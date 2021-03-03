RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Central Middle School eight-grade girls’ basketball squad used a 20-0 run to start the game in recording a 63-17 victory over Tecumseh of Lafayette Tuesday, March 2.
The Bombers led 38-6 by halftime and outscored the visitors, 25-11, in the second half.
Jesi Fleming led RCMS with 21 points and Lydia Redlin added 11. Carly Drone had eight points and Brodie Radtke had seven.
Brooke Koebcke had four points and Maddie Graf and Liberty Bate added three each. Abby Jordan, Mya Holbrook and Tessa Ventrello had baskets.
The Bombers will compete in the Hoosier Conference Tournament on Saturday at Benton Central.
7th-graders rout host Rebels
The Rensselaer Central Middle School seventh-grade girls’ basketball team dominated its game with host South Newton Monday, March 1, cruising to a 65-6 victory.
The Bombers (9-1) led 16-0 after the first period and 25-4 by halftime. They got a game-high 19 points from Courtney Mathew, with Brodie Radtke adding 18 points.
Tessa Ventrello had 13 points and Alivia Cain added six. Adyson Veldman (4 points) and Vivian Kosiba (2) also scored.
The Bombers put a similar hurt on Hebron on Feb. 23, outscoring the Hawks in every quarter in a 53-19 romp.
RCMS led 9-2 after the first quarter and took a 23-9 lead at halftime. Mathew had a game-high 21 points, with Radtke adding nine and Cain eight.
Abby Jordan had five points, Mya Holbrook and Veldman had four points each and Kosiba had a basket.
RCMS 8th-graders cruise
A slow start morphed into a strong finish as the Rensselaer Central Middle School eighth-grade girls’ basketball team rolled over host South Newton on March 1.
Jesi Fleming had 19 points for the winners, who led just 6-5 after the first period but outscored the Rebels, 11-0, in the second period for a 17-5 bulge.
Carly Drone had 12 points with Maddie Graf adding seven. Brooke Koebcke had five points and Lydia Redlin with four points.
On Feb. 23, the Bombers traveled to Hebron and came home with a 51-10 romp of the Hawks. RCMS used a 16-3 start and outscored the hosts, 27-1, in the second half.
Fleming and Redlin had 17 points each, with Maddie Graf adding 10. Drone and Koebcke had three points each and Radtke had a free throw.
7th-graders suffers first loss
Rensselaer Central’s seventh-grade middle school girls’ basketball team reached the Ben Franklin Tournament final in Valparaiso on Feb. 14.
The Bombers lost their first game of the season in the championship game against host Ben Franklin Middle School by a 43-27 final. It was RCMS’s first loss in six games.
Ben Franklin took a 10-4 lead in the first period, but the Bombers battled back to within 20-16 by halftime.
A 10-2 run to open the third quarter by the host school had RCMS down 30-18 heading into the fourth.
Brodie Radtke had 17 of her team’s 27 points, with Tessa Ventrello adding four points. Mya Holbrook had three points, Alivia Cain added a basket and Courtney Mathew had a free throw.The Bombers reached the final with a 22-19 win over Plymouth, getting 12 points from Mathew. Cain had four points and Ventrello and Radtke added three each.