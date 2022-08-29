WARREN COUNTY
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS
Chelsea A. Dillon, resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, speeding
Jennifer F. Cook, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana
Kevin J. Heskett, driving while suspended
WARRANTY DEEDS
Carolyn L. Orr Straw and Mark Straw to Elizabeth A. Straw and Matthew M. Straw
Douglas W. Poland, Michael S. Poland, Rolande R. Poland to Courtney L. Hamilton and Michael S. Poland
Kyler Jacob Wayne Bonebright to Daniel A. Nelson and Patrick R. Nelson
Larry R. Cline and Vicki L. Cline to Seth LaBounty and Erica Rinkenberg
J R Scott Inc to Roberta J. Scott
QUIT CLAIM DEEDS
Angel Vancuren to John W. Vancuren
Diana F. Marion to Amy L. Snyder and Bart Snyder
Rural Housing Service, United States Department of Agriculture and United States of America to Steven P. Clapper (trustee) and Steven P. Clapper 401k Profit Sharing Plan
Laszlo J. Gutay to Eva E. Gutay and Laszlo J. Gutay
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE DEEDS
Faye McDougal (AKA), Jerry D. McDougal (personal representative), estate of Joyce Faye McDougal to Shelbie Griffin and Anthony Haga
Pamela L. Crawford (personal representative) and estate of Mitchell David Johnson to Amy L. Snyder and Bart Snyder
INFRACTIONS
Cassandra M. Ooms, speeding
Andrew W. Craig, speeding
Charles A. Davis, speeding
Kateland L. Miller, driving while suspended
Nael A. Alzeer, speeding
Huachen Ni, failure to change lanes for authorized emergency vehicle
Emmanuel J. Devera, speeding
William L. Roberts, speeding
Charles John Kosmatka, speeding
Heidi Lynn Akins, speeding
Justin K. Redman, driving while suspended
William Earl Cummings Jr, speeding
Gina Ribota, speeding
Travis B. Toliver, no valid driver’s license
BENTON COUNTY
ARRESTS
Simon Peter Zulaski, Monon, probation violation
Eric Michael Larsen, Otterbein, possession of a hypodermic syringe, possession of a legend drug, possession of a schedule I, II, III, IV or V, possession of methamphetamine
Karlos Alvera Gabriell Agustin, Ambia, operating while intoxicated, operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license
Jo Etta Minard, Watseka, IL, check deception
WARRANTY DEEDS
Larry A. Daily II and Cynthia A. Daily to Christopher M. Deno and Donya K. Deno
Christopher M. Deno and Donya K. Deno to David Mattingly and Nicole Mattingly
Jeffery T. Strasburger and Jeru Lynn Strasburger to Joshua P. Sondgeroth and Mackenzie L. Sondgeroth
Bethel Utter (trustee) and Utter Bethel trust agreement dated 12/23/1994 to State of Indiana
Gilbert E. Schultz Jr to Eric Larsen and Janice Larsen
Virginia Alberts to Zachary Allen Jones
QUIT CLAIM DEEDS
Scims LLC to Souligne Construction INC
FOUNTAIN COUNTY
ARRESTS
David Wayne Morlan, 67, probation violation
Jason Michael Songer, 38, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Melissa Jane Kittrell, 50, failure to appear
Bradley Scott Johnson, 36, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Tasha Lynn Ward, 36, possession of methamphetamine
Heather Nicole Anderson, 30, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish or salvia, possession of schedule I, II, III, or IV controlled substance
Skyler Cole Chowning, 22, theft
Kenneth Travers Honaker, 50, intimidation with a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct
Matthew T. Brown, 44, probation violation
Tony Wayne Neal, 62, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish or salvia (prior)
Leon D. Rushin, 44, weekender
Jimmy L. Taylor, 75, weekender
Brook Brown, 32, identity deception
Jacob Dean Cook, 30, weekender
Steven E. Acton, 39, warrant
Ashley Nicole Gustus, 35, failure to appear
Javon I. Johnson, 30, operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish/or salvia, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance
Jourdan James Terry-Harrison, 35, operating while intoxicated
QUIT CLAIM DEEDS
Joshua C. Lindamood to Joshua C. Lindamood and Olivia Lindamood
Lake Holiday Hide-A-Way Improvement Corporation INC to Micky Ross and Candace Ross
Colin Wayne North to Bart Dean North and Cheryl Marie North
Robert Cottrell to William Dennis Cottrell
Douglas Matthew Huckleberry and Callie Huckleberry to Douglas Matthew Huckleberry
Molly Corene Brooks and Molly C. Rennaker (FKA) to Billy Joe Brooks and Molly Corene Brooks
Bart Dean North and Cheryl Marie North to Benjamin Kyle North and Matthew Ira North
Joseph E. Summers and Lisbeth J. Summers to Casey J. Summers, Jennifer E. Goeppner and Polly Brothers
Carla J. Hatch and James Lucas Hatch to Allen baird
Robert S. Harrison to Robert S. Harrison and Emily J. Harrison
WARRANTY DEEDS
Tony L. Shuman and Linda L. Shuman to Timothy Moore and Jessica Moore
Mark A. Gick and Natalie J. Gick to Daniel Fay and Stephanie Fay
Lisa Barker to Justin Lewsader and Heather Lewsader
David Barker to Justin Lewsader and Heather Lewsader
Jacob Brumfield to Justin Lewsader and Heather Lewsader
Taylor Brumfield to Justin Lewsader and Heather Lewsader
Philip Brumfield to Justin Lewsader and Heather Lewsader
Jane Moore, Clyde Moore, Sam Moore, Jannie Denhart to Ross G. Miller and Jamie A. Miller
Jason L. Austin to Emily K. Shaw
Weston L. Burke to Weston L. Burke and Angela Burke
John H. Ryan to 1338 Attica LLC
Jacob M. Johns to Jeremy Lowe
Shannon Rademacher to David Willmott
John Howell to Brandon J. Howell
CORPORATE WARRANTY DEEDS
Rostin Property Management INC to Southeast Fountain School Corporation
ACCIDENTS
Rae M. Rooney, Gahanna, OH, was the driver of a 2016 Ford F-350 traveling on I-74 when her vehicle left the roadway and struck a guardrail. The camper being pulled by her vehicle also struck the guard rail causing severe damage. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $10,001 and $25,000.
