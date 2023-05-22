WARREN COUNTY
ARRESTS
Andrew Bolin, failure to appear
James Witham Jr, probation violation
Deonta Grant, probation violation
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS
Lucas W. Pridemore, driving while suspended, operating a motor vehicle with a fictitious plate, speeding
CIVIL COLLECTIONS
Credit Acceptance Corporation vs. Tiffany Crawford
SMALL CLAIMS
Randy Fletcher, Connie Fletcher vs. BMV-Title Division, Tannya James
MARRIAGE LICENSE APPLICATIONS
Joshua Lee Pickett, 36, and Trysha Leigh Pettery, 228, both of Williamsport
INFRACTIONS
Ian S. Johnson, speeding
Main S. Suhng, speeding
Luke R. Dykstra, speeding
Constance A. Simon, speeding
Eric S. Friedman, speeding
Luke Daniel Johnson, speeding
Abby N. Reese, operating with expired plates
Jacqueline Y. Washington, speeding
Yetta R. Wilson, speeding
Jasmine Lashanti Wright, speeding
Zaigne A. Fettig, no valid driver’s license
Yamesse Desire Del Valle, speeding
Kristin M. Collier, speeding
Nikolas T. White, driving while suspended
Susan M. Harmet, speeding
Cody R. Lyons, speeding
BENTON COUNTY
FELONIES
Burglary, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Christine Marie Courtney, possession of methamphetamine
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS
Joshua R. Jessie, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
Eric D. Phillips, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person
Abbiegale N. Anderson, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance, possession fo marijuana
Nathan A. Drewes, speeding, reckless driving, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance, operating a vehicle while intoxicated
Ayenosi A. Oleghe, speeding, reckless driving
Susan A. Meenany, speeding, reckless driving
Tara J. Tesmond, speeing, reckless driving
Benjamin D. Gluntz, speeding, reckless driving
Brooklyn Loy, speeding, reckless driving
Johnny Meyer, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to at least .08 but less than .15, operating a vehicle while intoxicated
Adam Joseph Daws, leaving the scene of an accident
John High, leaving the scene or an accident
Zachery M. Kern, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance, reckless driving
Annette L. Wardall, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
QUIT CLAIM DEEDS
Waibel Farms Inc, Gene A. Waibel, Diane Waibel to Kevin Gene Waibel and Andrea Inez Waibel
Moretta Sue Scott to Brian Morris Scott, Jodi Lin Scott Sondgerath, Jodi Lin Scott (AKA), Jodi Lin Sondgerath (AKA) and Moretta Sue Scott life estate
Karen Jo Reed to Karen Jo Reed (life estate) and Kelly A. Reed (remainderman)
Mark L. Durham, Sara L. Durham and Jill Mims to Jill Mims
Mark L. Durham, Sara L. Durham, Jill Mims to Mark L. Durham and Sara L. Durham
Esteban Vera Vazquez to Jason W. Foster
Dan Elmer Rhoades to Dan Elmer Rhoades and Linda K. Rhoades
WARRANTY DEEDS
Jerry Ball and Uriel J. Ball to Gary D. whitaker
James Cackley and Nichole E. Cackley to Timothy Keating
Benton County Board of Commissioners to Good Shepherd Party Place Inc
INFRACTIONS
Sydney N. Arndt, failure of occupant to use safety belt
Karyn Bissell, speeding
Michael A. McElfresh, failure of occupant to use safety belt
Sierra R. Tarchala, driving while suspended, learner’s permit violation, failure of occupant to use safety belt
Nicolas J. Nunez, no valid driver’s license
Vujayakumar R. Kongara, speeding
Kenya L. Dorsey, no valid driver’s license
Durreshuah A. Khokhar, no valid driver’s license
Jennifer Lynn Blattner, speeding
LaDonna M. Harris-Fuller, speeding
Kivone S. Reina, speeding
Ricky L. Porter, over gross weight
