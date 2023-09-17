WARREN COUNTY
Zachary Bushor, probation violation
Kenneth Treadaway, operating while suspended
Frank Turner, operating a vehicle while intoxicated
Marsheila Bradley, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, possession of marijuana or hashish
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS
Marsheila L. Bradley, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle with a sched I or II controlled substance
FELONY
Zachary Robert-Thomas Bushor, dealing in hash oil, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
CIVIL COLLECTIONS
Purdue Federal Credit Union vs Lindsey Mahoney
LVNV Funding LLC vs Vanessa Bennett
WARRANTY DEEDS
Curtis White to Paige Elise Jarrett and Yaroslav Seliavski
Adam R. Simpson and Jennifer L. Simpson to Elijah Johnson
QUIT CLAIM DEEDS
Benjamin Van Hyfte to Valerie Anderson and Benjamin Van Hyfte
Robert A. Miller II to Kalli Miller and Robert A. Miller II
DOMESTIC RELATIONS
In Re: The Marriage of Angelina Howard and Brandon Howard
INFRACTIONS
Dorian J Hart, speeding, driving while suspended
Aliyah N. Dawson, speeding
Jessica S. Gatto, speeding
Quentin L. Rush Sr, speeding
Maxene B. payte, speeding
ACCIDENTS
George C. Wright, State Line City, was the driver of a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu stopped in the roadway backing into the driveway of his home when his vehicle was rear ended by a 2012 Dodge Ram driven by Tristan F. Bahrns of Williamsport. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was under $1,000.
BENTON COUNTY
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS
Nicolas J. Sytsma, speeding, reckless driving
Leonna Marie Phillips Crider, leaving the scene of an accident
Hope L. Lohmann, speeding, reckless driving
Wilbur Zoriano Munoz, speeding, reckless driving, knowingly or intentionally operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license
Gary Eugene Daniels, operating a vehicle while intoxicated
Chelsea Ann Alexander, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to .08 but less than .15
QUIT CLAIM DEEDS
Kimberly Lynn Brandon to Kimberly Lynn Brando. (Trustee) and Kimberly L. Brandon revocable loving trust dated 8/31/2023
Kenneth E. Rogers and Wanda R. Rogers to Kenneth E. Rogers (trustee), Wanda R. Rogers (trustee) and Kenneth E and Wanda R Rogers joint revocable living trust UDT 8/29/20
WARRANTY DEEDS
Jason Petersen to Cody Park
Kory R. Muller to Christopher Williams
FOUNTAIN COUNTY
ARRESTS
Jordan Michael French, 39, warrant
Amanda L. Inman, 32, probation violation
Matthew W. Keith, 54, probation violation
QUIT CLAIM DEEDS
Curtis H. Simpson to Curtis H. Simpson (trustee) and Curtis H. Simpson declaration of trust
Jeffrey N. Troxel, Terry J. Troxel and Cheryl A. Pycke to Lonnie D. Troxel
Tung Ngo, Chau Ngo, Richard Wu, Cai Soi Le to Tung Ngo and Chau Ngo
Carl Speichert to Darrell W. Lowe, Julie R. Lowe, James W. Richardson and Stephanie E. Richardson
WARRANTY DEEDS
Teresa A. Proietti to Martinek Farms I LLC
Harding Farms Inc to Paul A. Harding and Rebecca S. Harding
Larry Shultz and Mary Shultz to Curtis G. Goings
Trey Keele, Tanesa Keele and Tyler Keele to Hometown Rentals and Management LLC
ACCIDENTS
Trishreen T. Harper, Kingman, was the driver of a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox backing up when she backed into a 2020 Chevrolet Trax, driven by Anita L. Ransom of Kingman. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $2,501 and $5,000.
CIVIL COLLECTIONS
Ceres Solutions Cooperative Inc v Jessica James, filed Sept. 11
Absolute Resolutions v Cole Luck, filed Sept. 11
Absolute Resolutions v Cole Luck, filed Sept. 12
Gateway Financial Solutions v Faren Taylor, filed Sept. 13
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS
Tank N. Parker, operating a vehicle with a Schedule I or II controlled substance or its metabolite, operating a vehicle while intoxicated - first offense and no endangerment, filed Sept. 12
Erik Quoc Duong, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, operating a vehicle while intoxicated - first offense and no endangerment, operating a vehicle with a Schedule I or II controlled substance or its metabolite, filed Sept. 12
Damien M. Martin, driving while suspended: knowing violation and prior conviction within 10 years, filed Sept. 12
Alex Sanchez Calle, knowing or intentionally operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, filed Sept. 12
Michael S. Cochran, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, operating a vehicle with alcohol concentration equivalent to at least .08 but less than .15, reckless driving drive at unreasonable high or low speed so to endanger safety, filed Sept. 13
Jarrod R. Deism, driving white suspended: knowing violation and prior conviction within 10 years, filed Sept. 13
Jose Luis Ruiz Herrera, possession of marijuana, filed Sept. 13
Kevin B. Davis Santos, possession of marijuana, filed Sept. 13
Abbey N. Morris, driving while suspended: knowing violation and prior conviction within 10 years, operating motor vehicle without financial responsibility (prior), filed Sept. 14
Nigel M. Lee, possession of marijuana, filed Sept. 14
FELONIES
Felony 6
Dillon Hilburn, domestic battery committed in presence of a child less than 16 years old, possession of marijuana, filed Sept. 11
German Antonio Flores, possession of methamphetamine, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license (prior), filed Sept. 12
Roel Ibanez, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, knowingly or intentionally operating motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, filed Sept. 14
Kimberly D. Wilkinson, failure to return to lawful detention, filed Sept. 14
INFRACTIONS
Ruby Ramos, driving while suspended, speeding, filed Sept. 12
Claire Smith, speeding, filed Sept. 13
Brandon T. Reynolds, speeding - exceeding maximum 55 mph, filed Sept. 13
Romero Guerrero Almadelia, speeding, filed Sept. 13
Brinel Pierre, speeding, filed Sept. 13
Kirpal Singh, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed Sept. 13
Johnny J. Taus, Jr., speeding, filed Sept. 13
TC David Thang, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed Sept. 13
Margaret G. Hall, operating with expired plats, filed Sept. 13
Sarah Elizabeth Kilbarger-Stumpff, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed Sept. 13
Ian L. Glickman, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed Sept. 13
Lilia S. Lozano Sanchez, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed Sept. 13
Arjun Ravi, speeding, filed Sept. 13
Kevin Edwards Wells, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed Sept. 13
Paul L. Freeman speeding - exceeding maximum 55 mph limit, filed Sept. 13
Abigail F. Beckett, speeding - exceeding maximum 55 mph limit, filed Sept. 13
Burke Gerard Parent, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed Sept. 13
Michael L. Murdock, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed Sept. 13
Thokorzire Ngoma II, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed Sept. 13
Dwayne A. Dixon, operating with expired plats, filed Sept. 13
Thomas Ray Allen, speeding - exceeding maximum 55 mph limit, filed Sept. 13
Miriam J. Troyer, disregarding stop sign, filed Sept. 13
Alan R. Kravitz, failure to change lanes for authorized emergency vehicle, filed Sept. 13
Zachary Keifer Witwer, failure of occupant to use safety belt, filed Sept. 13
Richard Wagner, speeding, filed Sept. 14
Scarlett K. Summers, driving whiles suspended, speeding, filed Sept. 14