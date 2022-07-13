Consequences versus punishment.
At the end of the day, they might ultimately look the same.
But I still think the distinction is important.
Trent and I try to teach our boys using consequences rather than punishment.
Consequences tell them, “Because you chose to do this or say this, you ultimately chose this consequence.”
I want them to know that consequences can be positive as well as negative.
My hope is that this eventually teaches my children that acting, saying or operating in a certain way will lead to results — desired or not.
Punishments seem to communicate a different message to my kids.
Whenever I dole out a punishment — usually in the midst of my own emotional response — my kids mostly take it to mean, “I’m angry with you, and I’m more powerful than you, so I’m going to assert that power over you to punish you.”
At that point, I’ve lost all hope at teaching or guiding them through the actual issue at hand, and it simply becomes a power struggle.
I don’t love using food or “treats” as the consequence too often, but if you know my boys, then you know food speaks to them.
I’m not sure there’s much they love more than food.
The other day, one of my older sons refused to pitch in for his post-meal cleanup duties.
He fussed and whined as his brothers cleaned everything up.
After the kitchen was cleared, I handed all but the whiney son a small gummy candy we’d made together prior to lunch.
Earlier, I had told them they could eat one after finishing their meal.
“I’m ready for my treat now!” he continued to whine.
“Sorry, kitchen’s already been cleaned and closed, and the candies are put away,” I replied, doing my best to relay with my voice an unbothered air that I certainly did not feel.
At first he yelled, and then he fussed.
And then he looked longingly at his brothers, who were each holding their gummy.
And what he said next surprised me, “Well, I’m happy I’m not having a gummy because then I’ll be stronger than you.”
His brothers looked at him with skepticism.
He went on, “I don’t want a gummy because it’s not good for your body. And I’m going to be healthier, so I’ll grow up stronger.”
By the end of their conversation, my other two sons forfeited their candies to the kitchen counter. Apparently everyone cared more about strength than sweets.
While I was proud of the unexpected display of delayed gratification, I was a little bummed my chosen consequence didn’t “work.”
And over the course of the next few days, it happened again and again.
I donated a toy that was continually not put away, and my son insisted he “wanted to give it to other kids anyways.”
I enforced an extra long quiet time for that same son because his attitude must mean he’s needs more rest, and he was “happy to go to sleep, because sleep is when you get taller.”
In his mind, he couldn’t lose.
At first I was mostly exasperated at my inability to find a consequence that seemed to matter to him.
But then, I stepped back and thought about the bigger picture.
He was spinning every disappointment and disadvantage to his benefit … and wasn’t that at least something to celebrate?
Maybe more than celebrate.
It was something I could learn from, myself.
I hope he learns life’s lessons without having to take the hard knocks of tough consequences.
But every bit as much, I hope he never loses the optimistic outlook that everything in life is falling his way.
Even when it looks like it isn’t.
What if we all approached life’s road bumps with such persistent optimism?
We could never lose.
I think we’d find that life actually is, after all, better than we often make it out to be.
And even those things that feel like everything but a blessing are often exactly that — only in disguise.
