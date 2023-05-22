WARREN COUNTY

ARRESTS

Andrew Bolin, failure to appear

James Witham Jr, probation violation

Deonta Grant, probation violation

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS

Lucas W. Pridemore, driving while suspended, operating a motor vehicle with a fictitious plate, speeding

CIVIL COLLECTIONS

Credit Acceptance Corporation vs. Tiffany Crawford

SMALL CLAIMS

Randy Fletcher, Connie Fletcher vs. BMV-Title Division, Tannya James

MARRIAGE LICENSE APPLICATIONS

Joshua Lee Pickett, 36, and Trysha Leigh Pettery, 228, both of Williamsport

INFRACTIONS

Ian S. Johnson, speeding

Main S. Suhng, speeding

Luke R. Dykstra, speeding

Constance A. Simon, speeding

Eric S. Friedman, speeding

Luke Daniel Johnson, speeding

Abby N. Reese, operating with expired plates

Jacqueline Y. Washington, speeding

Yetta R. Wilson, speeding

Jasmine Lashanti Wright, speeding

Zaigne A. Fettig, no valid driver’s license

Yamesse Desire Del Valle, speeding

Kristin M. Collier, speeding

Nikolas T. White, driving while suspended

Susan M. Harmet, speeding

Cody R. Lyons, speeding

BENTON COUNTY

FELONIES

Burglary, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Christine Marie Courtney, possession of methamphetamine

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS

Joshua R. Jessie, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Eric D. Phillips, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person

Abbiegale N. Anderson, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance, possession fo marijuana

Nathan A. Drewes, speeding, reckless driving, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance, operating a vehicle while intoxicated

Ayenosi A. Oleghe, speeding, reckless driving

Susan A. Meenany, speeding, reckless driving

Tara J. Tesmond, speeing, reckless driving

Benjamin D. Gluntz, speeding, reckless driving

Brooklyn Loy, speeding, reckless driving

Johnny Meyer, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to at least .08 but less than .15, operating a vehicle while intoxicated

Adam Joseph Daws, leaving the scene of an accident

John High, leaving the scene or an accident

Zachery M. Kern, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance, reckless driving

Annette L. Wardall, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

QUIT CLAIM DEEDS

Waibel Farms Inc, Gene A. Waibel, Diane Waibel to Kevin Gene Waibel and Andrea Inez Waibel

Moretta Sue Scott to Brian Morris Scott, Jodi Lin Scott Sondgerath, Jodi Lin Scott (AKA), Jodi Lin Sondgerath (AKA) and Moretta Sue Scott life estate

Karen Jo Reed to Karen Jo Reed (life estate) and Kelly A. Reed (remainderman)

Mark L. Durham, Sara L. Durham and Jill Mims to Jill Mims

Mark L. Durham, Sara L. Durham, Jill Mims to Mark L. Durham and Sara L. Durham

Esteban Vera Vazquez to Jason W. Foster

Dan Elmer Rhoades to Dan Elmer Rhoades and Linda K. Rhoades

WARRANTY DEEDS

Jerry Ball and Uriel J. Ball to Gary D. whitaker

James Cackley and Nichole E. Cackley to Timothy Keating

Benton County Board of Commissioners to Good Shepherd Party Place Inc

INFRACTIONS

Sydney N. Arndt, failure of occupant to use safety belt

Karyn Bissell, speeding

Michael A. McElfresh, failure of occupant to use safety belt

Sierra R. Tarchala, driving while suspended, learner’s permit violation, failure of occupant to use safety belt

Nicolas J. Nunez, no valid driver’s license

Vujayakumar R. Kongara, speeding

Kenya L. Dorsey, no valid driver’s license

Durreshuah A. Khokhar, no valid driver’s license

Jennifer Lynn Blattner, speeding

LaDonna M. Harris-Fuller, speeding

Kivone S. Reina, speeding

Ricky L. Porter, over gross weight

Tommie D. Wininger, speeding

Hannah C. Baker, speeding

FOUNTAIN COUNTY

QUIT CLAIM DEEDS

Amanda Rae Stewart and William W. Stewart to Michael T. Drollinger and Heather Drollinger