Tommie D. Wininger, speeding
Hannah C. Baker, speeding
FOUNTAIN COUNTY
QUIT CLAIM DEEDS
Amanda Rae Stewart and William W. Stewart to Michael T. Drollinger and Heather Drollinger
Michael Alan Claypool to Michael Alan Claypool and Rebecca A. Claypool
William F. Morton to Hugh V. Morton and Angela Faith Morton
Kenneth E. Holmes to Carol A. Freese
WARRANTY DEEDS
Sandra Kay Kirchenbauer to S Blake Engleman
Kenneth E. Holmes to Carol A. Freese
Jay G. Conner and Gregory A. Conner to Ryan Freeman
ACCIDENTS
Luke V. Davenport, Kingman, was the driver of a 2015 Ram 2500 pulling a 20 foot suretrac trailer with a skidsteer and attachments parked along US 41 with his flashers on. He got out of his vehicle and was speaking with an individual who was riding a dirtbike in his field. When he had finished speaking, he went to step over his trailer hitch on the rear of his vehicle when his trailer was struck by a 2004 Lexus RX, driven by Velma L. Bond of Kingman. He became pinned between his truck and trailer and told officers that his legs were possibly broke. He was transported by Fountain County ambulance to med shed and then flown via Stat Flight to St Vincent in Indianapolis. Bond complained of neck and back pain and was transported to St E east in Lafayette. Estimated damage was between $50,001 and $100,000.
CIVIL COLLECTIONS
Consumer Portfolio Services Inc v Billie Byers, filed May 16
Credit Acceptance Corp v Tequila Howard, filed May 18
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v Haley Martin, filed May 18
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS
Finas J. Glenn Jr., possession of marijuana, filed May 15
Thomas Pearl Jr., resisting law enforcement, two counts of battery, disorderly conduct: engages in fighting or tumultuous conduct, filed May 15
Dillon T. Pearl, resisting law enforcement, two counts of battery, minor consuming alcohol, filed May 15
John P. Lubresky, driving while suspended: knowing violation and prior conviction within 10 years, filed May 15
Dalton Jacob William O’Neal, driving while suspended: knowing violation and prior conviction within 10 years, filed May 15
FELONIES
Felony 6
John T. Wilson Jr., failure to return to lawful detention, habitual offender, filed May 12
Wiliam R. Cole Jr., invasion of privacy: def. has a prior unrelated conviction, filed May 15
Adam J. Bowling, confinement, domestic battery, filed May 15
INFRACTIONS
Chongkun Zhao, operating with expired plates, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed May 15
Nasratullah Wardag, operating with expired plates, filed May 15
Tylatreavanique C. Nevings, speeding - exceeding maximum 55 mph, filed May 15
Daniel M. Newel, speeding May 15
Rae A. Rickey, operating with expired plates, filed May 15
Keith A. Wright, speeding, filed May 15
Leslie De La O Marinez, speeding - exceeding posted speed limit, filed May 16
Johnathon McNiff, speeding - exceeding posted speed limit, filed May 16
Wyatt Froedge, speeding, filed May 16
Richard Bragg, speeding, filed May 16
Brent Griner, speeding, filed May 16
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE
One Main financial Group Llc v Rebecca J. Snyder a/k/a Rebecca Snyder, the unknown heirs at law of Jennifer R. Snyder, f/k/a John T. Snyd, Bank of Western Indiana et al
CIVIL PLENARIES
Millennium Supply Inc v Craig Walters, CCW, LLC dab Supply Solutions, Nathan Smith et al, filed May 16
SMALL CLAIMS
Crawfordsville CCB INc v Cy B. McKinney, filed May 17
Crawfordsville CCB Inc v Jeffrey C. Stump, filed May 17
Crawfordsville CCB Inc v Hanife Ziberi, Rami Ziberi, filed May 17
Crawfordsville CCB Inc v Lacey M. Crone, Randall W. Crone, filed May 17
Crawfordsville CCB Inc v Brooke N. Arnold, filed May 17