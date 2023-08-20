BENTON COUNTY

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS

Milton Guillermo Guillermo, knowingly or intentionally operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license

Israel O. Sandoval, knowingly or intentionally operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license

Thomas Mirelez, domestic battery

FELONY

Andrea Lynn Gonzalez, possession of methamphetamine, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance, leaving the scene of an accident, possession of marijuana

Andrew Ellen Bonty, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance

SMALL CLAIMS

Teresa Kay Whitehead vs. Thomas E. Peterson

Ana Compean Ayala vs. Melvin Eduardo Gabriel

Michael D. Clements vs. BMV

MISCELLANEOUS CIVIL

Caleb Forston vs. Benton County Prosecutor, BMV

Tags