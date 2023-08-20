BENTON COUNTY
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS
Milton Guillermo Guillermo, knowingly or intentionally operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license
Israel O. Sandoval, knowingly or intentionally operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license
Thomas Mirelez, domestic battery
FELONY
Andrea Lynn Gonzalez, possession of methamphetamine, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance, leaving the scene of an accident, possession of marijuana
Andrew Ellen Bonty, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance
SMALL CLAIMS
Teresa Kay Whitehead vs. Thomas E. Peterson
Ana Compean Ayala vs. Melvin Eduardo Gabriel
Michael D. Clements vs. BMV
MISCELLANEOUS CIVIL
Caleb Forston vs. Benton County Prosecutor, BMV