver of a 2013 Toyota Rav4 traveling west on SR 26 when he drove through a curve and continued west when, for unknown reasons, his vehicle left the center and struck a 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan, driven by Lora A. Davis of Pine Village. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $2,501 and $5,000.
BENTON COUNTY
FELONY
Aidan E. Light, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of cocaine
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS
Rachel E. Lawrence, possession of marijuana
Pryce Lewis Minnix, possession of marijuana
CIVIL COLLECTIONS
Credit Acceptance Corporation vs. Adam Winchester
BK Management vs. Austin Irvin
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Christy Todd
Discover Bank vs. Skyler Avis
WARRANTY DEEDS
Stephen E. Switzer to BK Management of Greater Lafayette LLC
Joan M. Schroeder to Gregg H. Hoover and Janice M. Hoover
Kara C. Lane to Brockton Sutter
June Conner and Gaylord Forbes Adam (power of attorney) to Adam Wuebker and Cheyenne Wuebker
Amanda R. Mills to Tim Barrett
True Dream Properties LLC to Flavio Cesar Luna
QUIT CLAIM DEEDS
Bryan Joseph Shockey to Bryan Joseph Shockey and Courtney Sue Locker
Clansey M. Cochran to Clansey M. Cochran and Whitney Cochran
Warren R. Bell to Kathleen S. Cameron
CORPORATE DEEDS
Aydelotte Farm LLC to Michael M. Sheetz
FOUNTAIN COUNTY
ARRESTS
Mark N. Winchester, 38, domestic battery, unauthorized entry or a motor vehicle, operating never licensed, possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish or salvia
Austin L. O’Toole, 29, serving sentence
William Bradley Smith, 52, operating a vehicle with a BAC of .08 or more, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II substance or its metabolite, operating while intoxicated
Alecsa L. Hardesty, operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license (prior)
Benjamin R. Jones, 32, violation of pretrial release
Randy G. Grubbs, 57, operating while intoxicated
Troy Allen Rickgauger Day, 23, domestic battery
Desaree L. Martin, 21, domestic battery (prior)
Travis L. Cadman, 46, violation of community corrections
Kimyotta L. Galloway, 32, violation of probation
Richard A. Pettery, 55, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Terry E. Ross, 18, failure to appear
Dylan Allen Duncan, 22, violation of probation
WARRANTY DEEDS
David Neal Curtis and John Parker Curtis to Ratcliff INC
Abigale Richter to Gordon Hansen and Crystal Hansen
Gordon Hansen to Daniel Guy Verhoeven and Erin Verhoeven
Matthew S. Martin and Lisa Martin to Clinton Lee Froedge
Mary E. Roe to M & D Properties LLC
Darin A. Stonebraker to Craig Montoya and Kylee Montoya
Achieve Marketing and Consulting LLC to Kraye Loft and Jonathan Loft
Ratcliff INC to Jakob A. Geralds
QUIT CLAIM DEEDS
Lake Holiday Hide-A-Way Improvement Corporation INC to Larry R. Sible and Diana L. Sible
Donald G. Riggle to Richard A. Hawn
ACCIDENTS
Shaun P. Smith, Kingman, was the driver of a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado traveling on 200 S when a deer entered the roadway. He was unable to avoid hitting it. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $5,001 and $10,000.
Christopher A. Beedle, Attica, was the driver of a 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling on Williamsport Road when a deer entered the roadway. He was unable to avoid hitting it. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $5,001 and $10,000.
DOMESTIC RELATIONS
In Re: The Marriage of Joseph Ekola and Brittnie Ekola
INFRACTIONS
Alii Abdullah, operating with expired plates
Shawn Tyler, speeding
Abhay S. Rathee, speeding
Bertha L. Langford, speeding
CIVIL COLLECTIONS
Credit Acceptance Corporation v Lyle Sheckler, filed June 19
Discover Bank v Christine Wheatfill, filed June 21
Discover Bank v James Wheatfill, filed June 21
Absolute Resolutions v Stephanie Stonebraker, file dJune 21
Ally Bank v Teresa Millim, filed June 21
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS
George O. Kostoff, reckless driving -drive at unreasonable high or low speed so to endanger safety, filed June 16
Antonio C. Brownlee, driving while suspended: knowing violation and prior conviction within 10 years, speeding, operating a motor vehicle with a false plate — plate belongs to another vehicle, filed June 19
Kylie L. McNew, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, possession of a controlled substance, filed June 20
Randy G. Grubbs, operating a vehicle with alcohol concentration equivalent to at least .08 but less than .15, operating a vehicle while intoxicated — first offense and no endangerment, filed June 20
Adrian Chapman, driving while suspended: knowing violation and prior conviction within 10 years, speeding, filed June 20
Daisy G. Casually, possession of marijuana, filed June 21
Mark N. Winchester, domestic batter, conversion, possession of marijuana, knowingly or intentionally operating motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, filed June 22
FELONIES
Felony 4
Derek S. Barker, burglary — burglary of a dwelling, theft where value of property is between $750 and $50,000, criminal mischief — damage is between $750 and $50,000, filed June 21
Kristopher A. Beauchamp III, child solicitation — solicitation to engage in sexual intercourse or other sexual conduct, filed June 22
Felony 5
Benjamin R. Jones, battery by means of a deadly weapon, invasion of privacy, interference with the reporting of a crime, filed June 19
Felony 6
Jimmy Lee Taylor, possess of marijuana, filed June 20