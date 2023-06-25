BENTON COUNTY
FELONY
Aidan E. Light, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of cocaine
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS
Rachel E. Lawrence, possession of marijuana
Pryce Lewis Minnix, possession of marijuana
CIVIL COLLECTIONS
Credit Acceptance Corporation vs. Adam Winchester
BK Management vs. Austin Irvin
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Christy Todd
Discover Bank vs. Skyler Avis
WARRANTY DEEDS
Stephen E. Switzer to BK Management of Greater Lafayette LLC
Joan M. Schroeder to Gregg H. Hoover and Janice M. Hoover
Kara C. Lane to Brockton Sutter
June Conner and Gaylord Forbes Adam (power of attorney) to Adam Wuebker and Cheyenne Wuebker
Amanda R. Mills to Tim Barrett
True Dream Properties LLC to Flavio Cesar Luna
QUIT CLAIM DEEDS
Bryan Joseph Shockey to Bryan Joseph Shockey and Courtney Sue Locker
Clansey M. Cochran to Clansey M. Cochran and Whitney Cochran
Warren R. Bell to Kathleen S. Cameron
CORPORATE DEEDS
Aydelotte Farm LLC to Michael M. Sheetz