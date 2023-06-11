WARREN COUNTY
ARRESTS
Douglas Swanson, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person
Ashley Beedle, weekender
Kinon Glover, probation violation
Thomas Pearl, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana or hashish, resisting law enforcement
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS
Douglas L. Swanson, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to at least .08 but less than .15
Thomas E. Pearl, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to at least .08 but less than .15, possession of paraphernalia, speeding
Judy K. Scherer, criminal trespassing
CIVIL COLLECTIONS
Midland Credit Management Inc vs. Stacey Taylor
World Finance Corporation of Illinois vs. Trudy Irons
New World Collections Inc vs. William Wheeler II
New World Collections Inc vs. Brian Perry
WARRANTY DEEDS
Aaron R. Ray and Brandon T. Ray to Barry D. Barry
Derek Courtney Stephen to Dennis Mark Stephen and Kris R. Stephen
Renee Colette Petrie to Dennis Mark Stephen and Kris R. Stephen
Jevin Gooch and Cari Ann Hill to Kierra Allhands
Daniel R. Bender and Tracy E. Bender to Lorrie A. Brewbaker
Roberta J. Scott to Aar Holdings LLC
CORPORATE WARRANTY DEEDS
Ceres Solutions Cooperative Inc to Board of Commissioners of Warren County
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE DEEDS
Estate of G. Dale Nern, Golden Dale Nern (AKA) and James D. Nern personal representative to Hillary Eltzroth, Kaley L. Long and Clinton Z. Moore
QUIT CLAIM DEEDS
Jennifer Lynn Hobaugh to Angela M. Cunningham and Andrew M. Hobaugh
SHERIFF MARSHALL DEEDS
Anthony Pruitt to First Financial Bank
INFRACTIONS
Rebecca I. Lopez, speeding
Aliyah Yasmine DeJesus, speeding
Cameron L. Jackson ,speeding
William A. Altier IV, speeding
David F. Pugh, speeding
Bina Raheem, speeding
Victor M. Carrasco Samaniego, speeding
Shenghung Zhou, speeding
Jordan M. Acton, passing in a no passing zone
Grace Rivera, speeding
Dakeema E. Simmons, speeding
Keawan X. Harris, speeding
ACCIDENTS
Douglas L. Swanson, Williamsport, was the driver of a 2003 Ford F150 traveling east on SR 28 attempting to turn into the Dollar General parking lot. He failed to yield the right of way and struck a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Steven R. Price of Covington. Price’s vehicle spun around and came to rest facing northwest. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $5,001 and $10,000.
BENTON COUNTY
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS
Troy Hatke, invasion of privacy
Nastazia A. Lukic, speeding, reckless driving
Aden J. Bise, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance
Jordan L. Bozeman, possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance, resisting law enforcement, operating a vehicle while intoxicated
Jaliel Johnson, battery resulting in bodily injury
John R. Quinlan, leaving the scene of an accident, operating a vehicle while intoxicated
Alexis T. Smith, speeding, reckless driving
Jami Lyn Butler, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to .15 or more
FELONIES
Keith W. Hurlburt, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of paraphernalia, driving while suspended, possession of methamphetamine
Jonathan Edward Henry, resisting law enforcement, reckless driving
Brianne Nicole Morgan, operating a vehicle while intoxicated (prior within 7 years), possession of methamphetamine
John Michael Marin, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person less than 18 years, possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance
Jeremy L. Coffey, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a syringe
Candace Searcy, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a syringe
