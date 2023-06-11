WARREN COUNTY

ARRESTS

Douglas Swanson, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person

Ashley Beedle, weekender

Kinon Glover, probation violation

Thomas Pearl, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana or hashish, resisting law enforcement

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS

Douglas L. Swanson, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to at least .08 but less than .15

Thomas E. Pearl, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to at least .08 but less than .15, possession of paraphernalia, speeding

Judy K. Scherer, criminal trespassing

CIVIL COLLECTIONS

Midland Credit Management Inc vs. Stacey Taylor

World Finance Corporation of Illinois vs. Trudy Irons

New World Collections Inc vs. William Wheeler II

New World Collections Inc vs. Brian Perry

WARRANTY DEEDS

Aaron R. Ray and Brandon T. Ray to Barry D. Barry

Derek Courtney Stephen to Dennis Mark Stephen and Kris R. Stephen

Renee Colette Petrie to Dennis Mark Stephen and Kris R. Stephen

Jevin Gooch and Cari Ann Hill to Kierra Allhands

Daniel R. Bender and Tracy E. Bender to Lorrie A. Brewbaker

Roberta J. Scott to Aar Holdings LLC

CORPORATE WARRANTY DEEDS

Ceres Solutions Cooperative Inc to Board of Commissioners of Warren County

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE DEEDS

Estate of G. Dale Nern, Golden Dale Nern (AKA) and James D. Nern personal representative to Hillary Eltzroth, Kaley L. Long and Clinton Z. Moore

QUIT CLAIM DEEDS

Jennifer Lynn Hobaugh to Angela M. Cunningham and Andrew M. Hobaugh

SHERIFF MARSHALL DEEDS

Anthony Pruitt to First Financial Bank

INFRACTIONS

Rebecca I. Lopez, speeding

Aliyah Yasmine DeJesus, speeding

Cameron L. Jackson ,speeding

William A. Altier IV, speeding

David F. Pugh, speeding

Bina Raheem, speeding

Victor M. Carrasco Samaniego, speeding

Shenghung Zhou, speeding

Jordan M. Acton, passing in a no passing zone

Grace Rivera, speeding

Dakeema E. Simmons, speeding

Keawan X. Harris, speeding

ACCIDENTS

Douglas L. Swanson, Williamsport, was the driver of a 2003 Ford F150 traveling east on SR 28 attempting to turn into the Dollar General parking lot. He failed to yield the right of way and struck a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Steven R. Price of Covington. Price’s vehicle spun around and came to rest facing northwest. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $5,001 and $10,000.

BENTON COUNTY

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS

Troy Hatke, invasion of privacy

Nastazia A. Lukic, speeding, reckless driving

Aden J. Bise, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance

Jordan L. Bozeman, possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance, resisting law enforcement, operating a vehicle while intoxicated

Jaliel Johnson, battery resulting in bodily injury

John R. Quinlan, leaving the scene of an accident, operating a vehicle while intoxicated

Alexis T. Smith, speeding, reckless driving

Jami Lyn Butler, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to .15 or more

FELONIES

Keith W. Hurlburt, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of paraphernalia, driving while suspended, possession of methamphetamine

Jonathan Edward Henry, resisting law enforcement, reckless driving

Brianne Nicole Morgan, operating a vehicle while intoxicated (prior within 7 years), possession of methamphetamine

John Michael Marin, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person less than 18 years, possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance

Jeremy L. Coffey, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a syringe

Candace Searcy, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a syringe

Austin T. Knauss, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of paraphernalia

CIVIL COLLECTIONS

Absolute Resolutions vs. Gigi Bocian

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Cheryl Bechinksi

LVNV Funding LLC vs. John Quinlan

SMALL CLAIMS

Charles S. Carton vs. Nathaniel Baxter

Jill L. Hall vs. BMV

Samuel Barnard vs BMV

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE DEEDS

Ron Lemenager and Philip B. Reid estate to Evelyn Newlin, Timothy Newlin and Crystal Newlin