Troy A. Rickgauer Day, Danville, IL, was the driver of a 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix traveling westbound on CR 300 N when he was blinded by the sun making him unable to see the intersection. He was unable to come to a stop in time and slid through the intersection striking the ditch before coming to rest in weeds. The front left wheel was flat and the front of his vehicle sustained damage. He was uninjured, but his passenger was transported to St Elizabeth Hospital in Lafayette for some internal damage. Estimated damage was between $1,001 and $2,500.
CIVIL COLLECTIONS
U.S.Bank National Association v Brian George AKA Brian T. George, filed Aug. 24
Discover Bank c/o Discover Products Inc v Jamie Shackelford, filed Aug. 25
Discover Bank c/o Discover Products Inc v Brooklyn Shumaker-Meartens, filed Aug. 25
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v Ronald Bendisxon, filed Aug. 25
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS
Brook E. Brown, false identity statement, filed Aug. 19
Javon I. Johnson, possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, filed Aug. 19
Hamid A. Muhammad, driving while suspended: knowing violation and prior conviction within 10 years, filed Aug. 23
Jourdan J. Terry-Harrison, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, operating a vehicle with alcohol concentration equivalent to .015 or more, filed Aug. 25
FELONIES
Felony 2
Bradley S. Johnson, dealing in methamphetamine/amount or 10 or more grams, dealing in marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, filed Aug. 22
Felony 4
James Beedle, two counts of child molesting - fondling or touching with child under 14, filed Aug. 24
Felony 5
Kenneth T. Honaker, intimidation: where def draws or uses a deadly weapon, filed Aug. 22
Felony 6
Jason M. Songer, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, filed Aug. 19
Tony W. Neal, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, filed Aug. 22
Tasha Ward, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance - controlled substances, possession of paraphernalia, filed Aug. 22
Heather N. Anderson, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernlia, filed Aug. 22
Skyler C. Chowning, theft def. has a prior conviction for either theft or conversion, filed Aug. 23
INFRACTIONS
Robert Lumbard, speeding, filed Aug. 19
Jonna Booe, failure of occupant to use safety belt, filed Aug. 19
Timonty Darwish, failure of occupant to use safety belt, filed Aug. 19
Jennifer Richey, speeding, filed Aug. 22
Atif shaman, driving the wrong way on posted one-way roadway, filed Aug. 24
Daniel M. Sukoske, speeding, filed Aug. 24
Trisha Meerhoff, driving while suspended, filed Aug. 24
Jerry A. McGlade, operating with expired plates, filed Aug. 24
Andrew S. Wheeler, failure of occupant to use safety belt, filed Aug. 24
Rodney W. Cheesman, failure of occupant to use safety belt, filed Aug. 24
Justin S. Keller, failure of occupant to sue after belt, filed Aug. 24
Elizabeth C. Niswander, speeding, filed Aug. 24
Ean T. Decker, speeding, filed Aug. 24
Katherine J. Newell, failure of occupant to use safety belt, filed Aug. 24
Lawson I. Perez, operating with expired plates, filed Aug. 24
Gary M. McGrady, failure of occupant to use safety belt, filed Aug. 24
Aaron W. Wilken, no valid driver’s license, filed Aug. 24
Pablo P. Pao, speeding - eceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed Aug. 24
Shawn B. Lark, operating with expired plates, filed Aug. 24
Laura C. Suttenfield, speeding, filed Aug. 24
Daniel J. Steffen, speeding, filed Aug. 24