WARREN COUNTY

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS

Chelsea A. Dillon, resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, speeding

Jennifer F. Cook, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana

Kevin J. Heskett, driving while suspended

WARRANTY DEEDS

Carolyn L. Orr Straw and Mark Straw to Elizabeth A. Straw and Matthew M. Straw

Douglas W. Poland, Michael S. Poland, Rolande R. Poland to Courtney L. Hamilton and Michael S. Poland

Kyler Jacob Wayne Bonebright to Daniel A. Nelson and Patrick R. Nelson

Larry R. Cline and Vicki L. Cline to Seth LaBounty and Erica Rinkenberg

J R Scott Inc to Roberta J. Scott

QUIT CLAIM DEEDS

Angel Vancuren to John W. Vancuren

Diana F. Marion to Amy L. Snyder and Bart Snyder

Rural Housing Service, United States Department of Agriculture and United States of America to Steven P. Clapper (trustee) and Steven P. Clapper 401k Profit Sharing Plan

Laszlo J. Gutay to Eva E. Gutay and Laszlo J. Gutay

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE DEEDS

Faye McDougal (AKA), Jerry D. McDougal (personal representative), estate of Joyce Faye McDougal to Shelbie Griffin and Anthony Haga

Pamela L. Crawford (personal representative) and estate of Mitchell David Johnson to Amy L. Snyder and Bart Snyder

INFRACTIONS

Cassandra M. Ooms, speeding

Andrew W. Craig, speeding

Charles A. Davis, speeding

Kateland L. Miller, driving while suspended

Nael A. Alzeer, speeding

Huachen Ni, failure to change lanes for authorized emergency vehicle

Emmanuel J. Devera, speeding

William L. Roberts, speeding

Charles John Kosmatka, speeding

Heidi Lynn Akins, speeding

Justin K. Redman, driving while suspended

William Earl Cummings Jr, speeding

Gina Ribota, speeding

Travis B. Toliver, no valid driver’s license

BENTON COUNTY

ARRESTS

Simon Peter Zulaski, Monon, probation violation

Eric Michael Larsen, Otterbein, possession of a hypodermic syringe, possession of a legend drug, possession of a schedule I, II, III, IV or V, possession of methamphetamine

Karlos Alvera Gabriell Agustin, Ambia, operating while intoxicated, operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license

Jo Etta Minard, Watseka, IL, check deception

WARRANTY DEEDS

Larry A. Daily II and Cynthia A. Daily to Christopher M. Deno and Donya K. Deno

Christopher M. Deno and Donya K. Deno to David Mattingly and Nicole Mattingly

Jeffery T. Strasburger and Jeru Lynn Strasburger to Joshua P. Sondgeroth and Mackenzie L. Sondgeroth

Bethel Utter (trustee) and Utter Bethel trust agreement dated 12/23/1994 to State of Indiana

Gilbert E. Schultz Jr to Eric Larsen and Janice Larsen

Virginia Alberts to Zachary Allen Jones

QUIT CLAIM DEEDS

Scims LLC to Souligne Construction INC

FOUNTAIN COUNTY

ARRESTS

David Wayne Morlan, 67, probation violation

Jason Michael Songer, 38, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Melissa Jane Kittrell, 50, failure to appear

Bradley Scott Johnson, 36, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Tasha Lynn Ward, 36, possession of methamphetamine

Heather Nicole Anderson, 30, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish or salvia, possession of schedule I, II, III, or IV controlled substance

Skyler Cole Chowning, 22, theft

Kenneth Travers Honaker, 50, intimidation with a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct

Matthew T. Brown, 44, probation violation

Tony Wayne Neal, 62, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish or salvia (prior)

Leon D. Rushin, 44, weekender

Jimmy L. Taylor, 75, weekender

Brook Brown, 32, identity deception

Jacob Dean Cook, 30, weekender

Steven E. Acton, 39, warrant

Ashley Nicole Gustus, 35, failure to appear

Javon I. Johnson, 30, operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish/or salvia, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance

Jourdan James Terry-Harrison, 35, operating while intoxicated

QUIT CLAIM DEEDS

Joshua C. Lindamood to Joshua C. Lindamood and Olivia Lindamood

Lake Holiday Hide-A-Way Improvement Corporation INC to Micky Ross and Candace Ross

Colin Wayne North to Bart Dean North and Cheryl Marie North

Robert Cottrell to William Dennis Cottrell

Douglas Matthew Huckleberry and Callie Huckleberry to Douglas Matthew Huckleberry

Molly Corene Brooks and Molly C. Rennaker (FKA) to Billy Joe Brooks and Molly Corene Brooks

Bart Dean North and Cheryl Marie North to Benjamin Kyle North and Matthew Ira North

Joseph E. Summers and Lisbeth J. Summers to Casey J. Summers, Jennifer E. Goeppner and Polly Brothers

