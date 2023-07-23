WARREN COUNTY

ARRESTS

Everett Plunkett, probation violation

George Virostko, probation violation

Ashley Devers-Heckathorn, weekender

Jordan Taylor, probation violation

Edward Jean, serving sentence

Taylor Claybrook, dealing marijuana or hashish, operating a vehicle while intoxicated

Ramiro Samora Poga, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a BAC of .10%

Atia Tiara Dawkins, possession of marijuana or hashish, operating a vehicle while intoxicated

Wayne Bryant, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, operating a vehicle while intoxicated

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS

Millie Hill, possession of marijuana, speeding

FELONIES

Taylor J. Claybrook, dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana, driving while suspended, speeding

Wayne J. Bryant, possession of methamphetamine, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II substance, possession of paraphernalia, driving while suspended

QUIT CLAIM DEEDS

Nicolas Wilson to Timothy J. Wilson

Kristin Wilson to Timothy J. Wilson

Kates Lake Ranch Inc to Albert H. Rasmussen

Gregory C. Northcutt and Kimberly A. Northrup to Madalyne I. Northcutt

Kates Lake Ranch Inc to Kates Lake Farms LLC

Kates Lake Ranch Inc to Chris Rasmussen

James R. Smith to James S. Smith

James S. Smith to James S. Smith and Kathleen R. Smith

WARRANTY DEEDS

Timothy J. Wilson to Dayna Perry

Steven C. Eberly and Pine Village Volunteer Fire Department to Paula K Max and William J. Max

Kelly N. Justice to Jace Hoskins and Reagan Kennedy

INFRACTIONS

Kael A. Seiters, speeding

Crystal D. Elkins, operating with expired plates

Jose D. Ortiz-Reyes, speeding

Mandi Mojica, speeding

Yesenia C. Shoulders, speeding

Kurtis R. McKelvey, speeding

Daniel J. MC, speeding

Lauren J. Shaw, speeding, no valid driver’s license

Sashapeter W. Toevs, violation of load limitations

Cameron A. Jackson, speeding

Angelo B. Blagojevic, speeding

John W. Stanley, speeding

Aryam Ravelo Perez, speeding

Miguel L. Nieves, speeding

Radouane Mazhar, speeding

Ariel Francisco Escobar, speeding, no valid driver’s license

Noah W. Stephen, speeding

Brenda L. Huizar, speeding

Elise C. Salo, speeding

Elide Sanchez, speeding, child system restraint violation

Daniell A. Holden, speeding

Ashley M. Hughes, speeding

Jerry D. Lawrence, speeding

Ashley M. Hughes, speeding

Kathryn Eileen Minaghan, speeding

Gregory Allen Eldridge, speeding

Bryan K. Briner, over gross weight

Kristin L. Hennelly, operating with expired plates

Sherri L. Cooper, speeding

BENTON COUNTY

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS

Jeszie Scott Shuee, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to at least .08 but less than .15, operating a vehicle while intoxicated

Timothy J. Murphy, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to .15 or more, operating a vehicle while intoxicated

Yunior Alexander Cordova, knowingly or intentionally operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license

Claire A. Button, speeding, reckless driving

SMALL CLAIMS

Clara Winchester vs. Todd Smart Roofing

CIVIL COLLECTIONS

Midland Credit Management INC vs. Danielle Sharpe

WARRANTY DEEDS

Aydelotte Farm LLC to Robert D. Sheetz and Ann P. Sheetz

Jennider D. Wood to Whisperin Pines LLC Proposed

Douglas M. Morgan to Zachary P. English and Gabriella L. English

TRUST DEEDS

Michael P. Pluimer (successor trust), Ruth H. Pluimer revocable living trust dated 12/21/1998 and Lamoine J. Pluimer revocable living trust dated 12/21/1998 to David R. Arnoldi and Debra K. Arnoldi

INFRACTIONS

Beatrice A. Fears, speeding

Bryan W. Bocian, speeding

FOUNTAIN COUNTY

ACCIDENTS

Justin C. Hall, Covington, was the driver of a 2017 Ford Fusion traveling west bound on CR 650 when another vehicle began approaching. He got off the side of the road and the incline of the ditch pulled him down into it. His vehicle traveled approximately forty yards in the ditch before trying to bring it back onto the roadway again. His vehicle rolled onto its top causing it to sustain multiple areas of damage. Hall was uninjured. Estimated damage was between $10,001 and $25,000.

On July 3, 2023, Officer Thomas Powell was traveling on I-74 attempting to pull over a 2014 Nissan Altima, driven by Pedro Villareal-Gonzalez of Indianapolis. He was traveling 117MPH and not stopping. Villareal-Gonzalez rapidly approached a Ford Fusion, driven by Briana J. Kindred of New Market. He began to change lanes last minute and struck the rear end of Kindred’s vehicle. He was arrested for resisting law enforcement. Both vehicles were disabled due to the collision. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $25,001 and $50,000.

Nichola M. Matney, Veedersburg, was the driver of a 2013 Toyota Corolla traveling on US 41 when a 2003 Ford Ranger, driven by Seth E. Girton of Kingman, pulled out in front of her. She was unable to get stopped in order to avoid a collision. Both of her passengers were transported to the hospital via ground ambulance. Estimated damage was between $10,001 and $25,000.

CIVIL COLLECTIONS

Swift Financial Llc as servicing agent for Web Bank v Clifford Garrett, Veterans MFG, Inc., filed July 14

Franciscan Health dba Franciscan Health Lafayette East v Douglas Stinson, filed July 17

Credit Acceptance Corporation v Jason Margison, filed July 18

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS

Carrie M. Sargent, theft, filed July 17

Trisha A. Meyerhoff, theft, filed July 17

Maricela Tinoco, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, operating a vehicle with alcohol concentration equivalent to at least .08 but less than .15, filed July 17

Mark Hayden, knowingly or intentionally operating motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, filed July 18

FELONIES

Felony 5

Jason W. Cousteau, two counts of causing serious bodily injury with vehicle with Schedule I or II substance, filed July 18

Felony 6

Christopher Lee Adams, identity deception, filed July 17

INFRACTIONS

Tara Cromer, speeding, filed July 18

Joseph Matthews, speeding, filed July 18

Tags