Austin T. Knauss, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of paraphernalia
CIVIL COLLECTIONS
Absolute Resolutions vs. Gigi Bocian
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Cheryl Bechinksi
LVNV Funding LLC vs. John Quinlan
SMALL CLAIMS
Charles S. Carton vs. Nathaniel Baxter
Jill L. Hall vs. BMV
Samuel Barnard vs BMV
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE DEEDS
Ron Lemenager and Philip B. Reid estate to Evelyn Newlin, Timothy Newlin and Crystal Newlin
WARRANTY DEEDS
Laureen L. Poindexter to Jesse J. Wellenstein and Marion R. Myer
Sharon Wilbanks and Sharon Colley (FKA) to Melissa H. Burns
Erin Cassidy Long (NKA), Erin Cassidy and Erin Long (AKA) to Wealing Inc
MRBR Properties LLC to Tyler McCord
Kevin L. Puetz to Walter Tinay and Molly Tinay
Tiffani M. Miller, Tiffannie M. Miller (AKA), Bobby R. Johnson and Bobby R. Johnson III (AKA) to Noah Clark
QUIT CLAIM DEEDS
Timothy Whiteaker and Sarah K. Emerich to Timothy Whiteaker and Sarah K. Whiteaker
Rose Vanderwall to Kenneth L. Vanderwall (tenants in com), Dennis A. Miller (tenants in com), Jennifer L. Simpson (tenants in com) and Joel J. Vanderwall (tenants in com)
INFRACTIONS
Cody J. Adams, speeding
Olamide J, Akinsanmoye, speeding
Nasir R. Davenport, speeding
Zachary P. Ackerman, speeding
FOUNTAIN COUNTY
ARRESTS
Miguel Reyes Lara, 19, warrant
Ryan Keith Horath, 37, failure to appear
Jacob D. Cook, 31, probation violation
Debbra D. Billings, 38, intimidation
Kenneth D. Tyson, 23, out of county warrant
Tanika N. Parker, 38, operating while intoxicated, operating with a schedule I or II controlled substance
SHERIFF’S DEEDS
Terry Holt, Fountain County Sheriff Terry Holt and Brent A. Nelson to Martin Family Farms
WARRANTY DEEDS
Aaron Walker to Emily Spangler
Dusting L. Bowling to McArthur Holdings 1 LLC
Linda K. Thomas to Michael C. Farrell and Deborah N. Farrell
Philip Andrew Duncan to Matthew S. Martin and Lisa S. Martin
Vernon S. Epperson and Lola K. Epperson to Joshua S. Ferguson and Brittany A. Ferguson
Ronald D. Manning and Ronald D. Manning II to Moonstar Mart LLC
John M. Brier and Diana L. Brier to Phillip Graham and Jacqueline Graham
Kenneth R. Klutzke, Christine Marie Setze, Gerald L. Klutzke, Barbara Ann Meihls, Larry G. Klutzke, Barbara Ann Meihls, Larry G. Klutzke, Carl W. Klutzke and Dennis A. Klutzke to Klutzke family farm LLC
Caleb L. Tillotson and Katie L. Tillotson to Chance Stovall
CORPORATE WARRANTY DEEDS
Ratcliff Inc to Benjamin Lahood and Vanessa Lahood
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE DEEDS
Jeffrey R. Ferguson, estate of Virgil R. Ferguson, Virgil R. Ferguson to Heartland Homes LLC
CIVIL COLLECTIONS
Midland Credit Management Inc v Natashia Hernandez, filed June 2
World Finance Corporation of Illinois v Edward Gaylord, Christi Gaylord, filed June 2
World Finance Corporation of Illinois v Sherryl Bittle, filed June 6
World Finance Corporation of Illinois v Karen Gross, filed June 6
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS
Shanon Michael Solomon, possession of marijuana, distracted driving, filed June 2
Levell A. Biles, possession of marijuana, speeding, filed June 5
Valentin G. Sanda, Knowlingly or intentionally operating motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, unsafe lane movement without signal, filed June 6
Timothy S. Miller, operating a vehicle while intoxicated - first offense and no endangerment, filed June 6
FELONIES
Felony 5
Joseph L. Weber, possession of methamphetamine possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, reckless driving - drive at unreasonable high or low speed so to endanger safety, filed June 6
Felony 6
Debra D. Billings, intimidation: threat to commit a forcible felony, filed June 8
SMALL CLAIMS
Robert Furr v Claudia Dominguez, filed June 5