WARREN COUNTY
ARRESTS
Ronald Stephens, probation violation
Jordan McPike, warrant
Neil Ballinger, failure to appear
David Perez, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, operating a vehicle while intoxicated (prior), possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana or hashish
Tyler Bell, weekender
Diana Beedle, operating while suspended/habitual traffic violator, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating with a BAC of .10%
David Estes, operating with a BAC of .10%
Nathan Hipps, disorderly conduct
Brian Villanueva, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
QUIT CLAIM DEEDS
Linda L. Fink and Michael E. Fink to Linda L. Fink, Michael E. Fink, Kelly D. Laffoon and Terry A. Laffoon
Linda L. Fink and Michael E. Fink to Michael E. Fink, Deanna Geisert, Kelly Laffoon and Kimberly Reid
Mary R. Stroud and Roy L. Stroud to Aaron Timothy Pfister and Emily S. Pfister
WARRANTY DEEDS
Allyson B. Fisher (FKA), Allyson B. Jeffries to Ceyeria Parrish and Eric Parrish
Independence River Spring Church Inc to Sheila Lucas
Peggy A. Robinson to James Gordon and Stacey Little
Aaron Timothy Pfister and Emily S. Pfister to Elizabeth Nicole Hicks and James Michael Hicks
BENTON COUNTY
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS
Shonta M. Baker, speeding, reckless driving
Chase William Wallpe, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to at least .08 but less than .15, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person
Yohesi Jarquin, knowingly or intentionally operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, operating a vehicle while endangering a person
Matthew W. Irvin, disorderly conduct
Derrick John Butala, false identity statement
Matthew R. Spinazzola, speeding, reckless driving
Ismael Hernandez, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to at least .08 but less than .15, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance
Luis Mario Cahuantzi, knowingly or intentionally operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license
Derian Alexander Girion, knowingly or intentionally operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, speeding, reckless driving
FELONY
Dorothy Elaine Lanham, domestic battery, domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old
Joseph M. Castaneda, false informing, auto theft, conversion, resisting law enforcement
SMALL CLAIMS
Aaron J. Budreau vs. Darcy Leslie
William C. Anderson vs. Paul Coffing
CIVIL COLLECTIONS
Discover Bank vs. Brett Logan
Discover Bank vs. Sherick Rieske
QUIT CLAIM DEEDS
Barney Fred Lang to John W. Hatt and Judith Chroniak Hatt
WARRANTY DEEDS
Matthew C. Sutter to Mason L. Sheagley and Elizabeth A. Houser
INFRACTIONS
Keietta L. Stewart, speeding
Crystal J. Martin, speeding
Kimora M. Livington, driving while suspended
Timothy J. Perchinski, speeding
Dustin Neff, speeding
Miguel Angel Garcia, speeding
Alexandria M. Winters, speeding
Alex A. Canas, speeding
Hannah G. Solon, speeding
Anatoly Belkin, speeding
Jarrett G. Chamberlain, speeding
FOUNTAIN COUNTY
Jeremy D. Garrett, 47, operating a vehicle while intoxicated (prior)
Stevon D. Harris, 31, warrant
Zayne M. Bryant, 25, warrant
Mason C. Wasilewski, 22, operating while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance
Brian C. Beaty, 47, possession of cocaine or schedule I or II narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (prior), possession of paraphernalia
Zyn Ornel Highbaugh, 47, possession of cocaine or schedule I or II narcotic drug, possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish or salvia
Griselda Olmos-Martinez, operating while intoxicated
Alexander Taylor Minton, 30, resisting law enforcement with motor vehicle, neglect of a dependent; child selling, reckless driving, criminal recklessness, criminal confinement-person confined less than 14
Raven W. Hathaway, 41, weekender
Tiffany Lynn Weaver, 32, probation violation
McKenna Shea Morgan, 27, domestic battery, unlawful possession of a syringe
Kira Colleen Pettery, 31, sentenced
Latay Jeremiah Richardson, 24, possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish or salvia
Kacy G. Hord, 33, possession of a controlled substance, identity deception
German Antonio Flores, 33, operator never licensed
Alberto Cruz Rodriguez-Machado, 37, operator never licensed, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
CIVIL COLLECTIONS
Calvary SPV I LLC v Chad Beck, filed Aug. 21
Franciscan Alliance Inc v Marvin Moffertt, filed Aug. 23
Discover Bank v. Tasha Feazel, filed Aug. 23
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS
McKenna S. Morgan, domestic batter, filed Aug. 22
Kent LR Trice Jr., possession of marijuana, filed Aug. 22
Mercedes M. Langdon, possession of marijuana, filed Aug. 22
Yulissa N. Marenco Saravia, knowingly or intentionally operating motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, filed Aug. 22
Griselda Olmos-Martinez, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, filed Aug. 22
FELONIES
Felony 5
Alexander T. Minton, criminal confinement where a vehicle is used, resisting law enforcement, neglect of a dependent, filed Aug. 21
Felony 6
Brian C. Beaty, maintaining a common nuisance - controlled substances, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, filed Aug. 22
Zyn O. Highbaugh, possession of cocaine, filed Aug. 22
Seth J. Cook, operating a vehicle with an ACE of .08 or more but where defendant has a prior conviction, operating a vehicle while intoxicated: prior conviction within seven years, operating a vehicle as an habitual traffic violator, habitual vehicular substance offender, filed Aug. 22
Timera L. Poole, operating a vehicle with a Schedule I or II controlled substance or its metabolite, two counts of operating vehicle while intoxicated: endangering a person less than 18 years, possess of marijuana, filed Aug. 22
Kacy G. Hard, identity deception, possession of a controlled substance, filed Aug. 22
Jeremy D. Garrett, operating a vehicle with an ACE of .15 or more but were def. has a prior conviction, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, filed Aug. 22
Elmer Lee McCollum, nonsupport of a dependent child, filed Aug. 22
INFRACTIONS
Dennis Winfred, speeding, filed Aug. 22
Jared Albert, failure of driver to use safety belt, child restraint system violation - child less than eight years of age, filed Aug. 23
Jared M. Albert, failure of occupant to use safety belt, child restraint system violation - child less than eight years of age, filed Aug. 23