WARRANTY DEEDS

Laureen L. Poindexter to Jesse J. Wellenstein and Marion R. Myer

Sharon Wilbanks and Sharon Colley (FKA) to Melissa H. Burns

Erin Cassidy Long (NKA), Erin Cassidy and Erin Long (AKA) to Wealing Inc

MRBR Properties LLC to Tyler McCord

Kevin L. Puetz to Walter Tinay and Molly Tinay

Tiffani M. Miller, Tiffannie M. Miller (AKA), Bobby R. Johnson and Bobby R. Johnson III (AKA) to Noah Clark

QUIT CLAIM DEEDS

Timothy Whiteaker and Sarah K. Emerich to Timothy Whiteaker and Sarah K. Whiteaker

Rose Vanderwall to Kenneth L. Vanderwall (tenants in com), Dennis A. Miller (tenants in com), Jennifer L. Simpson (tenants in com) and Joel J. Vanderwall (tenants in com)

INFRACTIONS

Cody J. Adams, speeding

Olamide J, Akinsanmoye, speeding

Nasir R. Davenport, speeding

Zachary P. Ackerman, speeding

FOUNTAIN COUNTY

ARRESTS

Miguel Reyes Lara, 19, warrant

Ryan Keith Horath, 37, failure to appear

Jacob D. Cook, 31, probation violation

Debbra D. Billings, 38, intimidation

Kenneth D. Tyson, 23, out of county warrant

Tanika N. Parker, 38, operating while intoxicated, operating with a schedule I or II controlled substance

SHERIFF’S DEEDS

Terry Holt, Fountain County Sheriff Terry Holt and Brent A. Nelson to Martin Family Farms

WARRANTY DEEDS

Aaron Walker to Emily Spangler

Dusting L. Bowling to McArthur Holdings 1 LLC

Linda K. Thomas to Michael C. Farrell and Deborah N. Farrell

Philip Andrew Duncan to Matthew S. Martin and Lisa S. Martin

Vernon S. Epperson and Lola K. Epperson to Joshua S. Ferguson and Brittany A. Ferguson

Ronald D. Manning and Ronald D. Manning II to Moonstar Mart LLC

John M. Brier and Diana L. Brier to Phillip Graham and Jacqueline Graham

Kenneth R. Klutzke, Christine Marie Setze, Gerald L. Klutzke, Barbara Ann Meihls, Larry G. Klutzke, Barbara Ann Meihls, Larry G. Klutzke, Carl W. Klutzke and Dennis A. Klutzke to Klutzke family farm LLC

Caleb L. Tillotson and Katie L. Tillotson to Chance Stovall

CORPORATE WARRANTY DEEDS

Ratcliff Inc to Benjamin Lahood and Vanessa Lahood

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE DEEDS

Jeffrey R. Ferguson, estate of Virgil R. Ferguson, Virgil R. Ferguson to Heartland Homes LLC

CIVIL COLLECTIONS

Midland Credit Management Inc v Natashia Hernandez, filed June 2

World Finance Corporation of Illinois v Edward Gaylord, Christi Gaylord, filed June 2

World Finance Corporation of Illinois v Sherryl Bittle, filed June 6

World Finance Corporation of Illinois v Karen Gross, filed June 6

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS

Shanon Michael Solomon, possession of marijuana, distracted driving, filed June 2

Levell A. Biles, possession of marijuana, speeding, filed June 5

Valentin G. Sanda, Knowlingly or intentionally operating motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, unsafe lane movement without signal, filed June 6

Timothy S. Miller, operating a vehicle while intoxicated - first offense and no endangerment, filed June 6

FELONIES

Felony 5

Joseph L. Weber, possession of methamphetamine possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, reckless driving - drive at unreasonable high or low speed so to endanger safety, filed June 6

Felony 6

Debra D. Billings, intimidation: threat to commit a forcible felony, filed June 8

SMALL CLAIMS

Robert Furr v Claudia Dominguez, filed June 5

