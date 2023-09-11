BENTON COUNTY

FELONIES

Benjamin Albert Elness, dealing a narcotic drug, possession of a controlled substance, neglect of a dependent

Bobby L. Sears II, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance or its metabolite

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS

Dariel Flores, reckless driving, speeding, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license

Ethan Ray Burkhart, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with a BAC equivalent to at least .08 but less than .15

Michael J. Moore, speeding, reckless driving

Rajan Kumar, speeding, reckless driving

Karlissa A. Hamilton, speeding, reckless driving

INFRACTIONS

Monika Krupova, no headlights

Robert E. May, failure to yield right of way at entrance to through highway

Sebastian Grama, speeding

John Agvilera, speeding

Christopher Panagis, speeding

