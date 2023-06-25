BENTON COUNTY

FELONY

Aidan E. Light, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of cocaine

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS

Rachel E. Lawrence, possession of marijuana

Pryce Lewis Minnix, possession of marijuana

CIVIL COLLECTIONS

Credit Acceptance Corporation vs. Adam Winchester

BK Management vs. Austin Irvin

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Christy Todd

Discover Bank vs. Skyler Avis

WARRANTY DEEDS

Stephen E. Switzer to BK Management of Greater Lafayette LLC

Joan M. Schroeder to Gregg H. Hoover and Janice M. Hoover

Kara C. Lane to Brockton Sutter

June Conner and Gaylord Forbes Adam (power of attorney) to Adam Wuebker and Cheyenne Wuebker

Amanda R. Mills to Tim Barrett

True Dream Properties LLC to Flavio Cesar Luna

QUIT CLAIM DEEDS

Bryan Joseph Shockey to Bryan Joseph Shockey and Courtney Sue Locker

Clansey M. Cochran to Clansey M. Cochran and Whitney Cochran

Warren R. Bell to Kathleen S. Cameron

CORPORATE DEEDS

Aydelotte Farm LLC to Michael M. Sheetz

Tags