WARREN COUNTY

ARRESTS

Ronald Stephens, probation violation

Jordan McPike, warrant

Neil Ballinger, failure to appear

David Perez, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, operating a vehicle while intoxicated (prior), possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana or hashish

Tyler Bell, weekender

Diana Beedle, operating while suspended/habitual traffic violator, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating with a BAC of .10%

David Estes, operating with a BAC of .10%

Nathan Hipps, disorderly conduct

Brian Villanueva, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

QUIT CLAIM DEEDS

Linda L. Fink and Michael E. Fink to Linda L. Fink, Michael E. Fink, Kelly D. Laffoon and Terry A. Laffoon

Linda L. Fink and Michael E. Fink to Michael E. Fink, Deanna Geisert, Kelly Laffoon and Kimberly Reid

Mary R. Stroud and Roy L. Stroud to Aaron Timothy Pfister and Emily S. Pfister

WARRANTY DEEDS

Allyson B. Fisher (FKA), Allyson B. Jeffries to Ceyeria Parrish and Eric Parrish

Independence River Spring Church Inc to Sheila Lucas

Peggy A. Robinson to James Gordon and Stacey Little

Aaron Timothy Pfister and Emily S. Pfister to Elizabeth Nicole Hicks and James Michael Hicks

BENTON COUNTY

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS

Shonta M. Baker, speeding, reckless driving

Chase William Wallpe, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to at least .08 but less than .15, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person

Yohesi Jarquin, knowingly or intentionally operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, operating a vehicle while endangering a person

Matthew W. Irvin, disorderly conduct

Derrick John Butala, false identity statement

Matthew R. Spinazzola, speeding, reckless driving

Ismael Hernandez, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to at least .08 but less than .15, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance

Luis Mario Cahuantzi, knowingly or intentionally operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license

Derian Alexander Girion, knowingly or intentionally operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, speeding, reckless driving

FELONY

Dorothy Elaine Lanham, domestic battery, domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old

Joseph M. Castaneda, false informing, auto theft, conversion, resisting law enforcement

SMALL CLAIMS

Aaron J. Budreau vs. Darcy Leslie

William C. Anderson vs. Paul Coffing

CIVIL COLLECTIONS

Discover Bank vs. Brett Logan

Discover Bank vs. Sherick Rieske

QUIT CLAIM DEEDS

Barney Fred Lang to John W. Hatt and Judith Chroniak Hatt

WARRANTY DEEDS

Matthew C. Sutter to Mason L. Sheagley and Elizabeth A. Houser

INFRACTIONS

Keietta L. Stewart, speeding

Crystal J. Martin, speeding

Kimora M. Livington, driving while suspended

Timothy J. Perchinski, speeding

Dustin Neff, speeding

Miguel Angel Garcia, speeding

Alexandria M. Winters, speeding

Alex A. Canas, speeding

Hannah G. Solon, speeding

Anatoly Belkin, speeding

Jarrett G. Chamberlain, speeding

FOUNTAIN COUNTY

Jeremy D. Garrett, 47, operating a vehicle while intoxicated (prior)

Stevon D. Harris, 31, warrant

Zayne M. Bryant, 25, warrant

Mason C. Wasilewski, 22, operating while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance

Brian C. Beaty, 47, possession of cocaine or schedule I or II narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (prior), possession of paraphernalia

Zyn Ornel Highbaugh, 47, possession of cocaine or schedule I or II narcotic drug, possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish or salvia

Griselda Olmos-Martinez, operating while intoxicated

Alexander Taylor Minton, 30, resisting law enforcement with motor vehicle, neglect of a dependent; child selling, reckless driving, criminal recklessness, criminal confinement-person confined less than 14

Raven W. Hathaway, 41, weekender

Tiffany Lynn Weaver, 32, probation violation

McKenna Shea Morgan, 27, domestic battery, unlawful possession of a syringe

Kira Colleen Pettery, 31, sentenced

Latay Jeremiah Richardson, 24, possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish or salvia

Kacy G. Hord, 33, possession of a controlled substance, identity deception

German Antonio Flores, 33, operator never licensed

Alberto Cruz Rodriguez-Machado, 37, operator never licensed, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

CIVIL COLLECTIONS

Calvary SPV I LLC v Chad Beck, filed Aug. 21

Franciscan Alliance Inc v Marvin Moffertt, filed Aug. 23

Discover Bank v. Tasha Feazel, filed Aug. 23

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS

McKenna S. Morgan, domestic batter, filed Aug. 22

Kent LR Trice Jr., possession of marijuana, filed Aug. 22

Mercedes M. Langdon, possession of marijuana, filed Aug. 22

Yulissa N. Marenco Saravia, knowingly or intentionally operating motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, filed Aug. 22

Griselda Olmos-Martinez, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, filed Aug. 22

FELONIES

Felony 5

Alexander T. Minton, criminal confinement where a vehicle is used, resisting law enforcement, neglect of a dependent, filed Aug. 21

Felony 6

Brian C. Beaty, maintaining a common nuisance - controlled substances, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, filed Aug. 22

Zyn O. Highbaugh, possession of cocaine, filed Aug. 22

Seth J. Cook, operating a vehicle with an ACE of .08 or more but where defendant has a prior conviction, operating a vehicle while intoxicated: prior conviction within seven years, operating a vehicle as an habitual traffic violator, habitual vehicular substance offender, filed Aug. 22

Timera L. Poole, operating a vehicle with a Schedule I or II controlled substance or its metabolite, two counts of operating vehicle while intoxicated: endangering a person less than 18 years, possess of marijuana, filed Aug. 22

Kacy G. Hard, identity deception, possession of a controlled substance, filed Aug. 22

Jeremy D. Garrett, operating a vehicle with an ACE of .15 or more but were def. has a prior conviction, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, filed Aug. 22

Elmer Lee McCollum, nonsupport of a dependent child, filed Aug. 22

INFRACTIONS

Dennis Winfred, speeding, filed Aug. 22

Jared Albert, failure of driver to use safety belt, child restraint system violation - child less than eight years of age, filed Aug. 23

Jared M. Albert, failure of occupant to use safety belt, child restraint system violation - child less than eight years of age, filed Aug. 23