Michael Alan Claypool to Michael Alan Claypool and Rebecca A. Claypool

William F. Morton to Hugh V. Morton and Angela Faith Morton

Kenneth E. Holmes to Carol A. Freese

WARRANTY DEEDS

Sandra Kay Kirchenbauer to S Blake Engleman

Kenneth E. Holmes to Carol A. Freese

Jay G. Conner and Gregory A. Conner to Ryan Freeman

ACCIDENTS

Luke V. Davenport, Kingman, was the driver of a 2015 Ram 2500 pulling a 20 foot suretrac trailer with a skidsteer and attachments parked along US 41 with his flashers on. He got out of his vehicle and was speaking with an individual who was riding a dirtbike in his field. When he had finished speaking, he went to step over his trailer hitch on the rear of his vehicle when his trailer was struck by a 2004 Lexus RX, driven by Velma L. Bond of Kingman. He became pinned between his truck and trailer and told officers that his legs were possibly broke. He was transported by Fountain County ambulance to med shed and then flown via Stat Flight to St Vincent in Indianapolis. Bond complained of neck and back pain and was transported to St E east in Lafayette. Estimated damage was between $50,001 and $100,000.

CIVIL COLLECTIONS

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc v Billie Byers, filed May 16

Credit Acceptance Corp v Tequila Howard, filed May 18

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v Haley Martin, filed May 18

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS

Finas J. Glenn Jr., possession of marijuana, filed May 15

Thomas Pearl Jr., resisting law enforcement, two counts of battery, disorderly conduct: engages in fighting or tumultuous conduct, filed May 15

Dillon T. Pearl, resisting law enforcement, two counts of battery, minor consuming alcohol, filed May 15

John P. Lubresky, driving while suspended: knowing violation and prior conviction within 10 years, filed May 15

Dalton Jacob William O’Neal, driving while suspended: knowing violation and prior conviction within 10 years, filed May 15

FELONIES

Felony 6

John T. Wilson Jr., failure to return to lawful detention, habitual offender, filed May 12

Wiliam R. Cole Jr., invasion of privacy: def. has a prior unrelated conviction, filed May 15

Adam J. Bowling, confinement, domestic battery, filed May 15

INFRACTIONS

Chongkun Zhao, operating with expired plates, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed May 15

Nasratullah Wardag, operating with expired plates, filed May 15

Tylatreavanique C. Nevings, speeding - exceeding maximum 55 mph, filed May 15

Daniel M. Newel, speeding May 15

Rae A. Rickey, operating with expired plates, filed May 15

Keith A. Wright, speeding, filed May 15

Leslie De La O Marinez, speeding - exceeding posted speed limit, filed May 16

Johnathon McNiff, speeding - exceeding posted speed limit, filed May 16

Wyatt Froedge, speeding, filed May 16

Richard Bragg, speeding, filed May 16

Brent Griner, speeding, filed May 16

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE

One Main financial Group Llc v Rebecca J. Snyder a/k/a Rebecca Snyder, the unknown heirs at law of Jennifer R. Snyder, f/k/a John T. Snyd, Bank of Western Indiana et al

CIVIL PLENARIES

Millennium Supply Inc v Craig Walters, CCW, LLC dab Supply Solutions, Nathan Smith et al, filed May 16

SMALL CLAIMS

Crawfordsville CCB INc v Cy B. McKinney, filed May 17

Crawfordsville CCB Inc v Jeffrey C. Stump, filed May 17

Crawfordsville CCB Inc v Hanife Ziberi, Rami Ziberi, filed May 17

Crawfordsville CCB Inc v Lacey M. Crone, Randall W. Crone, filed May 17

Crawfordsville CCB Inc v Brooke N. Arnold, filed May 17

Tags