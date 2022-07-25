DANVILLE — Construction progress of the Carle at the Riverfront and its neighboring Christie at the Riverfront projects remains on schedule.
The nearly $70 million Carle facility is expected to be completed in time for an early 2023 opening.
The project was originally scheduled to be just a Carle facility before Christie Clinic came on board earlier this year in a collaboration similar to the southwest Champaign development of Carle at the Fields/Christie Clinic at the Fields.
The two entities will operate out of separate buildings — Carle in a four-story, 152,000-square-foot facility, and Christie in a single-story building that spans 20,000 square feet.
Caleb Miller, senior vice president of Carle specialty and ambulatory care, said earlier that the Carle facility will be one of the largest projects in the area in nearly 50 years.
Both medical entities will consolidate existing services in Danville to their new buildings.
Christie Clinic announced in a press release that its new facility will be double the size of its existing North Vermilion Street location. It will consolidate all current Danville services, including primary care and cardiology, dermatology, dietitian, foot and ankle surgery, general surgery, laboratory, nephrology, orthopedics and sports medicine, pain and rehabilitation, physical therapy and radiology departments.
The Carle project will consolidate services at Carle Danville on Fairchild Street and Carle Danville on Vermilion Street. The new building will host more than 250 staff.
It will consist of medical offices and an ambulatory surgery center. The site encompasses 17 acres.
Miller said the current construction climate — with supply-chain issues and rising costs — has been challenging, but the work remains on track for a first quarter 2023 opening.
“We’ve worked with our construction teams along the way, and we’ve been very proactive around that,” Miller said. “We’ve managed those pretty effectively.”
Carle announced on its website that over the years, patients’ needs and the services it has been able to provide in Vermilion County have increased.
“Vermilion County continues to struggle with low overall health rankings in the state of Illinois, low health indicators and a lack of services available,” it said. “By making this commitment to our Danville patients, we hope to positively impact health by offering robust and enhanced health care services.”