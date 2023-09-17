WARREN COUNTY

Zachary Bushor, probation violation

Kenneth Treadaway, operating while suspended

Frank Turner, operating a vehicle while intoxicated

Marsheila Bradley, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, possession of marijuana or hashish

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS

Marsheila L. Bradley, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle with a sched I or II controlled substance

FELONY

Zachary Robert-Thomas Bushor, dealing in hash oil, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

CIVIL COLLECTIONS

Purdue Federal Credit Union vs Lindsey Mahoney

LVNV Funding LLC vs Vanessa Bennett

WARRANTY DEEDS

Curtis White to Paige Elise Jarrett and Yaroslav Seliavski

Adam R. Simpson and Jennifer L. Simpson to Elijah Johnson

QUIT CLAIM DEEDS

Benjamin Van Hyfte to Valerie Anderson and Benjamin Van Hyfte

Robert A. Miller II to Kalli Miller and Robert A. Miller II

DOMESTIC RELATIONS

In Re: The Marriage of Angelina Howard and Brandon Howard

INFRACTIONS

Dorian J Hart, speeding, driving while suspended

Aliyah N. Dawson, speeding

Jessica S. Gatto, speeding

Quentin L. Rush Sr, speeding

Maxene B. payte, speeding

ACCIDENTS

George C. Wright, State Line City, was the driver of a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu stopped in the roadway backing into the driveway of his home when his vehicle was rear ended by a 2012 Dodge Ram driven by Tristan F. Bahrns of Williamsport. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was under $1,000.

BENTON COUNTY

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS

Nicolas J. Sytsma, speeding, reckless driving

Leonna Marie Phillips Crider, leaving the scene of an accident

Hope L. Lohmann, speeding, reckless driving

Wilbur Zoriano Munoz, speeding, reckless driving, knowingly or intentionally operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license

Gary Eugene Daniels, operating a vehicle while intoxicated

Chelsea Ann Alexander, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to .08 but less than .15

QUIT CLAIM DEEDS

Kimberly Lynn Brandon to Kimberly Lynn Brando. (Trustee) and Kimberly L. Brandon revocable loving trust dated 8/31/2023

Kenneth E. Rogers and Wanda R. Rogers to Kenneth E. Rogers (trustee), Wanda R. Rogers (trustee) and Kenneth E and Wanda R Rogers joint revocable living trust UDT 8/29/20

WARRANTY DEEDS

Jason Petersen to Cody Park

Kory R. Muller to Christopher Williams

FOUNTAIN COUNTY

ARRESTS

Jordan Michael French, 39, warrant

Amanda L. Inman, 32, probation violation

Matthew W. Keith, 54, probation violation

QUIT CLAIM DEEDS

Curtis H. Simpson to Curtis H. Simpson (trustee) and Curtis H. Simpson declaration of trust

Jeffrey N. Troxel, Terry J. Troxel and Cheryl A. Pycke to Lonnie D. Troxel

Tung Ngo, Chau Ngo, Richard Wu, Cai Soi Le to Tung Ngo and Chau Ngo

Carl Speichert to Darrell W. Lowe, Julie R. Lowe, James W. Richardson and Stephanie E. Richardson

WARRANTY DEEDS

Teresa A. Proietti to Martinek Farms I LLC

Harding Farms Inc to Paul A. Harding and Rebecca S. Harding

Larry Shultz and Mary Shultz to Curtis G. Goings

Trey Keele, Tanesa Keele and Tyler Keele to Hometown Rentals and Management LLC

ACCIDENTS

Trishreen T. Harper, Kingman, was the driver of a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox backing up when she backed into a 2020 Chevrolet Trax, driven by Anita L. Ransom of Kingman. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $2,501 and $5,000.

CIVIL COLLECTIONS

Ceres Solutions Cooperative Inc v Jessica James, filed Sept. 11

Absolute Resolutions v Cole Luck, filed Sept. 11

Absolute Resolutions v Cole Luck, filed Sept. 12

Gateway Financial Solutions v Faren Taylor, filed Sept. 13

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS

Tank N. Parker, operating a vehicle with a Schedule I or II controlled substance or its metabolite, operating a vehicle while intoxicated - first offense and no endangerment, filed Sept. 12

Erik Quoc Duong, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, operating a vehicle while intoxicated - first offense and no endangerment, operating a vehicle with a Schedule I or II controlled substance or its metabolite, filed Sept. 12

Damien M. Martin, driving while suspended: knowing violation and prior conviction within 10 years, filed Sept. 12

Alex Sanchez Calle, knowing or intentionally operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, filed Sept. 12

Michael S. Cochran, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, operating a vehicle with alcohol concentration equivalent to at least .08 but less than .15, reckless driving drive at unreasonable high or low speed so to endanger safety, filed Sept. 13

Jarrod R. Deism, driving white suspended: knowing violation and prior conviction within 10 years, filed Sept. 13

Jose Luis Ruiz Herrera, possession of marijuana, filed Sept. 13

Kevin B. Davis Santos, possession of marijuana, filed Sept. 13

Abbey N. Morris, driving while suspended: knowing violation and prior conviction within 10 years, operating motor vehicle without financial responsibility (prior), filed Sept. 14

Nigel M. Lee, possession of marijuana, filed Sept. 14

FELONIES

Felony 6

Dillon Hilburn, domestic battery committed in presence of a child less than 16 years old, possession of marijuana, filed Sept. 11

German Antonio Flores, possession of methamphetamine, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license (prior), filed Sept. 12

Roel Ibanez, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, knowingly or intentionally operating motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, filed Sept. 14

Kimberly D. Wilkinson, failure to return to lawful detention, filed Sept. 14

INFRACTIONS

Ruby Ramos, driving while suspended, speeding, filed Sept. 12

Claire Smith, speeding, filed Sept. 13

Brandon T. Reynolds, speeding - exceeding maximum 55 mph, filed Sept. 13

Romero Guerrero Almadelia, speeding, filed Sept. 13

Brinel Pierre, speeding, filed Sept. 13

Kirpal Singh, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed Sept. 13

Johnny J. Taus, Jr., speeding, filed Sept. 13

TC David Thang, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed Sept. 13

Margaret G. Hall, operating with expired plats, filed Sept. 13

Sarah Elizabeth Kilbarger-Stumpff, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed Sept. 13

Ian L. Glickman, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed Sept. 13

Lilia S. Lozano Sanchez, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed Sept. 13

Arjun Ravi, speeding, filed Sept. 13

Kevin Edwards Wells, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed Sept. 13

Paul L. Freeman speeding - exceeding maximum 55 mph limit, filed Sept. 13

Abigail F. Beckett, speeding - exceeding maximum 55 mph limit, filed Sept. 13

Burke Gerard Parent, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed Sept. 13

Michael L. Murdock, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed Sept. 13

Thokorzire Ngoma II, speeding - exceeding interstate 70 mph limit, filed Sept. 13

Dwayne A. Dixon, operating with expired plats, filed Sept. 13

Thomas Ray Allen, speeding - exceeding maximum 55 mph limit, filed Sept. 13

Miriam J. Troyer, disregarding stop sign, filed Sept. 13

Alan R. Kravitz, failure to change lanes for authorized emergency vehicle, filed Sept. 13

Zachary Keifer Witwer, failure of occupant to use safety belt, filed Sept. 13

Richard Wagner, speeding, filed Sept. 14

Scarlett K. Summers, driving whiles suspended, speeding, filed Sept. 14

