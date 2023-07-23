WARREN COUNTY
ARRESTS
Everett Plunkett, probation violation
George Virostko, probation violation
Ashley Devers-Heckathorn, weekender
Jordan Taylor, probation violation
Edward Jean, serving sentence
Taylor Claybrook, dealing marijuana or hashish, operating a vehicle while intoxicated
Ramiro Samora Poga, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a BAC of .10%
Atia Tiara Dawkins, possession of marijuana or hashish, operating a vehicle while intoxicated
Wayne Bryant, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, operating a vehicle while intoxicated
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS
Millie Hill, possession of marijuana, speeding
FELONIES
Taylor J. Claybrook, dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana, driving while suspended, speeding
Wayne J. Bryant, possession of methamphetamine, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II substance, possession of paraphernalia, driving while suspended
QUIT CLAIM DEEDS
Nicolas Wilson to Timothy J. Wilson
Kristin Wilson to Timothy J. Wilson
Kates Lake Ranch Inc to Albert H. Rasmussen
Gregory C. Northcutt and Kimberly A. Northrup to Madalyne I. Northcutt
Kates Lake Ranch Inc to Kates Lake Farms LLC
Kates Lake Ranch Inc to Chris Rasmussen
James R. Smith to James S. Smith
James S. Smith to James S. Smith and Kathleen R. Smith
WARRANTY DEEDS
Timothy J. Wilson to Dayna Perry
Steven C. Eberly and Pine Village Volunteer Fire Department to Paula K Max and William J. Max
Kelly N. Justice to Jace Hoskins and Reagan Kennedy
INFRACTIONS
Kael A. Seiters, speeding
Crystal D. Elkins, operating with expired plates
Jose D. Ortiz-Reyes, speeding
Mandi Mojica, speeding
Yesenia C. Shoulders, speeding
Kurtis R. McKelvey, speeding
Daniel J. MC, speeding
Lauren J. Shaw, speeding, no valid driver’s license
Sashapeter W. Toevs, violation of load limitations
Cameron A. Jackson, speeding
Angelo B. Blagojevic, speeding
John W. Stanley, speeding
Aryam Ravelo Perez, speeding
Miguel L. Nieves, speeding
Radouane Mazhar, speeding
Ariel Francisco Escobar, speeding, no valid driver’s license
Noah W. Stephen, speeding
Brenda L. Huizar, speeding
Elise C. Salo, speeding
Elide Sanchez, speeding, child system restraint violation
Daniell A. Holden, speeding
Ashley M. Hughes, speeding
Jerry D. Lawrence, speeding
Ashley M. Hughes, speeding
Kathryn Eileen Minaghan, speeding
Gregory Allen Eldridge, speeding
Bryan K. Briner, over gross weight
Kristin L. Hennelly, operating with expired plates
Sherri L. Cooper, speeding
BENTON COUNTY
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS
Jeszie Scott Shuee, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to at least .08 but less than .15, operating a vehicle while intoxicated
Timothy J. Murphy, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to .15 or more, operating a vehicle while intoxicated
Yunior Alexander Cordova, knowingly or intentionally operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license
Claire A. Button, speeding, reckless driving
SMALL CLAIMS
Clara Winchester vs. Todd Smart Roofing
CIVIL COLLECTIONS
Midland Credit Management INC vs. Danielle Sharpe
WARRANTY DEEDS
Aydelotte Farm LLC to Robert D. Sheetz and Ann P. Sheetz
Jennider D. Wood to Whisperin Pines LLC Proposed
Douglas M. Morgan to Zachary P. English and Gabriella L. English
TRUST DEEDS
Michael P. Pluimer (successor trust), Ruth H. Pluimer revocable living trust dated 12/21/1998 and Lamoine J. Pluimer revocable living trust dated 12/21/1998 to David R. Arnoldi and Debra K. Arnoldi
INFRACTIONS
Beatrice A. Fears, speeding
Bryan W. Bocian, speeding
FOUNTAIN COUNTY
ACCIDENTS
Justin C. Hall, Covington, was the driver of a 2017 Ford Fusion traveling west bound on CR 650 when another vehicle began approaching. He got off the side of the road and the incline of the ditch pulled him down into it. His vehicle traveled approximately forty yards in the ditch before trying to bring it back onto the roadway again. His vehicle rolled onto its top causing it to sustain multiple areas of damage. Hall was uninjured. Estimated damage was between $10,001 and $25,000.
On July 3, 2023, Officer Thomas Powell was traveling on I-74 attempting to pull over a 2014 Nissan Altima, driven by Pedro Villareal-Gonzalez of Indianapolis. He was traveling 117MPH and not stopping. Villareal-Gonzalez rapidly approached a Ford Fusion, driven by Briana J. Kindred of New Market. He began to change lanes last minute and struck the rear end of Kindred’s vehicle. He was arrested for resisting law enforcement. Both vehicles were disabled due to the collision. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $25,001 and $50,000.
Nichola M. Matney, Veedersburg, was the driver of a 2013 Toyota Corolla traveling on US 41 when a 2003 Ford Ranger, driven by Seth E. Girton of Kingman, pulled out in front of her. She was unable to get stopped in order to avoid a collision. Both of her passengers were transported to the hospital via ground ambulance. Estimated damage was between $10,001 and $25,000.
CIVIL COLLECTIONS
Swift Financial Llc as servicing agent for Web Bank v Clifford Garrett, Veterans MFG, Inc., filed July 14
Franciscan Health dba Franciscan Health Lafayette East v Douglas Stinson, filed July 17
Credit Acceptance Corporation v Jason Margison, filed July 18
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS
Carrie M. Sargent, theft, filed July 17
Trisha A. Meyerhoff, theft, filed July 17
Maricela Tinoco, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, operating a vehicle with alcohol concentration equivalent to at least .08 but less than .15, filed July 17
Mark Hayden, knowingly or intentionally operating motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, filed July 18
FELONIES
Felony 5
Jason W. Cousteau, two counts of causing serious bodily injury with vehicle with Schedule I or II substance, filed July 18
Felony 6
Christopher Lee Adams, identity deception, filed July 17
INFRACTIONS
Tara Cromer, speeding, filed July 18
Joseph Matthews, speeding, filed July 18