Carla J. Hatch and James Lucas Hatch to Allen baird

Robert S. Harrison to Robert S. Harrison and Emily J. Harrison

WARRANTY DEEDS

Tony L. Shuman and Linda L. Shuman to Timothy Moore and Jessica Moore

Mark A. Gick and Natalie J. Gick to Daniel Fay and Stephanie Fay

Lisa Barker to Justin Lewsader and Heather Lewsader

David Barker to Justin Lewsader and Heather Lewsader

Jacob Brumfield to Justin Lewsader and Heather Lewsader

Taylor Brumfield to Justin Lewsader and Heather Lewsader

Philip Brumfield to Justin Lewsader and Heather Lewsader

Jane Moore, Clyde Moore, Sam Moore, Jannie Denhart to Ross G. Miller and Jamie A. Miller

Jason L. Austin to Emily K. Shaw

Weston L. Burke to Weston L. Burke and Angela Burke

John H. Ryan to 1338 Attica LLC

Jacob M. Johns to Jeremy Lowe

Shannon Rademacher to David Willmott

John Howell to Brandon J. Howell

CORPORATE WARRANTY DEEDS

Rostin Property Management INC to Southeast Fountain School Corporation

ACCIDENTS

Rae M. Rooney, Gahanna, OH, was the driver of a 2016 Ford F-350 traveling on I-74 when her vehicle left the roadway and struck a guardrail. The camper being pulled by her vehicle also struck the guard rail causing severe damage. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $10,001 and $25,000.

Troy A. Rickgauer Day, Danville, IL, was the driver of a 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix traveling westbound on CR 300 N when he was blinded by the sun making him unable to see the intersection. He was unable to come to a stop in time and slid through the intersection striking the ditch before coming to rest in weeds. The front left wheel was flat and the front of his vehicle sustained damage. He was uninjured, but his passenger was transported to St Elizabeth Hospital in Lafayette for some internal damage. Estimated damage was between $1,001 and $2,500.

CIVIL COLLECTIONS

U.S.Bank National Association v Brian George AKA Brian T. George, filed Aug. 24

Discover Bank c/o Discover Products Inc v Jamie Shackelford, filed Aug. 25

Discover Bank c/o Discover Products Inc v Brooklyn Shumaker-Meartens, filed Aug. 25

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v Ronald Bendisxon, filed Aug. 25

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS

Brook E. Brown, false identity statement, filed Aug. 19

Javon I. Johnson, possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, filed Aug. 19

Hamid A. Muhammad, driving while suspended: knowing violation and prior conviction within 10 years, filed Aug. 23

Jourdan J. Terry-Harrison, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, operating a vehicle with alcohol concentration equivalent to .015 or more, filed Aug. 25

FELONIES

Felony 2

Bradley S. Johnson, dealing in methamphetamine/amount or 10 or more grams, dealing in marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, filed Aug. 22

Felony 4

James Beedle, two counts of child molesting - fondling or touching with child under 14, filed Aug. 24

Felony 5

Kenneth T. Honaker, intimidation: where def draws or uses a deadly weapon, filed Aug. 22

Felony 6

Jason M. Songer, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, filed Aug. 19

Tony W. Neal, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, filed Aug. 22

Tasha Ward, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance - controlled substances, possession of paraphernalia, filed Aug. 22

Heather N. Anderson, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernlia, filed Aug. 22

Skyler C. Chowning, theft def. has a prior conviction for either theft or conversion, filed Aug. 23

INFRACTIONS

Robert Lumbard, speeding, filed Aug. 19

Jonna Booe, failure of occupant to use safety belt, filed Aug. 19

Timonty Darwish, failure of occupant to use safety belt, filed Aug. 19

Jennifer Richey, speeding, filed Aug. 22

Atif shaman, driving the wrong way on posted one-way roadway, filed Aug. 24

Daniel M. Sukoske, speeding, filed Aug. 24

Trisha Meerhoff, driving while suspended, filed Aug. 24

Jerry A. McGlade, operating with expired plates, filed Aug. 24

Andrew S. Wheeler, failure of occupant to use safety belt, filed Aug. 24

Rodney W. Cheesman, failure of occupant to use safety belt, filed Aug. 24

Justin S. Keller, failure of occupant to sue after belt, filed Aug. 24

Elizabeth C. Niswander, speeding, filed Aug. 24

Ean T. Decker, speeding, filed Aug. 24

Katherine J. Newell, failure of occupant to use safety belt, filed Aug. 24

Lawson I. Perez, operating with expired plates, filed Aug. 24

Gary M. McGrady, failure of occupant to use safety belt, filed Aug. 24

Aaron W. Wilken, no valid driver’s license, filed Aug. 24

Pablo P. Pao, speeding - eceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed Aug. 24

Shawn B. Lark, operating with expired plates, filed Aug. 24

Laura C. Suttenfield, speeding, filed Aug. 24

Daniel J. Steffen, speeding, filed Aug. 24