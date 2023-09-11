BENTON COUNTY
FELONIES
Benjamin Albert Elness, dealing a narcotic drug, possession of a controlled substance, neglect of a dependent
Bobby L. Sears II, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance or its metabolite
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS
Dariel Flores, reckless driving, speeding, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license
Ethan Ray Burkhart, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with a BAC equivalent to at least .08 but less than .15
Michael J. Moore, speeding, reckless driving
Rajan Kumar, speeding, reckless driving
Karlissa A. Hamilton, speeding, reckless driving
INFRACTIONS
Monika Krupova, no headlights
Robert E. May, failure to yield right of way at entrance to through highway
Sebastian Grama, speeding
John Agvilera, speeding
Christopher Panagis, speeding